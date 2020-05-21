Remembering Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding on her (belated) anniversary

This is a belated anniversary post, because I forgot! I forgot that Pippa Middleton married Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews on May 20, 2017. I completely forgot that Pippa and Prince Harry’s anniversaries are so close together on the calendar – for some reason, I thought Pippa got married in June. But no. So, Pippa and TMW James’ Buckleberry wedding went down in 2017. I remember it well. There was so much advance gossip around the wedding too, and let’s not forget that’s when James became Terribly Moderately Wealthy. In every introduction piece about James, “sources” kept saying that he’s “terribly rich,” which was funny because the whole vibe around the Middletons then was so Jane Austen-esque, and that Pippa was just a simple local beauty in Berkshire and some Terribly Rich Man From the City had come to town and they had some kind of old-fashioned courtship amongst the Bucklebury rose bushes. (And as it turned out, the numbers were fudged on James’ wealth anyway, which is why I downgraded him to Terribly Moderately Wealthy).
There was also tons of drama – remember this? – about whether Pippa would invite then-Meghan Markle to the wedding. Harry had been dating Meghan for almost a year, and there was headline after headline about Pippa wanting to “snub” Harry’s gauche American girlfriend. And in the end, all of that snub talk got Pippa even more attention on her wedding day, how about that. Meghan didn’t go to the wedding service, but she was Harry’s date to the reception. We should have known then the Middletons were already very, very upset about Meghan’s presence.
When Pippa’s wedding gown was revealed, I felt sort of disappointed. Pippa has a nice, well-proportioned, athletic figure and the Giles Deacon gown threw off her proportions, made her shoulders look wide, and the cap sleeve was actually the wrong look for Pippa’s arms. But otherwise, I always thought Pippa’s wedding looked very nice – it ended up being genuinely Austen-esque, a small village wedding at a local church by her parents’ home. TMW James seemed very pleased with everything too.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale, dusty pink McQueen frock to her sister’s wedding. After the service, Kate made sure to walk away from Pippa and James and “pose” for some photos with her children. I always thought it was Kate’s not-so-subtle payback move to pull focus from Pippa on her wedding day, like Pippa did with Kate on Kate’s wedding day. That being said, Kate looked dowdy AF in that sad-boob McQueen dress. Oh, and remember how Roger and Mirka Federer showed up too! Crazy.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I always assumed Kate was matron of honor bc her outfit was so… strange. I think it’s the little hat perched on her head. Pippa’s imaginary husband is more handsome in my mind.
I dunno what I think about that dress. I think it was too heavy for her, the high neck looks quite severe. It’s quite a thick lace so there shouldn’t have been so much fabric. As for Meghan not being invited, well that says it all about Kate and the middletons feelings. If this wedding had been last year after harry and Meghan got married, I don’t think even harry would have turned up. There’s no way in hell hes going to James wedding.
That dress, that Kate wore, on a different body type would have looked good. It’s a nice dress, she just couldn’t carry it.
As for Pippa, the ceremony was exactly like you summarized. And the dress was nice. NICE. with all that money, nice was not the look I was hoping to see.
I strongly disliked Kate’s dress at the time of the wedding, now looking back it doesn’t bother me so much. It’s blah, does nothing for her, etc, but whatever. I wonder if its because we’ve seen her wear some real doozies over the past 3 years so now that dress seems modern and fresh in comparison, LOL.
I’ve noticed in some of Kate’s dresses, the breast area seems overly “focused on” (not sure that’s the exact term I would use to describe it). It’s also seen a bit in her BAFTAs 2019 dress as well as her wedding reception dress. I don’t know if it’s just how her body is or if it’s tailored that way. I just think it draws attention to that area because it’s very “sharp” and defined.
Pippa looked good. Not a fan of lace everywhere dresses but that’s a personal preference
There was a black lace one from earlier this year (I think?) that had little whirls/circular shapes in the pattern, and it appeared as if the whirls/circular shapes were right over the center area of each breast, and it just looked a bit nipply to me. (Not sure if I can say that?) And once I saw it, I couldn’t stop seeing it. So I think you might be on to something
That dress is not nor does it read as white, that is all I have to say about Kate.
I liked her wedding dress actually. I thought it suited her well and the back was pretty. James Matthews looked so happy that day.
I go back and forth on not inviting M to the ceremony. They did that to ensure that Harry still attended, because his attendance was obviously uber-important to the Middletons, and wasn’t it said that if Meghan wasn’t invited, Harry wasn’t going? I can understand the concern about her pulling focus, because the tabloids absolutely would have been all over that, so at the time it seemed relatively reasonable, but looking back it seems like a bad omen of how House Middleton was going to react to Meghan Markle.
Was there a no ring no bring rule for this wedding? I heard that but I am not sure. The Middletons used Meghan to get more publicity for this wedding. I know there were a bunch of articles about if Meghan was going to be there.
Not a fan of Pippa’s dress. Or Kate’s.
Not for this wedding in particular, but I think that’s a great rule for weddings. I’ve seen so many receptions get out of hand when someone’s date that they barely know gets too tipsy and makes a fool of themselves.
Best example: I was a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding. Another bridesmaid invited a guy she’d been dating for 6 weeks as her date. The guy got drunk, kept asking old people to dance with him, and ended the night by pulling his pants down to “moon” everyone.
I’m not sure if there was or wasn’t, I feel like that may have made sense generally (no clue how big that church is, and obviously since the Middletons had the reception at home they had more flexibility with seating etc) but I think if that had been the general rule we would have heard it.
Pippa looked lovely. James looked v happy. Was funny how it was hyped as much as any royal wedding- pippa was in her element!
No ring no bring was BS as Princess Eugenie turned up with Jack at the wedding ceremony with no issue. I do think her presence was hyped by press mainly but looking back wonder if it was Harry & Meghan who decided on evening attendance only or if it was example of mean girl tactics that was a prelude to everything we’ve seen.
I really like Pippa’s dress and thought she looked beautiful, and so happy. I kind of feel for her a bit, I personally think she struggled after such a big fuss was made of her bum at the wedding, whether to pursue the fame or not, then made a bum of herself. ironic really.
I mean Pippa pretty much did get a lot of opportunities due to her being Kate Middleton’s sister. But none of them really panned out to be successful so I think people stopped giving her good opportunities because it just wasn’t worth it.
So it wasn’t a question of did Pippa want to pursue fame or not. I think she did (obviously not to her sister’s level but nonetheless fame) and it didn’t work out so she sort of “dropped off” – not out of choice but out of realisation that she wasn’t really going to “make it”
I like Pippa wedding gown too.
Pippa’s dress was boring.
A little drama to draw some focus.
Let’s be honest – Pippa is not pretty, and the Trumpesque fake makes it worse. The top of the dress is too small, but the dress itself is ok. Kate’s dress would have looked better on someone else and with different styling. She has a special skill of taking a dress and making it look instantly dated and matronly. Something nice: i really liked the look of the small English country wedding. It’s very romantic.
Yeah, as an American, that wedding seemed very quintessentially “English countryside wedding,” in a good way.