There’s a rumor that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant again by Tristan Thompson

This was not the story I expected to see, and yet I’m not shocked in the least? There’s a strong rumor going around – as yet unverified – that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant again. She’s been in lockdown in Calabasas with her daughter True… and reportedly her ex Tristan Thompson has been quarantined in the same house. Maybe. Possibly. And so that’s the rumor: that Khloe got pregnant by Tristan again, even though he cheated on her constantly throughout her first pregnancy and after she “dumped” him when he kissed Kylie’s friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé Kardashian is rumoured to be pregnant with her second child with Tristan Thompson whilst they are in lockdown with their daughter, True, at her Calabasas home, according to US publication GOSSIPOFTHECITY. They report the pair are expecting another baby girl, with friends ‘sending pink gifts’ to the star for apparently no other reason, and Khloe cutting off any new snaps of herself from the chest, choosing to re-post older snaps in full only. It may not come as much surprise to those who watch KUWTK, as Khloe, 35, has been talking about needing sperm for another child with her professional basketball player ex, and even frozen her eggs for future use, so this pregnancy may not be any kind of accident.

[From Capital FM]

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney seem to have made some kind of pact with each other at some point to have babies with the worst men they could find. Tristan and Khloe are so ill-suited for each other, and they both need YEARS of therapy. I still can’t believe how Khloe turned the whole Tristan breakup into this multi-month psychodrama. Khloe lied constantly to herself and to everyone else about her relationship with Tristan and he… I don’t know, just kept falling into her Pinocchio Butt traps.