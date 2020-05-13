“Paul Manafort was released from prison because of the pandemic” links

Paul Manafort was released from prison because of the coronavirus, he’ll serve the rest of his sentence at home. [Pajiba]
People are buying IKEA doll beds for their cats!! [OMG Blog]
Tucker Carlson hates Anthony Fauci for some reason. [Towleroad]
Just a reminder, Sophie Turner is pregnant! [LaineyGossip]
Chet Haze said words about Tekashi69.[Dlisted]
Kate Beckinsale stepped out with a masked youth (her boyfriend). [Just Jared]
A retrospective of Tilda Swinton being wacky at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Chasten Buttigieg is writing a memoir. [Jezebel]
Jeffrey Katzenberg blames Quibi’s failure on the coronavirus. [The Blemish]
The Good Fight cast did a Zoom. [Seriously OMG]
That Tilda Swinton retrospective is hilarious
Of course Manafort was released to his comfy house to finish his sentence. Because we continue to live out the worst timeline. I just can’t today.
Justice is a joke in this country
I admit I downloaded Quibi just for the Reno 911 episodes. I did get into Let’s Roll but there are only 5 episodes. Once Reno is done, I plan on cancelling as nothing else caught me eye.
My cats have had those IKEA doll beds for few years. They love them and they are so much easier to keep clean than the traditional cloth beds. I just bought extra foam to make them comfier and when they get dirty or too hairy, I just vacuum them off and throw them in the washer and dryer. They were really cheap too, I paid $26 each for my 3.
I also like that they are up off the ground. All 3 of mine insist on sleeping in our bedroom so this was a good way to keep them off the bed while we sleep. I put them beside each other with a long blanket across all 3 so they have a huge area to spread out on but still be apart.
I follow Sophie on social media and had legit forgotten about her pregnancy. I kind of love that she never talks about it.