Tiffany Trump officially graduated from Georgetown Law & her dad acknowledged it

I forgot that Tiffany Trump has been living in Washington all this time. She’s been attending Georgetown Law, and she just “graduated” this week. Because of the pandemic, of course no one is really having graduation ceremonies, and I feel sorry for all of the students who were trying to finish their spring course work in quarantine. For whatever record, I’m assuming that Tiffany has merely graduated from law school and she has not yet passed the bar. Still, Tiffany got something from her father: a tweet of acknowledgement.
Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020
Narrator’s voice: Donald Trump actually *did* need a lawyer in the family, because he would spend the next years of his life in criminal and civil court for all of his treasonous schemes.
Anyway, considering Tiffany has lived in DC for years as she went to law school, it’s sort of funny to me that she was so rarely seen with her half-siblings or her father. Tiffany maybe got invited to the White House once a year? And only when Ivanka had something else to do. So… congrats, Tiffany. I hope you pass the bar and work as a public defender for years.
Oh tiff. I feel both sorry and not sorry for you. Sorry for those really bad veneers and that ol donny boy is your dad. Not sorry that you did always try to get him to acknowledge you.
I hope you studied well and will make a good lawyer, because you’ll need something to stand on.
I don’t see Tiffany running to hang out with the den of thieves and liars. Maybe she earned her way into Georgetown law instead of the family buying it.
Congratulations, Tiffany Maples!
This family is hot garbage.
ALL of them.
She looks happy.
I feel bad for the other associates in her class at whichever white shoe firm hires her. I have a feeling they will all be pulling a lot of her weight. Girlfriend has gone on about 100 trips while in law school. That doesn’t leave much time for studying or you know, attending class.
Like you can’t study in a plane or on the beach? FWIW, I never did any work on saturdays during law school, except for maybe the few saturdays before final exams. I did take my property law and con law text books with me to NOLA one year. I didn’t graduate at the top of my class, but I didn’t graduate at the bottom, either
Although, I wouldn’t be surprised if you were right. I don’t know anything about Tiffany except for her dad doesn’t seem to care much about her
I wonder what type of law she’s wanting to specialise in.
My visceral dislike of the Trump family is tempered slightly when it comes to Tiff. Perhaps it’s because she’s been hidden back, or ignored if you’re being blunt, because she’s not Ivanka or born a man. I wouldn’t go as far as to say I feel sorry for her, but I will say that she’s one Trump child that I would LOVE to see give her father the finger!
I don’t resent Tiffany or Barron.
love that look with the blue jacket and Chanel necklace. She has really nice hair. Also for me it’s nice to see a blonde woman dating a middle Eastern guy (other than Britney of course) we are not very represented!
She graduated on Monday and the father’s Twitter account didn’t acknowledge it until yesterday – I’m not sure he even wrote i, most likely a staffer. Her siblings were very vocal about all sorts of stuff this week (most notably Nagini red pilling with Elon Musk, retweeting about food boxes 4 dozen times, and tweeting a picture of herself at a laptop surrounded by framed pictures of herself) but not one of them acknowledged her achievement.
I’m not so quick to give Tiffany credit for not being closer to them. She chose to attend law school on the East Coast, at a school where Daddy bought entry for two of her siblings. I think she has tried to edge her way closer at every chance. Nagini and Junior just can’t stand her so Daddy ignores her.
Congratulations Tiffany, now you have all the knowledge you need to reject the rest of your family’s lives of corruption and do some good in the world!
BAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAAA I’m sorry, I couldn’t keep a straight face. Maybe for her sake she gained just enough knowledge to keep her own butt out of jail, because Daddy sure wouldn’t defend her.