Guy Fieri has raised over $22 million for restaurant workers, remains unproblematic

I’ve been thinking about Guy Fieri after reading that he raised over $22 million for restaurant workers (that link says it’s $20 million, it’s since increased) in a partnership with the National Restaurant Association. They’ve given out over 20,000 grants of $500 each to restaurant workers through their Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Unfortunately they’ve had so many applications they’re not taking any more. You never hear a bad word about Fieri, which is rare in his industry, he’s LGBTQ-positive and in 2015 he officiated 101 same sex weddings in honor of his late sister. Yes his food is pedestrian, he looks like a cartoon and he can be gross when he eats, but if that’s the worst you can say about him, it’s incredible for a rich famous chef. Plus he promotes small businesses around the country in Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, which has been airing for 11 years! (I got that idea from the essay I mention below, I wouldn’t have come up with that on my own.)
Buzzfeed’s Scaachi Koul wrote a great editorial in praise of Fieri, especially in light of all the bullsh-t we’ve heard from Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman over the past week. (Also see: Paula Deen, Mario Batalli.) Fieri isn’t talking smack about anyone, he’s not sexist and he doesn’t harass or abuse his workers. (Yes I know that bar is low sometimes, particularly for white men, but he really exceeds it.) I can’t do justice to her story in this excerpt, so please read it at the source for more:
You know who’s on Animal Crossing? Guy is. You know who has enough self-awareness to know that he looks like Ursula from The Little Mermaid? Guy does. Who changed his name from “Ferry” to the significantly more complicated “Fieri,” and then also makes some of the least-pretentious food known to humankind? That’s right, it’s the creator of the Red Apple Hooch Bowla.
The idea that any of you would rather spend eight hours making shallot jam for a shallot pasta that is, by any measure, fine, as opposed to spending half an hour making queso fundido and just going ham on it with some chips, proves to me that you are lying to no one but yourselves. If you won’t listen to me, then listen to this Shane Torres set about Fieri, a spirited defense of the hero we need. “He goes around the country to small businesses and gives them free advertising on a national platform on a weekly basis,” Torres said, “but because his hair looks like he was electrocuted while drinking Mountain Dew, people act like we need to saw his head off and put it on the internet.”
It’s also, frankly, a pleasure to read or follow a recipe by someone with absolutely no pretension. There is nothing beautiful about Fieri food. There’s no status that comes with making it. People don’t share photos of Fieri recipes on Instagram after they make them. There’s no glee about using turmeric incorrectly. Many New York Times recipes are accessible, delicious, and comforting, but some of them can tumble into smugness and preciousness — like, for example, the way Roman dishes in particular go from being just something you had for dinner to becoming The Stew or The Cookies, as if there can only be one.
I really like the point that Fieri isn’t claiming to invent new dishes, using fancy ingredients or appropriating another culture’s food without credit. In regard to Shane Torres’ commentary about people making fun of Fieri because he looks ridiculous, my kid had a lot of respect for Fieri. My son is 15, so that means the Internet LOVES Fieri, do you know what I mean? If teenagers like him and say they’ve only read good things about him, it means something.
Fieri and Bill Murray are going to do a live nacho cook off with their sons, who both work in the restaurant business, to raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. It’s happening Friday on Food Network’s Facebook at 5pm. The announcement is below. Terry Crews and Shaq are the judges and I want to know if they’re going to judge on sight or if they’re going to get the actual nachos and taste them. Murray and Fieri did an interview with Jimmy Fallon to announce it. You can tell that this cause is personal to Fieri as he spoke passionately about it. He coached Fallon through a cooking segment making nachos and Bill Murray talked so much smack! Of course they drank too. Spoiler – at the end they all chugged hot sauce followed by a liquor chaser. I’ve put that interview and the announcement of the competition below!
Next week on #TheLastDance… pic.twitter.com/36okqFIl4g
— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) May 11, 2020
Help serve up some support for the restaurant employees of America! These people are some of the hardest working, real deal workers you’ll ever meet, and they need our help. #RaisetheRERF @NRAEF
Donate now: https://t.co/XbWNUdIapO https://t.co/3yveg640JY
— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) March 27, 2020
And just like that, I’m a fan of Fieri. He’s always been much more of a meme than a real person to me, but reading this article, I’m fully on board. Time to go cook book shopping!
I LOVE Diners, drive-ins and dives. Yes, he’s cheesy and gets way too excited over the spices the cooks/chefs are using, but he’s fun, and he’s promoting these small businesses, and he’s so genuinely positive about it all.
I saw that Shane Torres set when it first came out and it really did make me think….why do people hate him SO much? Sure his hair is a little too bleached maybe and he says cheesy things like “flavortown” but then he does stuff like raise 20 million for restaurant workers, or feed firefighters during a forest fire and its like….I can handle “flavortown” in exchange for the other stuff.
During the Santa Rosa fires (his hometown) he did a ton of non publicized work and charity like cooking meals for the masses of misplaced people. I will admit i didn’t always care for him but honestly now his shows, especially in quarantine, are fun and jovial and something I truly enjoy watching.
I love to cook, but tend to avoid most celebrity cooks because I don’t usually love their recipes. After reading this, I’m going to seek out his recipes and do what I can to support him. I just searched up some of his recipes and they don’t look “basic” at all. Perhaps not as healthy as what I would prefer, but they look tasty.
I’ve never understood the hate for this guy. If he’s not you cup of tea, I get that. But the hate is so weird
It’s because he calls aioli “donkey sauce.” And dresses funny. But, yeah, he genuinely loves food and he makes food that people genuinely love. And he helps out folks in need such as the firefighters doing NorCal wildfire work.
I haven’t got a bad word to say about him (and at this point, if I did, I would keep it to myself).
Mocking people for dressing funny is so grade school anyway.
That’s so good to hear! I love Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. My brother, of all people, got me into it back in the day.
We’ve learned we cannot watch Diners, Drive Ins and Dives at home before dinner. I never want what I’ve planned, I want what I just watched! Lol. It’s not gourmet, it’s ooey gooey goodness that is so bad for you, but soooo good!
And Guy might be goofy, but he’s genuine. I can forgive a lot, when someone is genuinely excited about what they’re doing.
I love him. Just a decent human…
I love Guy, I feel like his shows are so fun. My six year old loves Guys grocery games. He’s always telling me “winner winner chicken dinner”.
This is really refreshing to read. Cool guy tips aside, he’s always come across like a genuinely decent person. He clearly loves what he does and it shows. I see a Guy Fieri cookbook in my near future.
Guy is real, he went to his his hair stylist and she asked him how he wanted his hair styled, he told her do what ever she want to do, and this was the result, he said his wife was not crazy about, but he loved it.
I like that he treats people the same way, be it a diner, drive-in or a dive. And when he returns to visit years later, the owners are genuinely happy to see him.
“because his hair looks like he was electrocuted while drinking Mountain Dew”
Insanely accurate description!
Guy said he met his wife at restaurant he was managing in California, she is from the East Coast and her friend worked at the restaurant and had arrange to meet her there, unluckily for the friend she was let go that day.
Guy told the former employee she should not be in the restaurant, and her friend was so angry at him, Guy eventually got them out of the restaurant and now she is his wife Of twenty Years.
Apparently she likes to be behind the scenes.
I love Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! He always manages a positive thing to say about the dishes in front of him. You know there have to be some dishes that didn’t live up to expectations or just weren’t that good but, on camera, he always finds something positive to say. Plus, he has been doing this for 11 years, that has to be thousands of restaurants, and not one bad word has come out about him. The odds of that are almost impossible.