Donald Trump is refusing to unveil the Obamas’ portraits in the White House

I’m showing my age – I guess? – but I remember so clearly how *nice* George W. Bush was to Bill and Hillary Clinton. During the Bush administration, it was widely assumed that Dubya shared his father’s general distaste for all things Clinton, but in 2004, Bush did two big, congenial appearances for the Clintons. One was the unveiling of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s portraits at the White House, then in November 2004, Bush attended and spoke at the opening of the Clinton Presidential Library. In both speeches, Bush showed an unexpected warmth towards both Clintons, and the relations between the two families improved significantly in the years that followed. The Bushes even joked that Bush Senior treated Bill like a son.
My point? When you get to the “Presidents Club” elite level, it costs nothing to be warm and congenial and show respect to other presidents. Barack Obama also showed a great deal of respect to the Bushes and vice versa. But not Donald Trump. Donald Trump is so petty, so disgusting, so f–king tacky that he is refusing to host a portrait-unveiling for the Obamas at the White House. This motherf–king Nazi, I can’t.
It’s been a White House tradition for decades: A first-term president hosts a ceremony in the East Room for the unveiling of the official portrait of his immediate predecessor that will hang in the halls of the White House for posterity. Republican presidents have done it for Democratic presidents, and vice versa — even when one of them ascended to the White House by defeating or sharply criticizing the other.
“We may have our differences politically,” President Barack Obama said when he hosted former President George W. Bush for his portrait unveiling in 2012, “but the presidency transcends those differences.”
Yet this modern ritual won’t be taking place between Obama and President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. And if Trump wins a second term in November, it could be 2025 before Obama returns to the White House to see his portrait displayed among every U.S. president from George Washington to Bush. Trump is unconcerned about shunning yet another presidential custom, and he has attacked Obama to an extent no other president has done to a predecessor. Most recently he’s made unfounded accusations that Obama committed an unspecified crime.
Obama, for his part, has no interest in participating in the post-presidency rite of passage so long as Trump is in office, the people familiar with the matter said.
It’s too soon to know whether the absence of the uniquely harmonious occasion, when presidents set aside political differences, is just a reflection of a singular dynamic between two presidents whose differences have increasingly been aired in full view or whether it is symbolic of a broader, bitter political era. But it’s nonetheless a telling snapshot of American politics in 2020.
Do you think that Obama was really like “nah, I’m good” or was he curious about whether Trump would invite him? I think Obama is so cool-tempered that he would have found any situation could work in his favor. With this situation, Obama gets to just sit back and watch Trump be a giant petty baby. Trump, meanwhile, gets to play it up to his Nazi base because he denied the first black president his White House portrait ceremony.
Look at how gracious Obama was to the Bushes for their portrait unveilings.
Kaiser, he is no gentleman and thus cannot act like one.
Some say that Obama should’ve got Bush and co prosecuted for war crimes.
President Petty
In B4 me, ABritGirl. I was going to put scare quotes around “President” but we all already know how fake he is. Bigly, bigly fake. The fakest fake!
I forget who it is who consistently refers to Trump on Twitter as “Pettydent Trump,” but it cracks me up every time. 😂
My favourite so far is “BLOTUS” Biggest Liar of the United States
Hopefully the Biden Presidency can host both the portrait unveiling and get Obama that Presidential Medal of Freedom he so richly deserves. That would be far more fun anyway.
He’s still young- I would like to see him on the Supreme Court.
It’s possible. There is precedent for a former president to serve on the Supremes.
Yes! A thousand times, Yes!
I feel like Obama probably saw this coming a mile away and is like ::::kanye shrug::::.
As you say, this panders to 45’s base and will not be a shock to anyone else. Honestly, if we make it to and then successfully through the November election, I wouldn’t be surprised if his team doesn’t let rats or cockroaches loose on their way out just to keep anyone else from living there immediately.
The rats and cockroaches are already running the show.
It will be interesting to see whether Trump attends Biden’s inauguration.
Indeed. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t
Or how future President Biden* deals with the portrait hanging of his predecessor…
*Please God let this be true.
I expect Drumpf to Twitter non-stop, disinformation and distraction. I’ve noticed CNN has picked up these two words and are using them frequently to describe his behavior.
Not a chance he attends the inauguration. He’ll still be claiming that the election was “fixed” and that he is the rightful winner.
I differ on most takes on this story. I don’t believe for a moment President Obama would ever attend this. trump is calling him a criminal and trying to get Barr to prosecute him. Barr IS going to try and prosecute members of OBama’s administration, the cleanest one in recent history btw. It would be insane for Obama to attend and normalize the thug who is trying to imprison him and his administration. He wouldn’t do it. I don’t believe he would do it.
I agree. I think Trump isn’t going to hold the ceremony because he’s been told Obama wont attend. So its like a “you cant fire me, I QUIT!” scenario.
yeah, that’s his MO…and what’s funny (I guess?) is that, IF 45 had invited O, and O turned him down, then he would have come off as “the bigger person” and O would have been depicted as petty for not going. but all this does is (as noted) pander to his base and make everyone else notice, yet again, how petty and jealous he is of O.
Let me be clear here: I IN NO WAY think that O is being petty. I think indicating he’s not interested in having this honor given to him by 45 is completely the right thing to do. but my bigger point is that, even when 45 has the opportunity to make himself look like the better person, he STILLS makes the wrong choice, the one that satisfies his need to be mean and put the other person down.
#OBAMAGREAT
There was an assassination attempt on Senior George Bush during Clinton’s presidency. Despite campaigning hard against Bush, Clinton sent 23 Tomahawk missiles to strike back even though Clinton was pretty war averse. Nowadays if someone tried to kill Obama, Trump would say there was good people on both sides.
I hope the Obamas see it as a win that they don’t have to take time out of their successful campaigning and organizing schedule to go stand next to this terrible bloviating conman. They have better things to do!
It tells you a lot about how Trump and his so-called followers see him that they interpreted Obama’s mild “folks in power don’t have all the answers” to be directed at their president. I believe that’s called “telling on yourself”:)
In case a Democrat follows Trump at some point it will be interesting to see the unveiling of his portrait, too. It’s like a caricature. There will be a line of portraits of real, former statesmen (no matter if you agreed with them politically) and Trump.
He is just the pettiest man I’ve ever encountered. An embarrassment to his office.
Bush is a war criminal. Obama let the Wall Street fraudsters off the hook and had a drone problem. Both administrations have dark chapters. But I believe both men are fundamentally decent on a personal level and felt a real responsibility to the US and its institutions and ideals. trump serves nothing but his own ego and whims. This kind of petty bs would be amusing if I weren’t terrified for the survival of our country and by extension western democracy.
It’s instructive when Presidents are collegiate in this way. I think Trump will win the next election. The same way he won the last one. The US should thank its lucky stars fur the two term limit.
I have the terrible, hopeless sense that he will win again also
Me, too. It’s bad enough he won the first time. After almost four years of him making a fool of himself and the USA in the Oval Office it’s a mystery to me why he still has such high approval numbers. He should be somewhere below -10% or so. No matter how bad he F’s up he is always at least around 40%.
If he wins the next election there will no longer be a two term limit. Our country as we know it, will be over.
He would have to change the constitution and that’s not as easy as he thinks it is. Can’t do it by executive order.
That place is crawling with germs so who would want to step a toe in anyway?
I saw a few people post an Obama portrait yesterday, but I can’t find if it is this official one. It looked a lot like Kennedy’s portrait and it featured the tan suit of doom, which is such an excellent dash of shade that I really want it to be true.
Obama is wearing a black suit and is surrounded by greenery in his official portrait
That’s the one at the Smithsonian, correct? Very vibrant? This portrait I saw mentioned as the new White House portrait was much more muted. I can’t find it anywhere else though, so it may be a pipe dream.
Even if Obama personally wanted to go, if only to continue the tradition, I think Michelle would absolutely refuse to attend and Barak would refuse to attend without her. What sane, intelligent person would want to be in the lying Orange Turd’s presence at any time? He fouls everything he’s involved in.
Yeah, I agree. The Obama’s won’t want to be anywhere near 45…
PS: I know some people seem resigned to the possibility that Trump could win again in November; but I would love to encourage everyone to think only positive thoughts. 45 can be beaten…hopefully, he will. I can’t even begin to imagine another 4 years of this hell! Please people, go out and VOTE in November. Vote…vote blue!!!
You can go and vote blue and still be pessimistic.
This, and I quote, “It’s too soon to know whether the absence of the uniquely harmonious occasion, when presidents set aside political differences, is just a reflection of a singular dynamic between two presidents …” implies that there is equal cause between President Obama and IMPOTUS for the divide.
It is not “a singular dynamic between two presidents.” It is that one is a narcissistic sociopath who wants to chest thump for his racist base by refusing to honor his black predecessor in a public ceremony. That, and I think he is afraid of President Obama. And it makes him rage, I think, when the world comments on how Melanoma smiles in his presence.
Too many reasons to count as to why IMPOTUS is incapable of behaving in a mature, professional, collegial manner. But it’s not a mutual dynamic as implied by the above quote. This is all on the orange occupant of the White House.
#BeBest (eyeroll)