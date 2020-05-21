Lana del Rey announces a new album by sowing chaos in seven fanbases

If I was younger and I still lived and breathed stan culture, perhaps I would be in my feelings about Lana del Rey’s new statement. But as it is, I just find it funny. Lana is so chaotic and amazing, I think we might have to stan if just for the much-needed DRAMA of it all. Lana announced that her new album – a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Norman F–king Rockwell – will be out in early September. She announced the album with a statement on her Instagram which is just so unnecessarily bitter and shady. I LOVE HER.
In a statement posted to her Instagram account, the “Summertime Sadness” singer wrote: “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”
Del Rey takes a stand on “female writers and alt-singers” who accuse her glamorizing abuse “when in reality,” she continues, “I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world.”
She continues, “With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last ten years I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”
There’s clearly no shortage of ammunition for her next projects, which she mentions in the final stanza. “Anyways,” she writes, “none of this has anything to do about much but I’ll be detailing some of my feelings in my next two books of poetry (mostly the second one) with Simon and Schuster. Yes I’m still making personal reparations with the proceeds of the book to my choice of Native American foundations which I’m very happy about. And I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album,” which is set for Sept. 5.”
People – youths? – are mad because they think Lana is, like, calling out their fave? When really she’s just saying that she was the first and your fave followed HER. Which is a separate issue. She’s not saying Beyonce, Nicki, Cardi, Ari, Doja, etc are trash, she’s saying that they’ve all been copying her, that she was the first person to sing about abusive relationships and falling in love with problematic men and making terrible love mistakes. Which… is not true. Lana was not the first, and she’s delusional for thinking that and saying that. But also, lmao. She’s ridiculous and her album announcement got the chaotic energy she wanted. (Also, I saw this on Twitter: Lana did this on the first day of Gemini Season OH MY GOD LMAO).
I really don’t care about any of these feuds, real or imagined? There are very few artists that I’m ride or die for, and thankfully most of them seem to keep pretty private.
I did laugh at the ‘first day of gemini season’ part though, as I am a double gemini (sun AND moon) hahaha. It’s also my ‘birthday season’. I say that as if I do extravagant things all season, when really I’m just like “Do I HAVE to do that thing? But it’s my birthday season!” for the week before and after my birthday.
I don’t think she was saying she’s the first, she was just saying that she shouldn’t be bullied and criticized for singing about those things when other women are celebrated for singing about cheating and being sexy, etc. I’m not really sure what she’s talking about since she’s been mostly lauded as far as I can tell, but I don’t think she was saying she was the first or that there was anything wrong with what those other women were saying. she was just saying they’re being celebrated and she doesn’t see why she was criticized while they’re celebrated. I think. to be honest it was kind of hard to follow that word salad.
It is very poorly worded and mentioning those women added nothing to her argument and probably took away from it. Doja and nicki have a #1 but for nicki it took her 12 years and to insulate that they haven’t been criticized in the same way is ludicrous.
She should’ve finished her rant with ‘I hope didn’t offend anyone by not mentioning them’
She sounds bitter as hell. And I take issue with her name (mostly) black women as if they, especially the women listed, aren’t getting criticized within an inch of their careers, for multitude of reasons, everyday.
“I’m not not a feminist but there has to be a place for women who look like me and act like me” needs to be reworded differently cause huh???
I (guess) I understand her point but this is written so poorly.
She’s not saying she was first, she’s saying “every time I put out an album you say I’m glamorizing abuse. Now that these other girls have gotten #1s this summer singing about less-than-perfect topics and not faced this kind of criticism, I trust that when I drop my album I will also be given the benefit of the doubt.” It’s passive-aggressive and bitter, but against her critics (or something), not other artists.