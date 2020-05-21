Gayle King: Oprah didn’t hook up Tyler Perry’s house for Prince Harry & Meghan

Gayle King has been getting friendly with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for years. Last year, she visited Frogmore Cottage before Meghan gave birth, and Gayle also did a CBS documentary special about baby Archie and how the British media was growing hysterical over every little thing regarding Meghan. While Gayle did not go after the British media and the silent palace as hard as she could have, she absolutely provided an appropriate counter-narrative to the British media’s “everything Meghan does is the WORST” storyline. I remember that time well – British royal reporters were truly having meltdowns on a daily basis at the very idea that Meghan could have quietly authorized her friends to speak on-camera to Gayle King. The palace even officially denied that the authorization happened. It was a mess.

Anyway, the point is that Gayle King is one of the “friendly” journalists who has the inside track on all things Sussex. King sat down with Entertainment Tonight this week to reflect on the Sussexes’ two-year anniversary and she said some interesting stuff:

It’s been two years since Gayle King and ET’s Kevin Frazier covered the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, England. Earlier this week, the CBS This Morning co-host reflected on the historic event with Frazier. “I’ll never forget it either. The weather was perfect, she was gorgeous, they drove right by us on that balcony, we could see them, ‘Hey, Harry and Meghan!’” King recalled to ET. “We had a great shot to see them.” The 65-year-old journalist, who also attended Meghan’s New York City baby shower, is thrilled for the couple, who left England and relocated to Los Angeles after relinquishing their royal duties. “They’ve got a little baby, Archie, they’re living in the United States, and I think the fairy tale continues for them and it just makes me happy,” King said of Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35. Though the two are no longer working royals, their wedding day certainly went down in history for a number of reasons, not least of which was the cultural impact of having an interracial couple in the royal family. “It was interesting that people came from all over the world, certainly the United States for two people that they had never met and probably, let’s be honest, will never meet,” King noted. “But everybody was so excited about the story and for the two of them and for what was to come. It really was, you know, here is Meghan Markle who we know – American number one, biracial number two, and falling in love. …We all as little girls dream of, one day my prince will come. Well, for her he really did come, he really did come and that was very exciting for all of us.” These days, Meghan, Harry and Archie are living in Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion, but King denied the reports that her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, was the one to put the couple in touch with the Hollywood heavy hitter. “Oprah didn’t hook that up. Harry and Meghan know people,” King insisted. “Tyler knows people. Oprah knows people but she did not make that connection for Harry and Meghan to live in Tyler’s house.”

[From ET]

I really don’t think the British tabloid media is conscious of just how racist and out-of-touch they sound to American ears when they stridently claim that Meghan and Harry are “friends with Adele,” “taking advice from Oprah,” “hanging out constantly with father figure David Foster” and whatnot. It’s repeated so often in those tabloids, it becomes “the truth” for certain people, that Oprah is pulling the strings or that Meghan called up Justin Trudeau for this or that. Anyway, I’m glad that Gayle slapped that rumor down. “Harry and Meghan know people. Tyler knows people.” Just my opinion, but I think the British establishment has completely underestimated just how protective Americans are of Meghan. We’ve been watching all the sh-t that went down and I think there are a lot of Americans (powerful Americans) who will do the most to help the Sussexes now that they’re stateside.