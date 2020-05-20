Donald Trump is refusing to unveil the Obamas’ portraits in the White House

I’m showing my age – I guess? – but I remember so clearly how *nice* George W. Bush was to Bill and Hillary Clinton. During the Bush administration, it was widely assumed that Dubya shared his father’s general distaste for all things Clinton, but in 2004, Bush did two big, congenial appearances for the Clintons. One was the unveiling of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s portraits at the White House, then in November 2004, Bush attended and spoke at the opening of the Clinton Presidential Library. In both speeches, Bush showed an unexpected warmth towards both Clintons, and the relations between the two families improved significantly in the years that followed. The Bushes even joked that Bush Senior treated Bill like a son.

My point? When you get to the “Presidents Club” elite level, it costs nothing to be warm and congenial and show respect to other presidents. Barack Obama also showed a great deal of respect to the Bushes and vice versa. But not Donald Trump. Donald Trump is so petty, so disgusting, so f–king tacky that he is refusing to host a portrait-unveiling for the Obamas at the White House. This motherf–king Nazi, I can’t.

It’s been a White House tradition for decades: A first-term president hosts a ceremony in the East Room for the unveiling of the official portrait of his immediate predecessor that will hang in the halls of the White House for posterity. Republican presidents have done it for Democratic presidents, and vice versa — even when one of them ascended to the White House by defeating or sharply criticizing the other. “We may have our differences politically,” President Barack Obama said when he hosted former President George W. Bush for his portrait unveiling in 2012, “but the presidency transcends those differences.” Yet this modern ritual won’t be taking place between Obama and President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. And if Trump wins a second term in November, it could be 2025 before Obama returns to the White House to see his portrait displayed among every U.S. president from George Washington to Bush. Trump is unconcerned about shunning yet another presidential custom, and he has attacked Obama to an extent no other president has done to a predecessor. Most recently he’s made unfounded accusations that Obama committed an unspecified crime. Obama, for his part, has no interest in participating in the post-presidency rite of passage so long as Trump is in office, the people familiar with the matter said. It’s too soon to know whether the absence of the uniquely harmonious occasion, when presidents set aside political differences, is just a reflection of a singular dynamic between two presidents whose differences have increasingly been aired in full view or whether it is symbolic of a broader, bitter political era. But it’s nonetheless a telling snapshot of American politics in 2020.

[From NBC News]

Do you think that Obama was really like “nah, I’m good” or was he curious about whether Trump would invite him? I think Obama is so cool-tempered that he would have found any situation could work in his favor. With this situation, Obama gets to just sit back and watch Trump be a giant petty baby. Trump, meanwhile, gets to play it up to his Nazi base because he denied the first black president his White House portrait ceremony.

Look at how gracious Obama was to the Bushes for their portrait unveilings.