Disney Springs, the free part of Disney World, is open again, what could go wrong?

We’re back at @DisneySprings for dinner, one big difference…people aren’t wearing their face mask anymore, drinking or not…
But it’s okay if it’s your job #allforthegrams pic.twitter.com/WIsjHJidNp
— Curious Axel (@CuriousAxel) May 20, 2020
Around Christmas 2018 I went to Disney Springs. My parents retired to Florida and live about an hour from there. There was no way I was going to pay to go to Disney World, but I wanted to check out the free part. (I’ve been to Disney a couple of times as a kid, but I don’t like crowds and it’s not my jam.) At first it was fun, we got to pay way too much to split a pizza, there were roving performers, and we felt entertained. After about an hour and a half reality and overwhelm set in. It’s a huge, very crowded and overpriced mall. There were way too many people there, it felt claustrophobic and like it was the worst parts of capitalism all crammed together and painted with a fake nice Disney veneer. After we paid $20 for three pieces of chocolate we were so ready to leave. Plus you had to park far away and take a bus to get to your car. It just reminded me that Disney isn’t worth the hassle and the lines.
Well Disney Springs is open again, and according to Variety they encourage social distancing and people are asked to wear masks. It sounds like it’s on an honor system though. There’s no word as to when the main Disney World is opening up again, although both Disney World and Universal Orlando are expected to announce reopening dates today.
The Disney Springs shopping and dining complex reopened in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday morning to lines of people.
The coronavirus pandemic led Disney to temporarily suspend operations at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland in mid-March. Disney Springs is the first area of either park to begin welcoming guests again.
On Sunday, Disney issued a public disclaimer directed toward people planning on attending the resort, stating that guests assume all health risks for visiting the parks. The park is also taking some health precautions, such as mask and temperature check requirements.
The new chairman of Disney’s parks, Josh D’Amaro, is doing a meet-and-greet with visitors, posing for pictures while overseeing the reopening.
The health precautions do not seem to have discouraged fans from attending. Social media posts from visitors show lines of people waiting to enter Disney Springs.
Only subcontracted shops are currently open in the Disney Springs Complex. A second phase of reopening is planned to begin in seven days, which includes Disney retail shops and Disney eateries.
It remains uncertain when the rest of the resort will return to its normal operations, though Disney is certainly working on a strategy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently allowed both Disney and Universal to submit reopening plans, including exact dates, for their respective theme parks.
It stresses me out to go grocery shopping. People get too close to me and I have had to tell them to please step back. Plus there are signs at the checkouts telling them where to stand! I can’t imagine going to a Disney property at this time, but I’m not their target market, the “liberate” and “it’s just like the flu” people are. Those are the people putting the rest of us at risk. Maybe I could understand the main part of Disney opening again if they limited tickets to about 20%, if they handed out mandatory masks to guests and if there were employees disinfecting everything and enforcing social distancing. It’s still too early for that though. Instead they’re opening up the free part of Disney and letting people do whatever they want. Florida is filled with elderly people! This is going to be a disaster and I’m worried about my parents. The photos are making me ragey.
PHOTOS: Disney Springs Table Service Restaurants Begin Phased Reopeningshttps://t.co/j1wK1cBbDw pic.twitter.com/odghEhzw7m
— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020
PHOTOS: The Boathouse Reopens with New Seating Arrangements at Disney Springs; Amphicar Tours Suspended Temporarilyhttps://t.co/hAVDLSnFIK pic.twitter.com/L4XpHYLsQC
— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 21, 2020
Oh look, you can get $6 bath bombs and Starbucks specialty drinks again.
PHOTOS: Basin Reopens with Hand Sanitizer Gift Sets and Body Scrub Samples at Disney Springshttps://t.co/HWFkg4WWC7 pic.twitter.com/TZUyJtJkrl
— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020
REVIEW: New Starbucks “Welcome Home” Specialty Drink is a Refreshing Way to Celebrate the Reopening of Disney Springshttps://t.co/Al6v9zlYK2 pic.twitter.com/jC95N9qdCz
— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020
No parks? No problem. #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/jVhRXtXkRK
— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020
Once social distancing markers run out, guests have to more or less eyeball the 6-foot social distance separation while in line #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/bTsyqZOS3q
— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020
We’re back at @DisneySprings for dinner, one big difference…people aren’t wearing their face mask anymore, drinking or not…
But it’s okay if it’s your job #allforthegrams pic.twitter.com/WIsjHJidNp
— Curious Axel (@CuriousAxel) May 20, 2020
This is so stupid. People are going to FLOCK to it. I have a friend who lives basically “at” Disney and is a Disney blogger and she was there first thing this AM, along with I’m sure lots of other local Disney bloggers and aficionados.
I’m meh on Disney springs. I think its fun to do once – Morimoto is an amazing restaurant – but to me its like the worst parts of Disney (crowds, overpriced, lots of waiting in line )with not that much of the good stuff.
We had a big Disney trip planned for the end of August and I’m just not sure how I feel about it at this point.
We had a trip planned with another family and our 4 yo kids for April. We were very sad to cancel, but truly I don’t think we’ll be returning to Disney until at least summer 2021. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the second wave of the virus. It’s a bummer, but Disney is not worth contracting or spreading covid.
That’s my concern, the second wave of the virus. We go to Disney about once every 18 months/2 years (this would be my 5 year old’s 4th trip) so I know we can reschedule and it wont be the end of the world, but I’m dragging my feet about it (my husband does NOT want to go.)
I will say in general the Disney corp is one of the few that I trust in terms of this – like if they say they are bringing in professional cleaners to deep clean each hotel room between guests, I trust that they would do that.
But how can you manage things like rides – not even waiting in line, but the actual rides – with social distancing? only one family at a time on Kali River Rapids? And you know people aren’t going to follow the social distancing guidelines anyway.
so we probably wont be making the trip, but I’m just reluctant to make the final decision.
I take my grandchildren when they turn eight and have a trip planned for Sept. I’m seriously thinking of moving it to mid Jan – beginning of Feb. I try to go in what is considered off season. I want her to fully enjoy the experience. I really would like to make it for Sept 2021.
I’ve been going to Orlando the past several Octobers for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal (last year I threw in Disney to see Galaxy’s Edge for the first time — incredible place! — and planned to go again this year because I’m a huge Disney fan). I’ve already written that off for this year. It makes me very sad because I look forward to my couple days there all year long, but I’d have to get on a plane to get there. I just can’t justify the risk, and don’t know how Disney or Universal will be able to operate safely. I trust Disney to take it seriously and be very clean, but I don’t trust my fellow tourists.
I’m hoping 2021 is better, because I’ll really miss it!
I’m very much obsessed with Disney and if I could, I would live in the parks. It just feels like home to me. However, good god I would not go there right now. I miss it so much, I have to cancel a trip there in November I already booked, but it’ll just be a petrie dish right now. This country will not be able to go back to normal for years because people refuse to watch out for others. It’s purely selfish. We don’t know how to live as a community.
this is insanely short sighted – what do they think will happen to their precious economy when the second wave hits and it’s even worse than the first phase?? It’s like businesses and certain govt’s just decided they were done dealing with the pandemic and were just going to pretend it doesn’t exist anymore.
One outbreak traced to this reopening and Disney will have a huge suit on their hands.
There’s gonna be all sorts of class action suits for reckless endangerment and wrongful death when all is said and done.
Nah, Disney knows what they’re doing…legally anyway. They have voluntary assumption of risk disclaimers everywhere. (Basically: Welcome to Disney, Covid is super dangerous and it’s everywhere, so by coming here you confirm you understand and if you get it, it’s your own damn fault. Have a churro!)
I mean, people may try to sue but it would be a huge waste of time and resources. I just hate that it could mean spread to people who didn’t make the choice to take on the risk.
For me? I love it there. And I’ll go back in a few years (hopefully vaccinated).
Also, if someone does get hurt/sick/killed at Disney, they are all over it legally. People do get hurt at Disney Parks, kids have died in the Star Wars simulator, but you don’t hear of big lawsuits or settlements because Disney acts fast. They have protocols in place as to what to do when something happens. The legal team is immediately notified and steps in to reduce risk and liability. People are taken care of which reduces the amounts of damages they can seek.
Lol… Disney covers its butt legally, sure, but what about when these so called safety protocols are found to be useless? Or when an employee comes to work sick? Or an employee messes up on a protocol?
It’s a suit waiting to happen… for Disney, and for the governments allowing this. The science says this will be bad. They will all get held responsible for ignoring the science.
Businesses are making deliberate choices that are reckless and dangerous. None of that is covered by typical legalese. An accident when Disney did nothing wrong is not the same as Disney deliberately playing loose and fast with people’s safety.
I was at Whole Foods and the tape lining the ends of the aisle didn’t always make sense. One of them legit said it was one way one direction, then one way the other direction. I wasn’t sure what to do. I kept my distance and walked over to get lime juice, maintaining at least six feet from the one other person in the aisle, and this woman came CLOSER to me to fuss at me for not following the tape arrows. Like wtf. She reduced the distance between us to be righteously indignant!! I believe the writer asked someone politely to give them space, but some assholes are taking this as an opportunity to power trip. I think safety should be paramount, but I also think people are willing to be a LOT more rude because the masks hide their faces.
We have a trip scheduled for June 19. I am getting a little nervous right now that it won’t be cancelled. I would cancel it, but we have 2 after/before hours event tickets, and those are non-refundable unless it’s closed. I could possibly get a credit, so there is that; I am just hoping it isn’t open for our trip. I never thought I would say those words!
Travel agent who specialized in Disney – Disney has been very good with giving credit for these event tickets. And no, no refund unless they cancel.
I love Disney. We were planning a huge sweet 16 for my twins in the fall (Keys To The Kingdom Tour!!!) but that ain’t happening. nope; Not now; not a year from now. sorry. Living > fun and vanity
What could go wrong? I think it was Houston where a Catholic church reopened May 2. On May 14 the priest died and five or more of the parishioners have tested positive. They’ve shut down again.
Five of the priest have tested positive in addition to the one who died. They don’t have the numbers on the parishioners yet.
👍🏻
A friend of mine who lives nearby to it was commenting her thoughts on this. She’s literally telling relatives Florida is not ready to reopen, this place ain’t even opening the Disney stuff she’d be interested in, and no she isn’t going to it even if it were because it’s not worth it. She’s immune compromised and her out of state family can’t wait to come visit her – er, I mean Disney again. She’s not backing down due to her health and has been maintaining strict quarantine for her and her daughters.
I live in Orlando, and I agree with your friend. Florida should not be reopening at this point. But to be fair, as far as Disney Springs is concerned, they are simply reopening some restaurants and retail locations. All across Florida restaurants and retail locations are reopening. At least at Disney people are temperature checked and masks are encouraged, which is more than you get at a lot of smaller establishments around here. This isn’t extra stupid just because it’s Disney, it’s just a dumb policy across the board for restaurants and retail to be open right now. I know people flock to Disney, but people seem to be flocking to ANYTHING that’s willing to open around here. But the numbers don’t support it being safe to open. Particularly when we’re hearing reports that scientists here were encouraged to artificially deflate the accurate death toll of the virus in Florida in order to support reopening before we’re ready. And the one who spoke out and resisted most loudly was fired for “insubordination.”
I’m another who doesn’t like crowds. Last time I was at Disneyland, 10 years ago, couldn’t wait to leave and will never return. Here I am with bears, snakes, small groups and hiking trails.
I love hiking and am missing it right now. I don’t like crowds either but have done Disney Worldv8 time for my grandkiddos.
I’ll take an hour in almost any national park over a week long all expenses paid vacation at any theme park, including Disney, Universal, etc.
A friend lives nearby. Yesterday, he went to the parking lot, never left his car, and took pictures of what he was seeing people do in the parking lot. No masks, no distancing from strangers. It’s as is people want to get sick.
I would think the mask wearing in Disneyworld would be very low unless it was “required”. It is 95+ degrees here where I live in Texas the past few days and wearing a mask (which I do) in the walk from the parking lot to the air conditioned store is hot and uncomfortable. And Florida heat is worse.
I’m a huge Disney person. And I trust that they’re taking this seriously and maintaining high standards of cleanliness/enforcing proper social distancing because they honestly care about giving guests a safe and happy experience. But I can’t even FATHOM going to a shopping center like Disney Springs right now. The fact is, Florida rushed to reopen and it’s not safe. I’m trying to not be a crazy “stay home until there’s a vaccine!” person (against my instincts of self-preservation and protecting my loved ones), but I don’t see how we can justify opening non-essential businesses so soon. We’re not even close to being out of the woods yet. Nothing has changed. People say “but folks need to get paid!” And I understand that. But the answer to that is better federal aid to get through these unprecedented times. Not rushing to reopen and putting innocent employees in the line of fire.