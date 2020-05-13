There’s a rumor that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant again by Tristan Thompson

This was not the story I expected to see, and yet I’m not shocked in the least? There’s a strong rumor going around – as yet unverified – that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant again. She’s been in lockdown in Calabasas with her daughter True… and reportedly her ex Tristan Thompson has been quarantined in the same house. Maybe. Possibly. And so that’s the rumor: that Khloe got pregnant by Tristan again, even though he cheated on her constantly throughout her first pregnancy and after she “dumped” him when he kissed Kylie’s friend Jordyn Woods.
Khloé Kardashian is rumoured to be pregnant with her second child with Tristan Thompson whilst they are in lockdown with their daughter, True, at her Calabasas home, according to US publication GOSSIPOFTHECITY.
They report the pair are expecting another baby girl, with friends ‘sending pink gifts’ to the star for apparently no other reason, and Khloe cutting off any new snaps of herself from the chest, choosing to re-post older snaps in full only.
It may not come as much surprise to those who watch KUWTK, as Khloe, 35, has been talking about needing sperm for another child with her professional basketball player ex, and even frozen her eggs for future use, so this pregnancy may not be any kind of accident.
Khloe, Kim and Kourtney seem to have made some kind of pact with each other at some point to have babies with the worst men they could find. Tristan and Khloe are so ill-suited for each other, and they both need YEARS of therapy. I still can’t believe how Khloe turned the whole Tristan breakup into this multi-month psychodrama. Khloe lied constantly to herself and to everyone else about her relationship with Tristan and he… I don’t know, just kept falling into her Pinocchio Butt traps.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
What is that Ariana Grande cosplay in the last pic??
TRUE IS SOOOOO ADORABLE.
She is so flipping cute.
Do we think she just used him as a sperm donor or are they back together? If it’s a sperm donor only situation, I kind of get it.
Hope Kylie makes up with Jordyn,
PMK, working her storyline spreadsheet.
The only reason for her at this point to have another baby with this guy is just to have the same father for her kids, much like her other sisters.
I think that was always her reasoning. I can’t say I completely disagree.
Going to name this one Lies/Lyz to go with True? Or maybe Purity? How about Grace?
Will the Kardashians ever go away?
Geez, awful.
Haha i doubt it,with about 10 grandkids and counting who area almost certainly going to get the fame bug,they will be around for decades.
Already started with Mason & his snapchats
Apparently Tristan had another baby with a woman currently sueing for a DNA test.
I read that on LSA so when this “new fake news” popped up today I just assumed that Khloé pim* …….. ooops I mean momanger was doing damage control
There’s also a strong rumor going around that she is a dumba$$ for toilet papering her sister’s yard when there is a shortage and a pandemic going on.
cute baby but HELLO FILTERS! on that pic. whoa.
Is she making True lighter? Maybe they are the same akin tone because the Kardashians tan themselves to oblivion and Khloe is actually naturally the fairest one of them all.
It’s lighting.
WTF kind of filter did she use on that photo!? Her features look like they were disappeared and then photoshopped back on.
I hope the next generation of girls in that family reject all this plastic surgery and selfie filters nonsense and are just happy with themselves.
K so we’ve established by now that Tristan is a fuck boy of the first order. Leo and Hugh probably knighted him. He is not into monogamy and he WILL cheat. But women are going to keep falling in to bed with him because they think they can change him, or they just don’t care.
But, TRISTAN, you have seen that Khloe is a Trainwreck Stage 5 Clinger. Why would you hit it again? At this point, if they made a movie about the two of you, Jennifer Jason Leigh would play Khloe and that’s all I’m going to say .
(sips tea) But, you know, that’s none of my business……
Lol at this post. But at least Leo doesnt leave a bunch of kids is his wake,he must be a stickler for birth control.
Why is she a fetish-doll? What adult eats lollypops?