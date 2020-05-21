“Sia adopted two teenagers who were ageing out of foster care” links

Sia adopted two boys who were ageing out of foster care. [Dlisted]

My nemesis Laura Dern broke the face-mask law, send her to jail! [JustJared]

Lorde has been working on her new album too, yay! [LaineyGossip]

Big Costume P0rn Energy for The Great. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Of course Donald Trump is trying to suppress the vote. Of course. [Pajiba]

Jane Fonda’s old peacock look – I’m meh on it. [GFY]

Exclusive on the My 600 lb Life lawsuits [Starcasm]

The delayed American lockdown cost thousands of American lives. [Towleroad]

Leslie Jordan has so many stories about Robert Downey Jr. [Seriously OMG]