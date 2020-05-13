Jared Kushner on postponing the election: ‘I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other’

The November election feels too far away, so I’m not having an anxiety attack over it right now. Catch me in September, then we’ll see. A lot can change in five months. A lot will change in five months. But there’s one thing all of us can guarantee right now: Donald Trump and his minions will try to f–k up the election somehow. Even after the election, Trump and his people will do the most to delegitimize the results, I know that. But what if Trump and his people are already thinking about “cancelling” the election? Jared Kushner took part in a Time 100 interview, and he suggested that voting in November isn’t a for-sure done deal.
Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, refused on Tuesday to rule out postponing the presidential election in November, a comment that fed directly into Democratic concerns that President Trump might use the coronavirus crisis to delay or delegitimize the contest and one that contradicted Mr. Trump himself.
“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” Mr. Kushner told Time magazine in response to a question about whether the election could be postponed because of the pandemic.
The opinion of a White House staff member has no bearing on when the election is held. Even the president himself does not have the authority to unilaterally postpone Election Day, which by law takes place the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. But Mr. Kushner’s comment raised alarms both because of the expansive power Mr. Trump has conferred on members of his family who serve in his administration and because it played into the worst anxieties of Mr. Trump’s detractors — that the president would begin to question the validity of the election if he feared he was going to lose.
The presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., gave voice to those concerns at a virtual fund-raiser last month. “Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow — come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” he said.
“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other…” Like it’s up to him. Like he thinks “running the election” is one of his many tasks, alongside “Middle East peacemaker,” Secretary of State, Middle East envoy, counsellor to Israel, campaign manager for the Trump campaign, shadow coronavirus task force chief, tax policy expert, labor expert and domestic policy legislator. Now he’s a Constitutional expert who knows that the president’s son-in-law could cancel a federal election.
I just can’t.
Even if the Constitutional safeguards weren’t in place, elections are organized by states, not the federal government. Conflicts related to elections are always brought to court (Bush v. Gore, for example). Chief Justice Roberts and the current majority in the Supreme Court are problematic, but they are always looking at how this will set precedent in case law. Given their decision re Wisconsin’s elections, I don’t think the current majority would rule to postpone. Now, what they would rule regarding anything around absentee ballots- that’s a different question.
Fascist Dictators come to Power through legitimate means, instill fear in the population by making a great enemy up and then start changing the rules of the game as they go along, until everybody is so confused that they can simply ” cancel” democracy.
Good job, U.S.A- you have been played.
You make it sound like Trump planned this, which is giving him too much credit. He is a rich white male surrounded by other rich white men who felt threatened during the Obama years, when they suddenly had to face a black president and experience a cultural shift where women and people of color were empowered. He is also a narcissist, and people don’t know how to deal with that kind of personality. Narcissism is not simply thinking too well of oneself. So many people have attempted to be the “power behind the scenes” (see eg: Bannon, Bolton) without truly understanding what a narcissist is and the sheer mental and emotional abuse (and physical- I have no doubt he’s raped several women) they can and will inflict on everyone around them.
There was a phase after he was elected president where every Republican was saying he would finally “get serious,” but this never happened. Then they started making excuses for his behavior. Then they started defending him. The press couldn’t stop giving him all the attention he craved and at the time, the economy was doing well. If anyone is to blame, it’s the spineless, hypocritical Republican supermajority currently in the Senate. Congress is supposed to act as a check to executive power, not bend over backwards to accommodate it. I remember during Obama’s presidency, people were saying the Republican party was in danger of dying out because they were comprised mainly of white males, who could no longer hold claims to being the majority (if they ever were). Now we have wealthy white males leveraging every systemic advantage they have in their power to try and stay in power.
They are going to try, Nancy needs to be ready to slap them down if they do.
Its scary that they are being open about this and scarier still that the MAGATS are behind it.
Which is ironic since they’re the ones who want the country reopened yesterday.
Even scarier when the idiots MAGATS are out there banging on about their FREEEEDOOOOMMMMS while supporting an authoritarian regime.
Erinn- they don’t hate authoritarianism. They actually crave it and want it… they just want the authoritarianism to be dictating what they think is right. They are selfish, mean, stupid people.
If they try to cancel the elections, then Nancy becomes POTUS on Jan 20, 2021 at noon: that’s in the Constitution. I’m sure that the thought of losing to an 80yo woman should be enough to get him to not cancel the election.
Unless his team is too stupid to not even have read what happens if the electoral college doesn’t vote for a POTUS before the term ends
His eyes scare the crap out of me, there’s just nobody home. I’m no fan of armchair diagnosing people over the internet but if ever someone seemed like a sociopath …
Was just thinking the same thing. He’s not aging well and his eyes!! He looks like some crazy movie character, I just can’t put my finger on who tho.
The doll character Brahms from the horror series The Boy
My understanding is that only Congress can change the election date. Trump has been elected for a specified period. When his time is up and if no election has been held, Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the house assumes the presidency.
However, Jared Kushner is also an esteemed Constitutional scholar and as someone who got into the white house through nepotism, is eager to upgrade to despotism. /s
Her term would be up the same day as Trump’s. There would be a power vacuum. It’s one of the many, many reasons why this couldn’t happen.
No she would effectively become POTUS on Jan 20 at noon, but the Congress would be empty thus the power vacuum because there’s not only the POTUS that’s elected
Only an act of Congress can postpone the election and Nancy is not here to play.
Suggestion – can you not use actual photos of Jared when writing about him? Like, can we all agree to use a photo of a wooden toy instead? Or a porcupine? Or something else? Seeing his smug face first thing in the morning is not ideal.
Word
Seconded. Please.
Right? He is the living embodiment of Brahms the doll from the horror movies.
Our democracy is in peril. Unless millions, and not just one but several or tens, are willing to take to the streets this administration is going to turn us another Russia. Russia but without a president that looks good shirtless. I have absolutely no faith in the majority of my fellow Americans to do the hard thing or make any personal sacrifices. They won’t even vote. Even that is too much trouble. We are anesthetized by cheap consumer goods and corn syrup and will get the government we deserve. I have abandoned hope and am watching with the detachment of a Buddhist and the interest of a historian.
Isn’t that a case the 2nd amendment is aimed for? Only the problem being that most of its radical defenders are his base?
Alan Dershowitz (I know, I know) wrote an article called, “Who takes control if there is no election this year?” The good news is that it’s definitely not Trump. The even better news is that, given that most Republican senators are up for re-election this year, the actual majority of senators still serving their terms would be Democrat…so Democrats would get to choose the interim president. In my fantasy, however, Nancy is the interim president:)
Um, Nancy as president would give Trump an aneurysm.
Oh, ok, I see what you did there.
Vanity post: How does he have three kids with Ivanka?? Two very unsexy people who look like robots. He is creepy looking
IVF! It saved Ivanka’s figure too!
IVF doesn’t save anyone’s figure. You still go through the entire pregnancy.
In vitro.
Their marriage is a business merger. Nobody in the New York power and social circles they aspired to would have either one of them and she flunked out in desperate attempts to score someone from the sports or entertainment worlds. They’re both damaged goods and the marriage brings the two questionable family corporations together.
There’s no sex, at least, not with each other.
That effer makes me sick.
Bridget Bennett wrote an article this week in the NYTimes about voting during the pandemic. It’s sobering. Vote by mail isn’t going to save us – most states aren’t set-up for processing the ballots and the post office might not exist by November….
How the hell no Repub is bothered by this turd being in charge of a great deal of issues I’ll never understand. His eyes are definitely dead. He also needs to lay off the Botox. Look at his forehead and the area between his eyes. My gosh.
Evil just radiates off of him. Total creepshow.
I hope there will be some solution for USA to get over this without more issues. Reading about Trumps investments in the army (have you seen his answer on Mother’s Day question – talking about military, wth???), sending armed goones in the statehouse to protest, sending “liberate” states messages… it reminds me of a start of something horrible. I just hope my gut is wrong. This man and his crew need to be stopped somehow. But how?
It makes me rage that JARED F$$$ing KUSHNER even THINKS he has a say in postponing our country’s election!! I hate this family soooo much!!
Jared of all trades, master of none.
All the Trump supporters I know are screaming that if we can go to Walmart, we can vote in person. They are against mail in voting, not in person voting. If you point out to them that mail in is good enough for overseas military, they sputter. They believe the Dems will use mail in to cheat. Keep repeating to them: but it’s good enough for overseas military, so why not the rest of us? They can’t answer that except to keep screaming “voter fraud”… keep repeating: “if military overseas are forced to use mail in despite possible fraud, the rest of us can too.”
They will sputter and cannot give a real response.
Jared and Trump know that states will move to mail in voting if the virus is an issue. Watch them start caring about “safety” all of a sudden. They’ll get their supporters crying that we must delay cause in person is too dangerous and mail in is Dem fraud. Remind them of how they kept this virus alive and screwed themselves and they must settle for mail in or nothing.
The states/Congress decide this, not Trump. Not Tom Riddle Kushner. And if they somehow postpone, he is out in January anyway. Demand they follow that constitutional law.
I’d love to believe that we’d all somehow be saved by the Constitution if he tries to pull cancelling the election (spoiler alert: he will), it considering how much the right has stomped all over it unobstructed so far, that brings me zero comfort,
To be quite frank, this pandemic hasn’t hurt him politically as much as it should have and it’s working for him as much as it is against him. We have become a nation of spoiled children and the longer this lasts, the worse it becomes and the better his ability is to turn the narrative into, “look I tried and everyone kept saying no”. People are more concerned about getting a haircut than they are death tolls. He’s playing to people’s selfishness.
And ultimately, none of them have plans on going anywhere and they still have all the tools to manipulate the game any way they want. It’s depressing as hell.