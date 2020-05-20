The Sussexes ‘are in a good place’ after ‘removing themselves from a toxic situation’

Yesterday was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second wedding anniversary. It was an occasion widely covered on blogs like ours, and on British and American outlets. But the Sussexes are without an active social media right now, so they didn’t make any statements or release any photos. And… neither did any other royal office. Clarence House, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace all ignored the anniversary and did not make one public statement wishing them well. Interesting. As for how Meghan and Harry spent the day, we already heard that they were just spending a quiet day in lockdown. Omid Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar said much the same thing:

When Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stood in front of each other at the altar of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle to exchange their vows, it was a moment shared by almost two billion people around the world. But as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their second anniversary today, May 19, the audience will be decidedly smaller. Although the couple have been busy with work at their Los Angeles home, BAZAAR.com understands that Harry and Meghan have made plans to take the day off for their second anniversary, enjoying a “lovely” family moment with their one-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor. “The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source close to the couple tells BAZAAR. “They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary. Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home,” says the source. “But it will still be a lovely day.”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

I bet Meghan made a cake! Or maybe she just baked something to mark the occasion. I also have an image of Harry grilling something while Archie plays in the backyard. Anyway, Scobie wasn’t the only royal reporter talking about the Sussex’s anniversary and the craziness of the past two years. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair also did a story and she had quotes from an unnamed source about how H&M are “reflecting”:

The past year in particular has been marred by stories of feuds and family fallouts, with the popular couple rarely out of the tabloid headlines. Last summer they faced especially harsh scrutiny for flying on private jets, even as they promoted environmental causes, and for not visiting the queen at Balmoral. It was that intense experience in the spotlight that prompted them to give up the perks and privileges of royal life for financial freedom and independence. Today they live thousands of miles away from England in California, where they plan to make a fresh start. “I think today they’ll be quite reflective,” added the friend. “The last year has been pretty epic and all the changes they have lived through and gone through are huge. They’re in a new country, they’re still relatively new parents, Archie is only one. To be honest they’re only just coming up for air; they’re settling in and working on a clearer vision of what they want for the future.” As they celebrate their second wedding anniversary in lockdown in Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan are said to be looking forward to the next chapter of their lives. “They are in a really good place,” said a source. “Speaking up and removing themselves from a toxic situation has enabled them to create a life they’ll be able to flourish in.”

[From Vanity Fair]

Most of Nicholl’s piece was just a rehash of old stories about how Harry & Meghan found it difficult to deal with all of the “criticism,” criticism which Nicholl basically says was well-deserved. The line about removing themselves from a “toxic situation” is interesting. Because that’s exactly what they did.