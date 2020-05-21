Joseph Gordon-Levitt: it’s really not fair that some people are able to stay home

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a good interview in TV Insider. I mean, duh, it’s JGL, but he made some points I hadn’t considered that changed my perspective about quarantine. Joseph is promoting Create Together, his series that allows people to work on projects together virtually. They dropped the first episode last Monday. Joseph mentioned that one of the projects they are working on is a documentary that speaks to the privilege of those who get to stay home during the quarantine. For all the grousing we do about not being able to go to the beach, think about the people who can’t afford to stay home and would like nothing more than to be safe rather than out right now.
What are some of the creations beyond Episode 1 that are coming up?
One of the biggest projects we’re doing, it was started by a music teacher in Texas named Ben Perez, and he wanted to do a project for his students who are graduating and who won’t get a normal graduation ceremony. He wrote them this letter, and he set the letter to music. He started this project asking other teachers to do the same, and other students to talk about how they’re feeling. We’re in the middle of making this whole big piece, words, and music, all about overcoming the adversity of 2020, with graduation being the center of it.
We’re also doing a short documentary project called Who Stays Home? started by a woman in Oklahoma, who was feeling really angry and scared when there were cases of COVID-19 in her workplace. She can’t afford to stay home. She’s a single mother supporting her family, and so she’s still working. The truth is, it’s really not fair that some people, myself included, have the opportunity to stay home, which is the safer way to go. But not everybody has that opportunity. How much money somebody has shouldn’t be determining how safe they can stay from this pandemic. So, we’re doing a short documentary piece on that disparity.
And as far as other at-home activities, have you been binge-watching any TV shows while you’re home?
I watched all of Fleabag at home again, for the second time. I just love it. I think it’s so incredibly smart, and timeless and heartbreaking.
Even those who are getting hazard pay in their jobs, the amount is not enough to justify the threat they face by not being able to limit their contact with the outside world. Maybe I miss going to a restaurant, but I need to recognize that being able to stay home is a privilege. Staying safe in quarantine is a privilege. Looking after the health of your family and loved ones even if it means 24-hours together, day-after-day, under the same roof, is a privilege. And one none of us who are able to do it should lose sight of that part.
I included the question about binge-watching not because I want to plug Fleabag, although it’s a fine show, but because of something I read recently that said re-watching shows or movies actually helps manage anxiety during uncertain or chaotic times, such as these. I don’t know about you, but I’ve re-watched a bunch of stuff or watched things I already know then ending to and I feel guilty, like I should be watching new material during this time. But according to the mental health community, because you know what’s going to happen, it reduces stress and anxiety and can be comforting. I thought that was fascinating – and I’m not just saying that so I can watch all five seasons of the original Being Human for a third time. The only downside, shows you depression-watch run the risk of being too closely associated with bad times to watch again.
Joseph’s Create Together series looks really good, but I didn’t think I could do it justice by trying to explain it. Here is the trailer that does do a good job explaining it, as does the full TV Insider article.
Photo credit: WENN/Avalon and Getty Images
I love JGL. I remember back in 2010 when his brother died I sent him a message on Facebook expressing my sympathies and he sent back a thank you.
I also really agree with him about the privilege of being able to quarantine yourself. In England, it’s been very much the message that the virus doesn’t discriminate. This just isn’t true. My husband and I are very lucky that we can work from home but both my parents who would be classed as ‘working class’ work in shops and have had to go to work. Who is more likely to catch it?
It really is a privilege to be able to be at home and work. My job sent us all home with our computers 2 months ago. When I go grocery shopping I think about the employees and how this has to be hard for them, then I start feeling guilty.
My forever TV boyfriend. He’s just so lovely.
I was in a bad accident a few years ago I developed PTSD and I was in a wheelchair for a while so it was hard to leave home. I couldn’t concentrate on any new tv shows or movies regardless of how good they were and I couldn’t read a book which was huge for me I’m a big reader. I ended up watching reruns of things I had already seen multiple times for several months, like friends or the big bang, stuff that I didn’t need any concentration for.
My therapist explained its very common with ptsd sufferers and she explained it the same way, that it reduced stress and anxiety because I knew what was going to happen and I didn’t have to stress about the unexpected while my body was stuck in flight or fight mode.
Wow thank you so much for sharing this! I am usually a big reader too and I used to LOVE binge watching all the new tv shows. This spring I haven’t been able to enjoy anything, I suddenly don’t find anything interesting and I can’t concentrate. Now I understand it must be the stress & anxiety. I feel like this situation is maybe ”waking up” some old PTSD too.
I have always been a re-run watcher. I will watch my favorite shows over and over again. And I say “watch” but really it’s just something to have on in the background while I do whatever else I need to do. I work from home, and I have something on all day. I can’t handle the quiet! And if I play music, I want to sing along. I found that shows (or old movies) are a great for that. This is always how I studied or did homework in school, it just always made sense for me.
I would love to check out the documentary about the people that can’t afford to stay home. JGL sounds incredibly kind and empathetic (empathic?), I’d like to see the finished project
This looks so great. Excited to watch it. And so agree about the inequality in staying home.
I was actually just thinking about the whole rewatch phenomenon. I’ve been rewatching Sanditon over and over and was realizing that the last time I did that with a show was when I started grad school in a new city and was feeling really lonely and stressed. Totally makes sense to connect to tv friends when you’re struggling to connect otherwise.
I definitely feel privileged that both my husband and I are able to stay home and receive full paychecks. (we’re both still working FT, so that is a stressor with distance learning, but one I’m thankful for, you know?) I normally telework 3 days a week and I’m not sure how long this FT telework will go on, but right now it’s been a huge benefit.
I also understand the rewatching thing. I have been watching Belgravia, but even that, as relatively understated as it is, stresses me out in a way. We keep starting new series and then cant finish (btw, the original Twin Peaks is insane.) So we’ve had a lot of reruns on just because there’s a mindlessness to it that I find appealing .