Duchess Meghan baked a strawberries & cream cake for Archie’s birthday

It’s clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to drop “nice” little exclusives about their family to People Magazine. People Mag is on their preferred media list, alongside Omid Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar, and… someone at E! News too, I think. And only a handful of people in the British media, like Tom Bradby. Last week, People Magazine reported that Archie’s first birthday party involved a “smash cake.” Now People has another story – the smash cake was strawberries and cream? And Harry blew up the balloons.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor had a first birthday to remember — and a homemade cake courtesy of his foodie mom! To celebrate Archie’s big milestone on May 6, Meghan baked a smash cake at the family’s L.A. home, while Prince Harry took point on the festive decor.
“Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream,” a source tells PEOPLE. “And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons.”
The small celebration also included video chats with loved ones. “They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day,” says the source. Also among the celebrants: the family’s two dogs, Guy the beagle and a black Lab the couple adopted in 2018.
Archie “is best friends with his dogs,” says the source. “They make him laugh and are gentle with him.”
Four days after the birthday festivities, Meghan celebrated her second Mother’s Day — this time, joined (at a safe social distance!) by her mom Doria Ragland, who also lives in L.A.
This is why Harry and Meghan left, by the way. They left so they could bake cakes and decorate for their son’s birthday party however they want and volunteer at local charities whenever they want and do it all without an unhinged, racist media breathing down their neck 24-7. I haven’t checked the Daily Mail yet today but I assume they’ll run a story about how Meghan is evil because she baked a Cake Of American Biracial Diva Doom using strawberries which support terrorism against white British people. Hoes mad!
love it. sounds yummy.
I have never baked a strawberries and cream cake, and now I can’t stop thinking of it! Sounds delicious!
Honestly, the Oprah GIF “you mad??” just runs through my mind whenever I see any British story about H&M. hoes really ARE mad lol.
sounds like a nice birthday for Archie!
next, I expect she will be blamed for the global shortage of strawberries during this covid-19 pandemic.
Eh…I’m not so sure that People is getting anything from them, especially not in the past year.
I cannot believe how big Archie looks in her lap. So cute. And the cake sounds wonderful.
Yes, I would want to leave from their grasp too. They will find their way. Change is never easy, but it’s constant. I can only imagine if the monarchy is abolished how Wills and Kate will adjust.
I remember that when people had that Meghan friends exclusive it was under a different editor. The current editor is some British guy who has clearly chosen sides. Harpers doesn’t write crap about them so we assume that they are working together? Omid is nice to everyone, but because he is nice to h&m he has to be working with them. What I’m getting is that anyone who is nice to them may be working with them.
“I assume they’ll run a story about how Meghan is evil because she baked a Cake Of American Biracial Diva Doom using strawberries which support terrorism against white British people. Hoes mad!”
I am cackling like a loon over this….
We all figured it would be a simple and low key birthday party. Like Kaiser said, there are some friendly outlets that I’m sure the Sussex’s will drop a few tibits. It’s a cute story.
I thought that babies couldn’t have strawberries until 2 years old. Hmmm…maybe it was another fruit.
I no longer believe People is on the Sussexes preferred press list. They have printing a lot of Cambridge fluff pieces and re-printing tabloid stories about the Sussexes.
People magazine’s tone has shifted and they are not in the Sussexes corner.
Archie seems to love baked goods so he must have been thrilled.
I dont like Meghan, but I also dont dislike her…I’m just eh. But all of these stories about her & them every single day is truly exhausting. Literally, every single day. So much overload I’m over seeing about them