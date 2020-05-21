Remembering Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding on her (belated) anniversary

This is a belated anniversary post, because I forgot! I forgot that Pippa Middleton married Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews on May 20, 2017. I completely forgot that Pippa and Prince Harry’s anniversaries are so close together on the calendar – for some reason, I thought Pippa got married in June. But no. So, Pippa and TMW James’ Buckleberry wedding went down in 2017. I remember it well. There was so much advance gossip around the wedding too, and let’s not forget that’s when James became Terribly Moderately Wealthy. In every introduction piece about James, “sources” kept saying that he’s “terribly rich,” which was funny because the whole vibe around the Middletons then was so Jane Austen-esque, and that Pippa was just a simple local beauty in Berkshire and some Terribly Rich Man From the City had come to town and they had some kind of old-fashioned courtship amongst the Bucklebury rose bushes. (And as it turned out, the numbers were fudged on James’ wealth anyway, which is why I downgraded him to Terribly Moderately Wealthy).

There was also tons of drama – remember this? – about whether Pippa would invite then-Meghan Markle to the wedding. Harry had been dating Meghan for almost a year, and there was headline after headline about Pippa wanting to “snub” Harry’s gauche American girlfriend. And in the end, all of that snub talk got Pippa even more attention on her wedding day, how about that. Meghan didn’t go to the wedding service, but she was Harry’s date to the reception. We should have known then the Middletons were already very, very upset about Meghan’s presence.

When Pippa’s wedding gown was revealed, I felt sort of disappointed. Pippa has a nice, well-proportioned, athletic figure and the Giles Deacon gown threw off her proportions, made her shoulders look wide, and the cap sleeve was actually the wrong look for Pippa’s arms. But otherwise, I always thought Pippa’s wedding looked very nice – it ended up being genuinely Austen-esque, a small village wedding at a local church by her parents’ home. TMW James seemed very pleased with everything too.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale, dusty pink McQueen frock to her sister’s wedding. After the service, Kate made sure to walk away from Pippa and James and “pose” for some photos with her children. I always thought it was Kate’s not-so-subtle payback move to pull focus from Pippa on her wedding day, like Pippa did with Kate on Kate’s wedding day. That being said, Kate looked dowdy AF in that sad-boob McQueen dress. Oh, and remember how Roger and Mirka Federer showed up too! Crazy.