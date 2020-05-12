America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers William welcome daughter Lucia

America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lucia Marisol Williams, on May 4th. Lucia joins big brother, Sebastian, who will turn two this month. America announced Lucia’s arrival on her Instagram:

Oh my gosh, you forget how tiny their little baby parts are when you’re a few years out (and they are four inches taller than you). I love both Lucia and Marisol so much, I want to use them both when I speak of baby Lucia. I wonder if they’ll nickname her Lucy? If you clicked through those IG photos, you saw that the other shots are videos of families receiving essential supplies for their babies and toddlers. That’s because America used this announcement as an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for Yes We Can World Foundation, a program for migrant children at the US-Mexico border that ensures families receive essential baby items they may not be able to afford otherwise. Lucia’s arrival announcement read:

🌟LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. 💫 Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools- spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info.

Thank you @elsamariecollins@evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanityfor organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia#FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth#MothersDay

You can make a donation to the Yes We Can World Foundation here. I love that America did this. She’s focusing on her activism and she uses her celebrity in really productive ways. She not limited to one cause, but makes sure whatever she’s working towards gets the proper amount of attention. We always ask why these celebrities need baby showers for their second kid (I mean, other than baby showers are fun) so what a wonderful way for people to congratulate the Ferrera-Williams family in a way that really matters. Don’t get me wrong, I am not in any way opposed to showers and if you really need help for your new household or your children, they are a fun way for your friends to help you out. But this is a lovely way to celebrate your child’s birth as well.

**SPOILERS FOR SUPERSTORE**

Basically I’m getting sentimental over America as a way to prepare for missing her on Superstore. As we predicted, her character Amy is going to corporate in California and Ben Feldman’s Jonah is going with her. It’s the right choice, their story had kind of played out, but I’ll miss them. I have no idea what America will do next (much like anyone until we see out this virus) but I assume she’ll be focusing more on producing. Ben will pop up somewhere on some popular show, he always does. And I’m sure we’ll get the occasional Superstore cameo, probably via video-conference.