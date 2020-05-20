The Sussexes ‘are in a good place’ after ‘removing themselves from a toxic situation’

Yesterday was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second wedding anniversary. It was an occasion widely covered on blogs like ours, and on British and American outlets. But the Sussexes are without an active social media right now, so they didn’t make any statements or release any photos. And… neither did any other royal office. Clarence House, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace all ignored the anniversary and did not make one public statement wishing them well. Interesting. As for how Meghan and Harry spent the day, we already heard that they were just spending a quiet day in lockdown. Omid Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar said much the same thing:
When Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stood in front of each other at the altar of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle to exchange their vows, it was a moment shared by almost two billion people around the world. But as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their second anniversary today, May 19, the audience will be decidedly smaller. Although the couple have been busy with work at their Los Angeles home, BAZAAR.com understands that Harry and Meghan have made plans to take the day off for their second anniversary, enjoying a “lovely” family moment with their one-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor.
“The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source close to the couple tells BAZAAR. “They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary. Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home,” says the source. “But it will still be a lovely day.”
I bet Meghan made a cake! Or maybe she just baked something to mark the occasion. I also have an image of Harry grilling something while Archie plays in the backyard. Anyway, Scobie wasn’t the only royal reporter talking about the Sussex’s anniversary and the craziness of the past two years. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair also did a story and she had quotes from an unnamed source about how H&M are “reflecting”:
The past year in particular has been marred by stories of feuds and family fallouts, with the popular couple rarely out of the tabloid headlines. Last summer they faced especially harsh scrutiny for flying on private jets, even as they promoted environmental causes, and for not visiting the queen at Balmoral. It was that intense experience in the spotlight that prompted them to give up the perks and privileges of royal life for financial freedom and independence. Today they live thousands of miles away from England in California, where they plan to make a fresh start.
“I think today they’ll be quite reflective,” added the friend. “The last year has been pretty epic and all the changes they have lived through and gone through are huge. They’re in a new country, they’re still relatively new parents, Archie is only one. To be honest they’re only just coming up for air; they’re settling in and working on a clearer vision of what they want for the future.”
As they celebrate their second wedding anniversary in lockdown in Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan are said to be looking forward to the next chapter of their lives.
“They are in a really good place,” said a source. “Speaking up and removing themselves from a toxic situation has enabled them to create a life they’ll be able to flourish in.”
Most of Nicholl’s piece was just a rehash of old stories about how Harry & Meghan found it difficult to deal with all of the “criticism,” criticism which Nicholl basically says was well-deserved. The line about removing themselves from a “toxic situation” is interesting. Because that’s exactly what they did.
I’m surprised her bosses ~ WilliLeaks and Unable ~ allowed her to use such terminology cause that implies they’re toxic
I dont think they acknowledge wedding anniversaries maybe unless its a big one.
I went and checked on IG, and you’re right. Clarence House and Royal Family (the BP main account) did not post anything for the Cambridges wedding anniversary, so it must be only for big anniversaries or their own (like I know the cambridges/KP posted a “thank you” on their anniversary with a wedding picture.)
Last week Harry was a sad sack and now they are in a good place and happy. They can never keep their stories straight.
Dont worry they will be calling harry fragile by tomorrow.
LOL LOL LOL It is a good one
I know it shouldn’t surprise me that no royal office acknowledged the anniversary but I can’t get over how petty and small the BRF seems to be. It’s just so sad and needless. Glad H&M flew the coop.
I did look on instagram yesterday and the Queen’s royal family account didn’t acknowledge the Cambridges anniversary either. This family is just so odd and cold.
DID YOU SEE THAT?!
Why, she’s holding up her own train! PROTOCOL BREAK!!!
These photos… they both look so happy, but they are about to be put through the wringer. At least they got out.
Is it just me or is Katie Nicholl doing the most?
She’s really angling for a job in American TV. Harry and Meghan trended in Australia, Canada, U.K., USA throughout yesterday and this morning. Global citizen, one young world, UN women, Meghan’s old sorority and a host of others including charities and foundations and friends acknowledged the anniversary. Nicholl knows where her bread is buttered. The Cambridges are loosing touch as they get older they’ll be like Charles and their kids will take over the spotlight. Meghan and Harry appeal to an international audience, they also know not to overdo the PR, daily zoom videos and posting pictures of your kids becomes predictable and tiring. You need to spice it up. The position the Cambridges are in keep them stuck in tradition and it’s really nothing to aspire too. The world is changing, women don’t only want to look at pretty dresses, we need action.
I bet her contract with Vanity Fair is about to expire and she’s hustling for a new gig stateside.
I will say this again, Harry needs time to adjust. It’s adjustment leaving behind what you know, regardless of the situation. My hope is they continue to do great things on a global stage and show the BRF how it’s done and can be done – without them. BUT who knows, maybe once QE passes, PC may have a change of heart.
Harry was in the army for 10 years and travelled the world.
He’s fine.
California is honestly a really nice place. The sunshine alone can lift anyone’s spirits.
Though I’m surprised they chose LA though because of celeb culture. I was thinking they’d be in Napa instead.
Happy Anniversary to them.
As with a lot of people I know, I wonder if the coronavirus crisis has impacted their earning potential and some funding they were anticipating. If so, I’m sad for them. I know financial independence is something they strive for after leaving. I hope it works out ! 🤎
I honestly refuse to believe Harry and Meghan did not have previous investments and secret means of earning before all this.
With H&M it’s easy to believe they lead a simple life. Meghan was not raised with servants cooking, laying out of clothing, every whim cared for. One or both have stated, staying home, baking chicken enjoying time together was their norm. And to the other two, K was raised to believe she was special and entitled, W to expect groveling because he has the P word.
@kellyryan – I never bought the baking chicken stories they put out in interviews and always thought it was a code word for getting frisky!
Is it a requirement that every British reporter mention that the Sussexes flew on private jets in every story?
It’s really the only tangible thing they can throw at them, so they keep using it as a quick dig in every report. Got to keep reminding the unwashed masses why the Sussexes are supposedly so bad.
It’s also strange how they conveniently forget to mention the jets are Carbon neutral.
Yes, I believe it’s in their contracts. Just like never mentioning the chimp photo or the wildly racist reporting but yeah, the Sussex’s couldn’t handle the press surrounding their one private jet flight. (I still don’t acknowledge that their second trip happened. no photos)
So either they are happy or Harry is homesick and regretful. We need to admit that all the stories are bs and we know nothing of the real situation. When will the constant stories with vague speculation loose their appeal?
They won’t, it’s human nature. Stories with a slant we prefer will be lauded as truth, those we don’t are obvious leaks.
I personally believe all things can be true at times. Blissfully happy with family? Absolutely.
Worried for the future? Who isn’t. Rudderless due to pandemic putting plans on hold? Makes sense.
The tabloids thrive on this, they don’t need a cohesive message.
Oprah magazine has a more in depth article confirming the Sussexes satisfaction with their new life, their work and friend circle. Oprah is an actual friend so I trust her magazine as a source.
It was written by Carolyn Dunard the co author to Finding Freedom. She also wrote the article about Meghan spending Mother’s Day with Doria. And it was featured on Oprah Magazine. That would be cool if Oprah was one of the friends they spoke to for their book lol
Katie needs to find something else to do. Nothing she says is ever new info.
I’m sure they had a nice day. They are probably anxious to get the next stage in their life launched, but I can fully imagine they just hung out and had a nice day relaxing.
I can completely agree and understand removing themselves from a toxic situation.
After my divorce I was so happy to simply be away. Away from him and his wretched family.
New beginnings, safety, quiet, and zero drama.
My stepmother is as toxic as they come. Just having to go see her and my dad for a day was completely anxiety-inducing. Ten years ago she stopped being sly and let her bitch flag fly in all its glory to me and one of my siblings in front of our dad. After that day, I refused to be in her presence ever again. Now my dad visits my family by himself and she stays home 2 hours away. The last 10 years have been so blissfully peaceful and drama free, and she has never gotten to meet either of my little boys. I am grateful that they will never be tainted with her toxicity. People who have normal happy families have no idea how fortunate they are.
Do they routinely ignore each other’s wedding anniversaries or is this a specially ignorant, petty, small-minded and hurtful moment, just for our #PrinceWithoutBorders and his lovely wife?
I took a quick look at IG and they ignored the Cambridges as well, I’m not sure if they usually acknowledge the anniversaries, but this year they did not.
They all just seem to be cold and uninterested in anyone else, even family members, unless that person can be used by them.
Posting a few congratulatory words and a photo would have been an easy, kind gesture, especially since the early anniversaries feel a little different than when the years start to pile up. It would have been easy PR for Cain and Unable. But this family’s brand is being toxic, so let’s not.
I think it would have been especially nice if Charles had posted something. I’ve read articles that talked about how H&M worked with Charles selecting music for the wedding and he did step up to walk Meghan down the aisle after her father pulled out, so I think they had become quite close in the early days, but alas…
These articles are ridiculous. These people have no idea how Harry and Meghan are doing or how they are feeling. Why don’t they focus on the Dolittles that they idolize so much.