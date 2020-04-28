Howard Stern endorses Joe Biden, there isn’t ‘anyone left’ who will vote for Trump

At this point, I’m surprised by people who are surprised by Howard Stern’s politics. While Stern criticized Barack Obama on many issues over the years, Stern has always been pretty liberal/progressive. He was a huge Hillary Clinton fan, and she finally agreed to an interview on Stern’s show last December (it was a big deal). Stern has also interviewed Donald Trump over the years, before the Trump “presidency,” and Stern was always critical of Trump’s politics during the 2016 election and beyond. So… why are MAGA peeps phoning into Stern’s show and trying to talk to him about Trump and disinfectant? That exchange led to Stern endorsing Joe Biden:

Howard Stern on Monday said he will support Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election. The SiriusXM host made the comment while taking a call from a Donald Trump supporter in New York who defended the president’s Thursday remarks about ingesting disinfectant to kill the novel coronavirus. Trump, after being skewered in the media, walked the comment back Friday, saying he was being “sarcastic.” Stern’s caller used the “sarcastic” line when defending Trump. Stern, a onetime friend of Trump’s who had him on his show a number of times before he sought political office, was baffled. “What’s it going to take? I don’t get it,” Stern said, adding he was watching Thursday’s press conference and said to his wife, “I don’t think there is anyone left who will vote for him.” Stern suggested Trump supporters hold a large rally where they all drink disinfectant “and all drop dead.” “I’m very frustrated. It is mind-blowing to me,” Stern said. “We have such a disconnect in this country — this [caller] is saying he saw that and he’s OK with it.” The caller told Stern he was biased because he would likely support Biden, to which Stern said, “I am all in on Joe Biden. You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep sh-t. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.” Stern finally had to hang up on the caller. “I just can’t take it. I don’t know what is going on in our country.”

[From THR]

“I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth.” Pretty much. That being said, AGAIN, let’s not encourage or hope for Trump supporters to drink bleach. I don’t want that. I don’t want already-strained medical resources to collapse under an influx of poisonings from household cleaners. But yeah, I completely understand Stern’s assessment of the grim state of affairs here in America. As always, it really bothers me how proudly ignorant these people are – why on earth would you call into Stern’s show and try to convince him that it was super-cool for Trump to suggest drinking disinfectant as a cure to the virus? Why would you choose that for yourself?