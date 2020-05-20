Why did Prince William & Kate change their social media display-name?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are just like us, in that they’re bored in lockdown. Their staff is bored too. Which is probably why the Cambridges and their media team decided to change up their social media slightly. For as long as the Cambridges have been on Twitter and Instagram, their handle has been @KensingtonRoyal, and then the social-media-display name was always “Kensington Palace.” This goes along with Charles’ social media too, which is branded with “Clarence House,” his home and office (actually, the bulk of his offices are in St. James’s Palace).
Before Prince Harry married, his activities and announcements were covered by the Kensington Palace social media. When Harry and Meghan first got married, they fell under the KP social media as well. That changed when the Sussexes were “given their own household” in late 2018, and they debuted their new Instagram in the spring of 2019. The Sussexes were great at Instagram and easily grew their follower numbers. That’s when the Cambridges likely started buying bot-followers to compete with the Sussexes’ social media savvy.
Anyway, once the Sussexit happened, part of the negotiations were about social media accounts, bizarrely. I still 100% believe that Prince William insisted that Harry and Meghan should no longer be allowed to use their popular Sussex Royal Instagram. Apparently (this is my theory), William would not be happy with a simple name change, and so H&M will have to launch a new Instagram whenever they launch all of their projects and foundations and such.
Meanwhile, the Cambridges hired the Sussexes’ old social media guy, David Watkins, in April. I’ve been crediting Watkins with William and Kate’s Zoom keenness during the lockdown. I wonder if Watkins was behind the name change too – now all of William and Kate’s social media pages have the display-name of “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” rather than Kensington Palace. “People” are already saying that the change makes Will & Kate seem more accessible, and like they’re not running their social media through a huge team (which they are). Is there any secret message here? I don’t think so. I think it’s just simply about Will & Kate staking their claim to these social media handles and saying to the world “this is about the Future King and Future Queen, not the spare and his American wife!”
Oh, and they just published a never-before-seen photo of Kate working on that fakakta garden.
One year on from The Duchess of Cambridge's #BackToNature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital!
Visit @The_RHS to join the virtual #ChelseaFlowerShow for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts, all from the comfort of your own home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/cT2UGfLWLH
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2020
Why they didn’t publish that photo before?
I mean it’s cute and it shows her DOING SOMETHING.
It’s a good photo, and I absolutely want her shirt. I like Kate’s “casual” style way better than her usual looks.
I think her casual look is the one near to her real personality. I like it too. And I have a serious case of boots envy she has been wearing for ages.
My theory is that the royals have a stockpile of unseen photos that they can deploy at a moment’s notice for when they need good publicity, or to boost publicity for an organization or cause. It’s smart to link an unseen photo to the announcement of the show being digital – everyone loves a new photo like this because we get so few.
Good question. It is a great shot of Kate in action. As for the name change, I assume that was Watkins doing his job.
William is always pursing his lips.
Nice picture of her helping the lady with the garden, a rare picture as shes’s completely unaware of the camera and has her guards down but I think she likes pictures where she stands out.
I hope this means when I search for things about Meghan and Harry on Instagram or Twitter that the Cambridges dont pop up as a suggestion.
Curious to know the source re: social media accounts being part of the negotiations.
Do you think the Sussexes just decided to stop using it?
And closed it and lost all their 10 million followers? Nah. It was definitely part of the negotiations.
Would still like a source, if possible! Having trouble finding. Thanks!
??? No one was privy to the Sussexit negotiations, you aren’t going to find a direct source, no matter how passive aggressively you go about asking for one.
but OF COURSE the social media accounts were part of the negotiations. both sides would have been really remiss if they weren’t. Do you honestly NOT believe that was something discussed and negotiated?
I don’t see how politely asking is passive aggressive. We have other sources that say what was discussed, just wondering where I could find where the social media info came from. If anyone could provide, I’d appreciate. I can’t really find anything either way. Thank you again!
Okay. We don’t have any direct sources of ANYTHING that went on. We know that generally things were being discussed, such as their use of the term “royal,” and such (I’m not going back and finding the actual BP statements about this, but they were always pretty vague.)
We know that Meghan is a planner and dots her Is and crosses her Ts.
We know that at the end of the day, the Sussexes stated that they would no longer use their Sussex Royal IG, and it was pretty clear they were going to start a new one.
We also know that the ending of the SR IG is directly related to the fact that they are no longer branding themselves as Sussex Royal, which WAS one of the few things that we heard several times was being discussed/negotiated.
I’m not sure William told them to completely stop using the account as opposed to a name change, but it just seems logical to those of us who followed this whole thing that their use of social media was part of the discussions. I don’t see why or how it wouldn’t be. So we don’t have a direct quote, AFAIK, saying “their social media was part of the negotiations.” But when you look at the bigger picture, it just makes sense.
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a31959675/meghan-markle-prince-harry-sussexroyal-instagram-stop/
Hi all – not really sure where these insults are coming from but I was honestly just wondering where this was discussed. Thanks.
When harry and Meghan left haters and trolls were complaining about them using Sussex Royal, mostly because of the royal part. They are still the duke and duchess of Sussex, so I guess if they had that for their social media, there wouldn’t be the same issue. Maybe the Cambridge’s are thinking along the same lines.
The garden really is the gift that keeps on giving for Kate. And I agree with others that they should have released this photo last year, rather than photo ops of her in ugly dresses wandering around the garden and talking about log chairs or whatever.
I’m sure there was a reason for the change – my guess is that it’s considered more accessible, since “Kensington Palace” sends a reminder with every post that….they live in a palace.
A photo showing her do some work one year ago when people have been noting how much she hasn’t left the house for things like food banks as compared to Sophie. Almost like someone is scanning comments made here. Hmmm.
Yeah, they’re just like us!
Has anything been milked as much as that garden by now?
And yes, this is a better photo than most that were released last year!
Well she did get a lot of mileage out of that struggle survey…..
Which has been shelved in the face of COVID-19. Convenient after all the online comments about how pointless the survey was, not limited to the UK, useless data. Quinn was the one who came up with the Broken Britain scheme. Now that she’s left the sinking ship, we may see a very slow death to the BB idea.
She does not deserve the credit for those gardens, Landscape architects designed and did the real work, she just posed in the garden.
Kate is clearly proud of that one day she worked a year ago. She has to keep reminding people about it.
“Take pictures! I want the world to see that their hands-on Duchess digs in and gets her hands dirty!”
Okay I’ve been thinking about it and new theory – by switching the title like that they are putting less emphasis on “Kensington” and more emphasis on their titles. Wonder if this is preparation for becoming Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and then Prince/ss of Wales?
Will and Kate’s petty shenanigans were covered in the NY Times. That will never stop being funny to me.
Behold the FFK and FFQ!
That’s has just reminded me, that maybe they are trying to distance themselves from the KP handle because of the bad press from the New York Times article. They somehow are hoping their followers are stupid enough to think they are talking about another account.
It’s possible they are just going into the photo vault to keep their feed active during this lockdown whilst tying it in to the Chelsea Flower Show and showing Kate “at work”. They maybe want their official titles on the account to make it easier to attract more followers.
I also think it’s possible the Sussexes might just change the name of their Instagram when they relaunch, hence why it hasn’t been deleted. I don’t see why they would have to start a new account from scratch.
Probably because most people don’t know Kensingtonpalace is their personal account hence the stagnation of their twitter account and miraculous growth of their Instagram? Or to remove the palace appear humble “look I don’t live in a palace“ or they got wind that the duke and duchess of Sussex were setting up their own accounts on twitter?
Change to Normal Bill and Katie Keen??? Sounds like a plan!
Were they going to live at Kensington Palace forever? Using their own titles makes more sense to me. @KensingtonRoyal sounds like where you’d go for pictures of the building.
I think currently, the plan is for them to live in KP until William becomes king.
That’s what we were told when 7 million in taxpayer funds were spent on Apartment 1A. Which they proceeded to leave empty when they ran to Amner for 3+ years. Taxpayers are not only facing the huge bill for BP, but now around 80 million for Clarence House restoration too.
I try to be upfront about it at least, lol. But you can just ignore my comments since you and I have completely opposite views!