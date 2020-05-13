Katie Nicholl: Prince William & Harry have reconnected during the lockdown

Katie Nicholl has long been a mouthpiece for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She’s one of the sugary reporters/commentators who got in on the Keen bandwagon early, and Nicholl has made a lot of money from promoting the Future King and (moreso) the Future Queen. Nicholl tried to develop exclusives around Harry and then Meghan, but the Keen stink was on her and she was never seen as someone trustworthy in Camp Sussex. Interestingly enough, I would have thought that if Nicholl had some kind of exclusive info about William and Harry’s relationship, she would have written it up for Vanity Fair. Instead, she gave it away for free to Entertainment Tonight. Some highlights from Nicholl’s interview with ET this week:

She learned that Prince William and Prince Harry are “back in touch.” “There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone. They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

Reconnecting during lockdown: The pair were said to have started working on mending their relationship in February. But Nicholl says with Harry feeling homesick in L.A., it has been the “right time” to reconnect with William. Furthermore, the supposed tension between Meghan and Kate has waned, according to Nicholl. “I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past,” she says. “The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives.”

She thinks the Cambridges Zoom’d with the Sussexes for Archie’s b-day: “I am quite sure there would have been communication between the Cambridges and the Prince of Wales and I am told Harry picks up the phone regularly to his grandmother, the queen. They had that same call on her birthday. I’m sure there was a Zoom birthday call for Archie, too.”

She says Harry & Meghan are fine: “They’ve settled into their lives in L.A. and this is the pathway for the future,” Nicholl says. “I’m told they feel a great sense of freedom and they’re really enjoying their new lives and [doing] things a bit more on their terms.” While some royal followers had questioned how involved Harry would remain with his British charities, Nicholl says he is “very much in touch” with organizations he works with.

This is what a lot of the Sussexes’ work will look like: “[For] Meghan and Harry, this will be the way of the future. They will not be jumping on a plane all the time to come to Britain. COVID has given them the opportunity to road test a way of working. These conference calls [are] a way for them to communicate and touch base with people back at home. I think COVID-19 has fast-tracked what was always going to be a future way of working for them, being so far away from many of their charities.”

But everything is all about Will & Kate: “We’re seeing them letting their guard down and that is a result of what we are going through. We are a nation in the middle of a crisis and it’s times like this we turn to the royal family for support, comfort and hope. And, I think the Cambridges have really stepped up to the plate providing a nice dose of entertainment for us, and of course [it’s] a real treat for royal fans seeing so much of the Cambridge children. It’s uplifting for Britain, particularly for royalists, to see what the future of the royal family is going to look like. The royal family has gone to great lengths not to be seen to be aloof or distant or unrelatable.”