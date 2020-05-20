“Harry Styles’ music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ is pretty hot” links
  • May 20, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I’m very attracted to Harry Styles. [LaineyGossip]
Randy Rainbow takes on Donald Trump’s many distractions. [Towleroad]
Tristan Thompson is suing the woman who claimed he fathered her child. [Dlisted]
Ruby Rose decided to leave Batwoman. [Just Jared]
LOL, I totally forgot about this outfit on Emily Ratajkowski. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lena Dunham lied about doing poppers. [OMG Blog]
Review of The Great, the Catherine the Great series on Hulu. [Pajiba]
Jane Roe says that she was paid to pretend to be anti-choice. [Jezebel]
By the third child, I hope it’s not Unexpected. [Starcasm]
Emmy Rossum’s top red carpet looks. [RCFA]

4 Responses to ““Harry Styles’ music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ is pretty hot” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    There are a couple of stories out there about Ruby Rose being an a-hole in places, right? Also, she can’t act to save her life.

    Reply
  2. Laalaa says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Omg, Harry. That is one hot video. And title.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Harry has the it factor, always has.

    Reply

