Howard Stern endorses Joe Biden, there isn’t ‘anyone left’ who will vote for Trump

At this point, I’m surprised by people who are surprised by Howard Stern’s politics. While Stern criticized Barack Obama on many issues over the years, Stern has always been pretty liberal/progressive. He was a huge Hillary Clinton fan, and she finally agreed to an interview on Stern’s show last December (it was a big deal). Stern has also interviewed Donald Trump over the years, before the Trump “presidency,” and Stern was always critical of Trump’s politics during the 2016 election and beyond. So… why are MAGA peeps phoning into Stern’s show and trying to talk to him about Trump and disinfectant? That exchange led to Stern endorsing Joe Biden:
Howard Stern on Monday said he will support Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election. The SiriusXM host made the comment while taking a call from a Donald Trump supporter in New York who defended the president’s Thursday remarks about ingesting disinfectant to kill the novel coronavirus. Trump, after being skewered in the media, walked the comment back Friday, saying he was being “sarcastic.” Stern’s caller used the “sarcastic” line when defending Trump. Stern, a onetime friend of Trump’s who had him on his show a number of times before he sought political office, was baffled.
“What’s it going to take? I don’t get it,” Stern said, adding he was watching Thursday’s press conference and said to his wife, “I don’t think there is anyone left who will vote for him.” Stern suggested Trump supporters hold a large rally where they all drink disinfectant “and all drop dead.”
“I’m very frustrated. It is mind-blowing to me,” Stern said. “We have such a disconnect in this country — this [caller] is saying he saw that and he’s OK with it.”
The caller told Stern he was biased because he would likely support Biden, to which Stern said, “I am all in on Joe Biden. You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep sh-t. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.” Stern finally had to hang up on the caller. “I just can’t take it. I don’t know what is going on in our country.”
“I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth.” Pretty much. That being said, AGAIN, let’s not encourage or hope for Trump supporters to drink bleach. I don’t want that. I don’t want already-strained medical resources to collapse under an influx of poisonings from household cleaners. But yeah, I completely understand Stern’s assessment of the grim state of affairs here in America. As always, it really bothers me how proudly ignorant these people are – why on earth would you call into Stern’s show and try to convince him that it was super-cool for Trump to suggest drinking disinfectant as a cure to the virus? Why would you choose that for yourself?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
My last bowel movement would make a better President than Trump. I’d vote for my own shit and the wall before I’d vote for Trump.
I also have to laugh at the “you’re biased!” comment, like that caller wasn’t biased himself. So many of his supporters are just so stupid.
I’m still not desensitized to Trump. I still can’t believe he actually became president. I just don’t get it. I am worried he might get ‘chosen’ again.
I firmly believe that Trump’s election is a symptom of a very large systemic problem: the de-funding and deterioration of public school education. Growing up in FL, I was taught to memorize and regurgitate information. I wasn’t taught to think critically about information.
If you can’t think critically about the information you are receiving, then you just listen to whoever shouts the loudest and you echo it.
That’s what happened. That’s also why people vote against their interests.
A big part is also the decline of labour unions. When working class people were in unions they voted democrat. The republicans succeeded in busting the unions and convincing the working class that other working people were the enemy.
I agree with you on education. I’m saddened by the dumbing of Americans, due to inept teaching in some areas.
It’s more than lack of critical thinking though. I teach critical thinking and to me, the biggest problem is that a segment of people have been taught to critically think, but improperly. They’ve been brainwashed into thinking that reading conspiracy theories, or going garbage to alt news sites is critically thinking because real facts aren’t available through “experts” and education is indoctrination into socialism. That critical thinking means there are no real facts or truth so you should go with whatever benefits you. It’s the anti-education and post-truth mentality, along with the death of expertise that has people doing “critical thinking” that isn’t critical or thoughtful.
TLDR: People try to criticality think, but improper understanding of critical thinking processes means folks aren’t critically thinking when they think they are.
Sorry, but I fully believe that the Trump presidency was a direct response to having a black man in office for the 8 years prior to the 2016 election and the huge anit-Clinton sentiment that is still pervasive (especially – gasp!! – a woman Clinton – remember Killary-the “Kill” list so dumb (smh)). Trump spoke directly to his white supremest base and they lapped it up. His base was incensed that a black man got elected to office. They would have probably elected a turnip over any other qualified candidate had Trump not run and fed into their racist rhetoric.
Prissao- racism and sexism are a huge chunk of the issue, and yes, Trump’s victory is a direct response to Obama and Hillary being black and female. But it’s not the only factor. Whitelash to the Obama presidency, and misogynistic backlash to Hillary’s candidacy only happened because there has been a concerted effort to erode truth, reality, morality, proper crititcal thinking, education and expertise. Those concerted efforts allowed the racism and sexism to flourish under the guise of “logic.”
Trump supporters are gullible and irrational, and narcissistic, just like him.
Hillary would have made a much better President than Biden. But Trump is the mission. He must go. He must. He’s killing us all and destroying everything. It really doesn’t matter to me who the Dem nominee is. It’s Biden. Okay. Let’s go. Remember the mission. It’s all that matters.
I heard this yesterday. Love Howard so much. He makes a big deal out of voting for republicans in the past and saying he still thinks he is a republican in a lot of ways but like most thinking people he can’t tolerate this anti-intellectualism and anti-science movement that’s baffling. In truth, he’s absolutely become more left leaning over the years probably still only a 2A supporter.
I think the GOP has really changed. Ages ago I’d vote more a mixed ticket, always Dem at the federal level though, but now I won’t even consider voting for someone who aligns with the Republican party. I’m just an automatic straight Dem ticket now.
Drumpf is a performer, wears make-up, riles the public. One look at those behind him at rally’s its apparent to me, “give them a T-shirt, a hat and $50.00, they’re all in”.
As much as I want to share in his optimism, there are plenty of people who will vote for him. They’re in a cult. Facts don’t matter, because “what you’re seeing and what you’re reading isn’t what’s happening.” Dear Leader said it, they believe it.