“Sia adopted two teenagers who were ageing out of foster care” links
  • May 21, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Perfomances V Festival Day 2

Sia adopted two boys who were ageing out of foster care. [Dlisted]
My nemesis Laura Dern broke the face-mask law, send her to jail! [JustJared]
Lorde has been working on her new album too, yay! [LaineyGossip]
Big Costume P0rn Energy for The Great. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Of course Donald Trump is trying to suppress the vote. Of course. [Pajiba]
Jane Fonda’s old peacock look – I’m meh on it. [GFY]
Exclusive on the My 600 lb Life lawsuits [Starcasm]
The delayed American lockdown cost thousands of American lives. [Towleroad]
Leslie Jordan has so many stories about Robert Downey Jr. [Seriously OMG]

Way Out West Festival 2016

2 Responses to ““Sia adopted two teenagers who were ageing out of foster care” links”

  1. Lama Bean says:
    May 21, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    This touched me so deeply. It’s something I plan to do soon. Lovely she adopted teenagers.

    Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    May 21, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Trump is garbage, but LOL he has no federal power over how states conduct elections. That’s why challenges to state authority always go through the courts. Our founders were wise enough to recognize the potential for corruption there. He would also have to go through Congress to get those funds withheld, so have fun playing king to your ignorant masses, loser.

    Reply

