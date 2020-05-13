Howard Stern on Trump voters: ‘I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence’

I’m not surprised by Howard Stern’s politics or the fact that he’s been doing political commentary on his SiriusXM show. What does surprise me is the cutting, incisive nature of the commentary. A few weeks back, Stern endorsed Joe Biden and spoke about how he really doesn’t understand how there’s anyone left in the Trump camp. He said this partially in reaction to some MAGA dumbf–k who called into the show. I assume Stern must still be getting calls from those MAGA douches, because he continued to discuss politics on his Tuesday show, and again – the nature of his argument is really impressive.

Howard Stern says he and President Trump are both showmen who love a good time — and they both hate Trump supporters. “One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Tuesday. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.” Stern, 66, hosted Trump on his radio show several times over the years and frequently saw him at social events, including the shock jock’s 2008 wedding, where he seated the then-future president next to Joan Rivers. According to Stern, Trump went anywhere famous people would be and is suffering now that Hollywood has turned its back on him. He likened the president’s predicament to an episode of “The Twilight Zone.” “The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern said. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in a f—ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.” Stern reflected on his own foray into politics, a brief gubernatorial run in 1994, and seemed to understand why Trump liked the idea of campaigning for office. But according to Stern, like himself, Trump isn’t cut out for running a government and the president’s supporters— many of whom are also Stern fans — are to blame for the country’s troubles. “I don’t hate Donald,” Stern said. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.” According to Stern, Trump could still have his old life back and the two of them would be much happier. “I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore,’” Stern said. “It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.” Stern also conceded it’s highly unlikely that’s going to happen.

[From The NY Daily News]

“The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in a f—ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them.” Yes. Donald Trump is like most Republicans – he loathes his “base” and he thinks they’re all idiots. Unlike those other Republicans, Trump uses those people as his “cult/army” so he can embiggen himself. He also uses them to attack his “enemies.” But yeah, I hate him. And I hate the people who voted for him. I remember having this endless debate about Trump voters and whether they could be “saved” or “turned” following the 2016 election and I still feel the same way as I did back then: write them off. Especially now, because if someone is still supporting Trump after all of the evidence that he’s a neo-Nazi, white supremacist, incompetent, fascist, misogynist racist pervert/idiot who puts babies in cages, then guess what? That voter doesn’t give a f–k. They’re in it for the violence and racism and hatred.