Disney Springs, the free part of Disney World, is open again, what could go wrong?

We’re back at @DisneySprings for dinner, one big difference…people aren’t wearing their face mask anymore, drinking or not…

But it’s okay if it’s your job #allforthegrams pic.twitter.com/WIsjHJidNp — Curious Axel (@CuriousAxel) May 20, 2020

Around Christmas 2018 I went to Disney Springs. My parents retired to Florida and live about an hour from there. There was no way I was going to pay to go to Disney World, but I wanted to check out the free part. (I’ve been to Disney a couple of times as a kid, but I don’t like crowds and it’s not my jam.) At first it was fun, we got to pay way too much to split a pizza, there were roving performers, and we felt entertained. After about an hour and a half reality and overwhelm set in. It’s a huge, very crowded and overpriced mall. There were way too many people there, it felt claustrophobic and like it was the worst parts of capitalism all crammed together and painted with a fake nice Disney veneer. After we paid $20 for three pieces of chocolate we were so ready to leave. Plus you had to park far away and take a bus to get to your car. It just reminded me that Disney isn’t worth the hassle and the lines.

Well Disney Springs is open again, and according to Variety they encourage social distancing and people are asked to wear masks. It sounds like it’s on an honor system though. There’s no word as to when the main Disney World is opening up again, although both Disney World and Universal Orlando are expected to announce reopening dates today.

The Disney Springs shopping and dining complex reopened in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday morning to lines of people. The coronavirus pandemic led Disney to temporarily suspend operations at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland in mid-March. Disney Springs is the first area of either park to begin welcoming guests again. On Sunday, Disney issued a public disclaimer directed toward people planning on attending the resort, stating that guests assume all health risks for visiting the parks. The park is also taking some health precautions, such as mask and temperature check requirements. The new chairman of Disney’s parks, Josh D’Amaro, is doing a meet-and-greet with visitors, posing for pictures while overseeing the reopening. The health precautions do not seem to have discouraged fans from attending. Social media posts from visitors show lines of people waiting to enter Disney Springs. Only subcontracted shops are currently open in the Disney Springs Complex. A second phase of reopening is planned to begin in seven days, which includes Disney retail shops and Disney eateries. It remains uncertain when the rest of the resort will return to its normal operations, though Disney is certainly working on a strategy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently allowed both Disney and Universal to submit reopening plans, including exact dates, for their respective theme parks.

It stresses me out to go grocery shopping. People get too close to me and I have had to tell them to please step back. Plus there are signs at the checkouts telling them where to stand! I can’t imagine going to a Disney property at this time, but I’m not their target market, the “liberate” and “it’s just like the flu” people are. Those are the people putting the rest of us at risk. Maybe I could understand the main part of Disney opening again if they limited tickets to about 20%, if they handed out mandatory masks to guests and if there were employees disinfecting everything and enforcing social distancing. It’s still too early for that though. Instead they’re opening up the free part of Disney and letting people do whatever they want. Florida is filled with elderly people! This is going to be a disaster and I’m worried about my parents. The photos are making me ragey.

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Table Service Restaurants Begin Phased Reopeningshttps://t.co/j1wK1cBbDw pic.twitter.com/odghEhzw7m — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020

PHOTOS: The Boathouse Reopens with New Seating Arrangements at Disney Springs; Amphicar Tours Suspended Temporarilyhttps://t.co/hAVDLSnFIK pic.twitter.com/L4XpHYLsQC — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 21, 2020

Oh look, you can get $6 bath bombs and Starbucks specialty drinks again.

PHOTOS: Basin Reopens with Hand Sanitizer Gift Sets and Body Scrub Samples at Disney Springshttps://t.co/HWFkg4WWC7 pic.twitter.com/TZUyJtJkrl — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020

REVIEW: New Starbucks “Welcome Home” Specialty Drink is a Refreshing Way to Celebrate the Reopening of Disney Springshttps://t.co/Al6v9zlYK2 pic.twitter.com/jC95N9qdCz — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020

Once social distancing markers run out, guests have to more or less eyeball the 6-foot social distance separation while in line #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/bTsyqZOS3q — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020