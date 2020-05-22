America Ferrera had to stop watching the news because it was keeping her up at night



America Ferrera had her second baby, daughter Lucia Marisol Williams, on May 4th. America and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, also have son Sebastian, who turns two next week. People Magazine has a segment from America’s upcoming podcast interview with Katie Lowes. I was impressed with how thoughtfully America explained how she’s getting through the days at this time. It was of course super stressful for her to deal with being pregnant and giving birth in the middle of a pandemic. She also had to cut back on how much news she was watching because it was giving her insomnia and making her worry. Here’s what America said and you can listen to that clip on People’s site.

“There’s the anxiety about the [coronavirus] itself which is like, you don’t want to get sick, you don’t want your children to get sick, you don’t want your newborn baby to get sick,” Ferrera, 36, says in the episode. The new mom of two adds, “I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane. I just know I have to put up my filters because I don’t have the emotional capacity to let that in.” “I realized that really early on for me,” says Ferrera. “There’s information you need to know to be informed and unfortunately in this day in age you have to be able to stop yourself and know what’s healthy and know what’s not.” Adds the actress, “For me, I could feel my heart rate, my anxiety, my blood pressure go up. And also not being able to close my eyes and go to sleep at night because I’m sitting there with all these news stories swirling in my head and just realizing very early on I had to be very disciplined about what I let in because it just doesn’t serve you. Especially in a time where you just don’t need that added stress when you’re pregnant.”

I could definitely identify with this, but I just take it for granted that I can’t watch the news anymore. I don’t think or talk about it to this degree. Of course it drives me crazy to watch MSNBC, to actually see what’s happening and to consider that Trump’s family and band of cronies are racketeering and causing countless more deaths and suffering. It’s totally maddening. I prefer to get my news in print and frankly filtered through Kaiser every day. She calls it like she sees it. My poor mom is still watching MSNBC though and is thinking deeply about these issues. I’ve told her to stop watching it for her mental health. If we’re going to keep fighting these a-holes we have to keep our strength up. Their press conferences and Nazi Barbie spokespeople are trying to break us down and we can’t let them.

