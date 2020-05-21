Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli agree to a guilty plea & prison time

We’ve spent the last YEAR hearing from Lori Loughlin about how she’s too white, too rich, too privileged and too faith-based to ever have to face the consequences of all of her criminal activity. Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged with a variety of crimes in connection to their attempts to bribe and defraud their two daughters into college. Most of the parents in connection with Operation Varsity Blues took plea deals. Felicity Huffman was one of those parents – she got sentenced to a few weeks in prison, and they let her out early on good behavior. But Lori held out, thinking that she could simper and PR her way out of trouble. Now she’s taking a plea deal.
Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to a plea deal in connection with their involvement in the college admissions scandal. The “Full House” actress and the fashion designer will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service for conspiracy charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts.
The “Full House” actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty to conspiracy for allegedly passing off their daughters as elite athletes and securing their admission to the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors in Boston said.
Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli is now expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, authorities said.
Two months in prison? She’ll probably go there and get released in a matter of weeks. But what do you make of the larger story of Lori and Mossimo suddenly deciding that they didn’t want to fight this out in a trial? Was it just a matter of the prosecutors making a better plea offer? Or was this always what was on offer and Lori finally came around to the idea that she would have to do some time?
Wonderful news
They agreed to do this when they’re trying to reduce non violent prison stays becasue of COVID19? I see you, Lori. I see you.
This was my very first thought when I saw the news on twitter.
They’re not going to serve any time because of the virus.
This is stunningly opportunistic. It made me feel very sick immediately. I mean, this is Trumpian in its gleeful manipulation of mass tragedy for personal benefit.
Yep. Totally about Covid-19 non-violent releases. This is exactly why they took the deal now. Doubt they’ll do any time.
Fortunate White People
I am ok with the light sentence frankly. They are not a “danger to society” and the fact that they pled guilty and will have to serve time with the”little people” is surely a massive punishment in their minds. I hope the community service is meaningful and I hope it helps change their perspective on how important they are relative to the rest of the world. It would have been over by now if they just put their egos aside.
Yeah they will serve very little time. There was a mom from Surrey BC who paid around $500k to get her son in to UCLA on a soccer scholarship. She served 5 months in jail.
Idiot could have already put this behind her… and her prison time is 2 months vs. the 2 weeks that Felicity H got. Congratulations, you played yourself, Aunt Becky.
They are getting off easy…
Ahhhh, someone convinced her she was going to end up with 10yrs if she didnt take a plea. I was hoping she went to court.
I wish the fine was more and there were more community service hours required.
@Pamspam. I see your point, but my initial reaction to community service was that it was unfair to inflict these two on some unfortunate charity. I was kind of hoping for house arrest and a record that will impair their ability to travel. She strikes me as the type to use her community service time as Pr to show how rehabilitated she is…then shed some tears, give a People interview of her looking contrite. Then making a Hallmark movie
Exactly. Lori knew now was the time to make the deal, all courts are trying to keep non violent offenders out of jail right now if their sentencing guidelines fit. She probably thinks in the end she won’t even go in. Now is the time to make a deal, the sentences can running on the lenient side. All I can say is, she’s not sorry, she’s using the opportunity a deadly pandemic brought her to get out of jail. She is loathsome.
Justice? Maybe. Maybe the best justice for her would be no more tabloid attention. Just stuck in her house with her messy marriage and vapid daughters.
“All I can say is, she’s not sorry, she’s using the opportunity a deadly pandemic brought her to get out of jail. She is loathsome.”
Agree. She is trash.
Lets see if Olivia Jade will take a break from social media today….i doubt it. Bet she will keep on taking selfies
And what does it matter if she does. She was very clear she wanted no part of going to college in the first place. Her parents got a slap on the wrists and a fine they can pay with the change in their couch cushions, there’s no need to go into some social media hiatus mourning period.
These full house people really have some grand ideas lately. First MK wanted to get divorced right now because of Coronavirus, and now Lyin Lori is pleading guilty right now. Obviously she’s not going to serve a single day in jail because of Coronavirus.
I don’t think MK is getting divorced because of coronavirus, I think she’s getting divorced and it just so happens to be during a pandemic. I don’t see how MK’s divorce has anything to do with Lori Laughlin.
What poor examples these two are parents, first openly committing fraud, second, both being poor examples and an embarrassment to two daughters. Plea deal without accountability.
Yes but look at the example we have in our country’s highest office. My feelings are really mixed on this now. I’m glad they’re facing some punishment but it’s barely a scratch on the surface when it comes to the deeply entrenched corruption happening openly all around us.
As a Canadian I’m always blown away by the reasons people get sent to prison in America. I think community service and a massive fine should have been sufficient. Instead of that tiny $150k, make them donate a few million to underprivileged childrens education and do 500 hours of community service, something that would generally benefit society.
Totally agree @Lotus! Also Cdn…Totally agree
I think in this instance, jail time can be seen as a deterrant. Some rich people cannot even handle the thought of jail. There’s the humiliation factor of not being catered to and being treated like everyone else as well as being mixed in people they would not ordinarily mix with.
More charges were thrown at them so to speak because they kept insisting they were innocent and showed zero remourse. She signed autographs and smiled at her first court date. The attention due to her fame and their refusal to admit any wrong doing they wanted to send a message so other wealthy connected people dont think they can keep getting away with this
So dumb that she spent all that time and money fighting the inevitable.
I think it had more to do with the money. Their financial advisors told them to take the plea. Her career is tanked, so no more cushy Hallmark dollars. Once you start having to pull from the principal to pay the lawyers, a few months of jail versus a lifetime of not being able to maintain on your cushy life suddenly makes more sense.
They know damn well they won’t be in prison due to COVID19. I’m one of those people who is generally against prison sentences for non-violent crimes (unless it’s something with a massive negative sociocultural impact), but it would be nice if that courtesy was extended to the non-wealthy, as well.
I’m hoping that the judge, in accepting this plea offer, will make sure that time is served. Maybe they can delay the jail time till things are better?
Sara, tell that to all the black and brown people who spend YEARS in prison for possession of marijuana or other non-violent offenses. As Esmom said, race is a huge factor in the American justice system. Have a seat.
I watch a lot of Lockup and Hard Time, shows like that and it always FLOORS me when a person of color has been in the jail for 2-3 years waiting for their trial for a lesser offense. I know it shouldn’t surprise me it but it does. Or people who have been in solitary for months to years.
@Green Desert I can’t see what comment you’re referring to, but you are SO right – this person should read Michelle Alexander’s The New Jim Crow while taking her seat.
Or they had more skeletons in closets on the verge of being made public. Keep everything tight and go behind bars for a few weeks? It’ll be an education and quality fodder for a book and TV movie rights. I wonder who she wants to play her? Hmm.
They’re getting off lightly for sure, like the rich white people they are. The real embarrassment is going to all that trouble for two airheaded, entitled brats who never wanted to go to college in the first place. I’m sure anyone who knew them knew they never would have gotten into USC on their own. Terrible parenting not to ever make your kids work for anything, including academic accomplishment.
She got super lucky. Attention has shifted away to bigger problems. It bothers me so little has happened to them, but hopefully their careers are trashed.
Maybe they don’t want other stuff coming out with a trial. It would air out a lot of other laundry and put it out there for all
To see. Damage control is the name of the game. ALWAYS. I bet she never thought it would come to this but has realized better cut her losses right now.