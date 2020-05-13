Duchess Meghan baked a strawberries & cream cake for Archie’s birthday

It’s clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to drop “nice” little exclusives about their family to People Magazine. People Mag is on their preferred media list, alongside Omid Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar, and… someone at E! News too, I think. And only a handful of people in the British media, like Tom Bradby. Last week, People Magazine reported that Archie’s first birthday party involved a “smash cake.” Now People has another story – the smash cake was strawberries and cream? And Harry blew up the balloons.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor had a first birthday to remember — and a homemade cake courtesy of his foodie mom! To celebrate Archie’s big milestone on May 6, Meghan baked a smash cake at the family’s L.A. home, while Prince Harry took point on the festive decor. “Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream,” a source tells PEOPLE. “And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons.” The small celebration also included video chats with loved ones. “They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day,” says the source. Also among the celebrants: the family’s two dogs, Guy the beagle and a black Lab the couple adopted in 2018. Archie “is best friends with his dogs,” says the source. “They make him laugh and are gentle with him.” Four days after the birthday festivities, Meghan celebrated her second Mother’s Day — this time, joined (at a safe social distance!) by her mom Doria Ragland, who also lives in L.A.

This is why Harry and Meghan left, by the way. They left so they could bake cakes and decorate for their son’s birthday party however they want and volunteer at local charities whenever they want and do it all without an unhinged, racist media breathing down their neck 24-7. I haven’t checked the Daily Mail yet today but I assume they’ll run a story about how Meghan is evil because she baked a Cake Of American Biracial Diva Doom using strawberries which support terrorism against white British people. Hoes mad!