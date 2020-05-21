Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli agree to a guilty plea & prison time

We’ve spent the last YEAR hearing from Lori Loughlin about how she’s too white, too rich, too privileged and too faith-based to ever have to face the consequences of all of her criminal activity. Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged with a variety of crimes in connection to their attempts to bribe and defraud their two daughters into college. Most of the parents in connection with Operation Varsity Blues took plea deals. Felicity Huffman was one of those parents – she got sentenced to a few weeks in prison, and they let her out early on good behavior. But Lori held out, thinking that she could simper and PR her way out of trouble. Now she’s taking a plea deal.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to a plea deal in connection with their involvement in the college admissions scandal. The “Full House” actress and the fashion designer will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service for conspiracy charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts. The “Full House” actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty to conspiracy for allegedly passing off their daughters as elite athletes and securing their admission to the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors in Boston said. Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli is now expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, authorities said.

[From ABC News & NBC News]

Two months in prison? She’ll probably go there and get released in a matter of weeks. But what do you make of the larger story of Lori and Mossimo suddenly deciding that they didn’t want to fight this out in a trial? Was it just a matter of the prosecutors making a better plea offer? Or was this always what was on offer and Lori finally came around to the idea that she would have to do some time?