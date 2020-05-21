Duchess Kate’s photography is one of the royal family’s ‘superpowers’

As we all know, the Duchess of Cambridge is a keen amateur photographer. One of her few pre-royal “jobs” involved something with photography for her parents’ company Party Pieces, although we’re obviously never going to see the receipts on that. When she became a mom, Kate began photographing her children and releasing those photos on their birthday or to mark certain occasions. It’s fine – she’s no Annie Leibovitz, but she enjoys photographing her kids and it’s cute that Kate has made it into such a thing and that she photographs her children’s birthdays. But apparently, Kate’s photography can now be designated as a “superpower.” OMG. To be fair, the woman who said this was speaking in more broad terms about the power of photography for the royals.
Kate Middleton’s family photographs have warmed the hearts of millions during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the images of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and little brother, Prince Louis, 2, spending quality family time together during isolation at Kate and Prince William’s Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk are far more than simple family snaps. Instead, they form an integral part of what royal historian Lucy Worsley calls the royal family’s “very own superpower.”
“For 200 years the British monarchy has used photography,” she adds in a new BBC documentary Lucy Worsley’s Royal Photo Album, which airs on PBS on August 16. “From creating a new sovereign to affairs of the heart, majestic moments to everyday life, when monarchy wants to send a message it uses a photograph.”
Worsley highlights this by profiling the way that key royals, including Prince Harry, Princess Diana, Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth, have used photographs to send a message to the world. It is all part of the royal family’s “soft power,” she says.
“You would think that the weapons of a king and queen were perhaps their armies or centuries of tradition but what they have is the power of the media,” Worsley tells PEOPLE. “The visual is almost more important than words because they don’t have that many opportunities to speak. So, they have become very adept at using photo opportunities: dressing, body language, who they are photographed with — all that sort of thing — to express their influence. Because they don’t have power, but they do have influence.”
“It makes them relatable and therefore builds affection,” says Worsley. “They work in exactly the same way as a soap opera does. These are people whose lives sort of mirror your own. They progress. They have births, deaths and marriages. You get to know them over time. You feel like they are your friends — sort of!” She adds, “People talk about it (the royal family) as a high brand institution, but it so isn’t. It’s really, really adapted. They use Instagram and what have you, but they reference the past. They make decisions that appear consistent with the past.”
It is for this reason that Worsley says, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now dominate my Instagram feed!”
There was also an aside about Prince Albert and how he loved photography and knew the photos of his family would help the monarchy. Which is true – it’s from the Victoria-and-Albert era that the “royal family as a normal, middle class family” branding really began. I would also say that more than any other 20th century royal figure, Princess Diana understood the (soft and hard) power of imagery and photography. She knew how things would photograph and she learned how to use that to her advantage, time and time again. That’s something I always thought that the Duchess of Sussex would get too, but the Sussexit happened and God knows. As for Kate and whether or not her photography qualifies as a superpower… I think she mostly photographs her kids because she doesn’t want to invite professional photographers around constantly. She wants to keep the kids’ childhoods more lowkey.
Love that photo of Louis
Before I even read the article, just had to say that I actually snorted reading the headline. In her shoes I’d be way beyond embarrassed at these embiggening efforts. Yeesh!
The title to this write up has nothing at all to do with the article though, it’s rather a bait and switch tactic.
I think they release so many of Kate’s photographs of the kids because its something that costs little on her end (she’s prob taking lots of pics anyway like most parents do) but gets her huge amounts of praise and good PR.
Lainey made pretty pointed comments yesterday about how the Cambridges are using their kids for PR, especially with things like letting their copyrighted photos be used in a free handout in the DM, which is not exactly a classy paper. I was a bit surprised at the pointed nature of the comments.
Worsley is making a more general comment about how the royals use photos of their family as PR. Kate didn’t invent this but the kids are being seen much more than in the past.
I find it very interesting that just a few years ago William was warning paps that they could be shot trying to get photos of George and now the DM is using Kate’s photos in their handouts. The DM must have some mountains of dirt on the Cambridges in order to get them to play ball like this.
Diana and Charles did not trot out William and Harry like this. There were selected photo ops and one where they let the cameras into HIghgrove to see the house and photograph young William and Harry. Now The Cambridge have the children out in the media a lot and this is almost on the level of stage parents trying to get the kids in show business.
If only Kate’s photography could keep her patronage open.
Is seems another one is closing.
Which one?
if it’s the story I read earlier, it is actually Sophie’s patronage but I assume all of them are going to have a big financial problem in the near future. It’s a children’s hospice house, of which I believe there are 11? Because of the lockdown their usual fundraising revenue streams have been closed, namely the London Marathon and High Street retail shops that have been cancelled or closed.
Are hospices not funded by the government in the UK? I guess I don’t understand how a children’s hospice would be so linked to external funding considering their services.
Well, Worsley failed to specify that it’s the superpower equivalent of being Hawkeye in the Avengers.
Heh.
She’s an amateur photographer, nothing wrong with that and some of her shots are not bad but she is not a pro – I know several pro’s and they laugh at her being called a pro as as they are not. Nothing wrong with having a pastime you enjoy and she does seem to enjoy it but lets stop making her out to be the next big thing in photography.
I remember during the Waiting years there was a story about how she went round all the galleries in London trying to get them to put on an exhibition of her photography work – they all turned her down as her work was not up to the standards required.
I would love to read her job description for when she briefly worked, and if she was even skilled enough to fulfil her duties.
Making tea doesn’t require a lot of skill. But then you never know with Kate “can you taste it by smelling it?” Cambridge.
Agreed. She’s good for a hobbyist and that’s fine. Not everyone can be great at everything including things they are passionate about/have a hobby in it. Nothing wrong with being average/above average/not amazing.
That’s the thing. The tabloids always need to pretend she’s special. She’s ok as a photographer, and marrying william didn’t suddenly raise her skills to that of Ansel Adams. The sycophancy is nauseating.
The pix of her kids are usually good b/c the kids themselves are cute. I didn’t love Charlotte’s most recent birthday portrait-it was a little dark for my taste.
THe Pro in the Royal Family was Princess Margaret’s Husband Antony Armstrong Jones. Yet his contributions are ignored. If you check Google images his iconic photographs can be seen. Kate does not belong in the same league to say the least.
It is a power since she can let the Daily Fail use them, thus keeping them happy.
Same pics as all parents who have a decent camera take. Ffs.
Anyone with a digital camera/iPhone and portrait mode can nearly do the same….Jesus Christ….c’mon!
This is anotherone of those teying to make fetch happen situations. They are trying to make her seem passionate about something,so she takes pictures of her kids like anyone else does ,why doesnt she take pictures of her patronages and the work they do to increasesome interest.
That would be an excellent idea, Kate taking photos at her different patronages to increase interest! This is one thing that really bugs me about the Cambridges and how they “work” their role, there are so many creative ways for them to support their charities but they just lack any kind imagination and drive to step out of the box.
Out of all the royals, I think Harry is pretty great at photography. The pictures on their Instagram for Earth Day were incredible.
They are really scraping the barrel trying to embiggen her.
I do photography for my business and sometime I also use a professional photographer, and real photography is quite hard and complex. Taking pictures of your children is not. Literally all mothers take pictures of their children. I doubt she knows anything about lighting, composition, depth of field, aperture, shutter speeds etc…
The embiggening is embarrassing. She’s so basic.
When it was the Sussex’s 2 year anniversary, Lucy Worsely tweeted a really weird comment about how this was also the anniversary of Anne Bolyene’s execution and how she was surprised that Prince Harry would choose such a date for his wedding. It was such a weird and petty comment to make.
As if Prince Harry would really care what happened about 400 years ago to decide on his wedding date; I could really picture him going through a dusty English history book trying to find a date where someone wasn’t executed, murdered or dead, and am also pretty sure that the date had nothing to do with him and was decided by the Palace.
These people have so much time on their hands to think about things no one in their right mind would think, let say out loud with their chest.
ok that’s just bonkers
There are only 365 days in the year and the monarchy is 1000 years old. If they had to pick a date where nothing relating to the monarchy happened at all then the Sussexes would probably have no dates to pick.
And so isn’t that exactly the point??? That there really “should” have been no wedding at all? Gross, however I angrily believe that could have been the hidden agenda of her comment……
Charlotte looks like a mini Queen, she is all Windsor. But the two boys look very Middleton. George is already tall. I bet he ends up well over 6 feet and taller than his Dad.
Lucy Worsley is a historian. She probably knows historic dates (I.e. Anne Bolyn’s execution) better than modern dates. I’ve seen quite a few of her TV shows about the past royals and just generally historic times. She is entertaining and fun. Alas for a presesenter, she can’t pronounce her “r”s. They come out as “w”.
I never saw a resemblance to the Queen. And in any case i’ts better that she does not look like the Queen. I see side by side photos of Kate and CHarlotte at the same age and that resemblance is uncanny. Charlotte is a Middleton IMO.