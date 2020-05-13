Dr. Fauci: Re-opening the economy too quickly could ‘trigger an outbreak’

One of the big political stories on Tuesday was the Senate panel/hearing on the future of coronavirus and what happens next, beyond Donald Trump’s inane lies. Several senators were only appearing via video-link-up from home, as they were quarantined in place. Dr. Fauci was also videoconferencing into the hearing, because he had been exposed and he thought it best to quarantine. The NY Times referred to the vibe of the hearing as “surreal.” Basically, we learned a lot of stuff which we already knew or suspected: this sh-t is gonna suck for a while.

Two of the federal government’s top health officials painted a grim picture of the months ahead on Tuesday, warning a Senate panel that the United States has not contained the coronavirus pandemic a day after President Trump declared that “we have met the moment and we have prevailed.” The officials warned of dire consequences if the nation reopens its economy too soon, noting that the United States still lacks critical testing capacity and the ability to trace the contacts of those infected. “If we do not respond in an adequate way when the fall comes, given that it is without a doubt that there will be infections that will be in the community, then we run the risk of having a resurgence,” said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, an infectious disease expert and the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He added that “there is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control” if the economy opens too quickly, “leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided.” Dr. Fauci told senators that a vaccine would not be ready in time for the new school year, that outbreaks in other parts of the world would surely reach the United States and that humility in the face of an unpredictable killer meant erring on the side of caution, even with children who have fared well but have recently shown new vulnerabilities. Their downbeat assessments came as the death toll in the United States surpassed 81,000 — a figure that Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, noted was “45 times the rate of South Korea.” The hearing — titled, “Covid-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School” — offered little concrete advice on how that was going to happen. It was the first chance lawmakers have had to publicly question the officials in Congress since Mr. Trump declared a national emergency two months ago.

[From The NY Times]

Dr. Fauci also told Sen. Mitt Romney that he (Fauci) believes that we will develop a vaccine, hopefully within the next year. Fauci also said something that surprised me, which is that he believed there was medical evidence to indicate that once someone had survived the virus once, it was unlikely they would get it again, at least in the immediate future. I’ve heard the opposite – doctors are very concerned with the virus’s mutations and worry that people could get re-infected in the fall or winter.

Meanwhile, everyone was talking about Dr. Fauci’s beef with Rand Paul. They started talking about schools reopening and Sen. Paul is pro-child death, predictably. Rand Paul also said: “Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all, I don’t think you’re the 1 person that gets to make a decision…” Dr. Fauci’s response: “I have never made myself out to be the end-all & only voice of this. I’m a scientist, a physician.”