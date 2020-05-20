“Harry Styles’ music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ is pretty hot” links

I’m very attracted to Harry Styles. [LaineyGossip]
Randy Rainbow takes on Donald Trump’s many distractions. [Towleroad]
Tristan Thompson is suing the woman who claimed he fathered her child. [Dlisted]
Ruby Rose decided to leave Batwoman. [Just Jared]
LOL, I totally forgot about this outfit on Emily Ratajkowski. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lena Dunham lied about doing poppers. [OMG Blog]
Review of The Great, the Catherine the Great series on Hulu. [Pajiba]
Jane Roe says that she was paid to pretend to be anti-choice. [Jezebel]
By the third child, I hope it’s not Unexpected. [Starcasm]
Emmy Rossum’s top red carpet looks. [RCFA]
There are a couple of stories out there about Ruby Rose being an a-hole in places, right? Also, she can’t act to save her life.
Omg, Harry. That is one hot video. And title.
Harry has the it factor, always has.
Yes he does. I really don’t think he gets he due as a singer and performer. The dude just has, it.