Bryan Adams apologizes for racist conspiracy, says he just did it for veganism

Yesterday, we talked about Bryan Adams. Like every musical performer, Adams has had to cancel shows and tours because of the pandemic. But unlike most performers, Bryan Adams is extremely angry about the coronavirus, so much so that he made a crazy statement on social media about the virus and the people who “made” the virus. Adams blasted the “f–king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards” and folded in a message that this should convince people to “go vegan.” I was… sort of shocked by the number of vegans who were like “yeah maybe his message was kind of racist, but people should still go vegan!” This was not the moment, vegans. Anyway, Bryan Adams apologized on Instagram and made it all about (you guessed it) veganism.

Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.

[From Bryan Adams’ IG]

So… we’re not going to talk about how he said that someone (in China) “made” the virus? He’s not going to apologize for promoting that right-wing conspiracy? Oh well. Only (white) people like Bryan Adams can apologize for casual racism by basically saying “whoopsie, sorry, I just did it for veganism!” It’s also worth noting that all of the worst people are now arguing that “the libs” made Bryan Adams apologize and that his original racist, conspiratorial horsesh-t was A-OK in their book.