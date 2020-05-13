“Paul Manafort was released from prison because of the pandemic” links
  • May 13, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Paul Manafort Found Guilty In Eight Counts Of Fraud **FILE PHOTOS**

Paul Manafort was released from prison because of the coronavirus, he’ll serve the rest of his sentence at home. [Pajiba]
People are buying IKEA doll beds for their cats!! [OMG Blog]
Tucker Carlson hates Anthony Fauci for some reason. [Towleroad]
Just a reminder, Sophie Turner is pregnant! [LaineyGossip]
Chet Haze said words about Tekashi69.[Dlisted]
Kate Beckinsale stepped out with a masked youth (her boyfriend). [Just Jared]
A retrospective of Tilda Swinton being wacky at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Chasten Buttigieg is writing a memoir. [Jezebel]
Jeffrey Katzenberg blames Quibi’s failure on the coronavirus. [The Blemish]
The Good Fight cast did a Zoom. [Seriously OMG]

Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Indicted

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Paul Manafort was released from prison because of the pandemic” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    May 13, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    That Tilda Swinton retrospective is hilarious

    Reply
  2. ClaireB says:
    May 13, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Of course Manafort was released to his comfy house to finish his sentence. Because we continue to live out the worst timeline. I just can’t today.

    Reply
  3. Annaloo. says:
    May 13, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Justice is a joke in this country

    Reply
  4. Hope says:
    May 13, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    I admit I downloaded Quibi just for the Reno 911 episodes. I did get into Let’s Roll but there are only 5 episodes. Once Reno is done, I plan on cancelling as nothing else caught me eye.

    Reply
  5. Juliette says:
    May 13, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    My cats have had those IKEA doll beds for few years. They love them and they are so much easier to keep clean than the traditional cloth beds. I just bought extra foam to make them comfier and when they get dirty or too hairy, I just vacuum them off and throw them in the washer and dryer. They were really cheap too, I paid $26 each for my 3.

    I also like that they are up off the ground. All 3 of mine insist on sleeping in our bedroom so this was a good way to keep them off the bed while we sleep. I put them beside each other with a long blanket across all 3 so they have a huge area to spread out on but still be apart.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    May 13, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    I follow Sophie on social media and had legit forgotten about her pregnancy. I kind of love that she never talks about it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment