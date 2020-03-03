America Ferrera is leaving ‘Superstore’ after five years

I am a pretty big fan of the show Superstore. When I first started watching, I thought it would just be some middling comedy I’d check out when I was bored but it’s much more than that. Not only is the ensemble cast really strong, the storylines deal with very real issues for working class Americans, like lack of health insurance, working conditions, childcare and needing reliable transportation. The main storyline for the last season and a half has been corporate headquarters calling an ICE raid in response to employees trying to unionize. That’s a lot for a ‘silly little show.’ A huge driving force is America Ferrera, who plays Amy, the former floor manager promoted to manager. America is also an executive producer. Over the weekend she announced she was leaving the show after five years. She posted a series of photos of some behind-the-scenes photos of her laughing with various cast-members with the following caption:
The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.
America is pregnant with her second child and she’s executive producer for the new series on Netflix called Gentefied (which looks really good, by the way). My guess is America’s career focus might move behind the camera. She has always been a wonderful advocate – she is one of the original founders of the Times Up organization and has frequently spoken on behalf of women and the Latinix community. I think, like Eva Longoria, she’s using her position in the industry to make sure there’s representation on screen, for which I loudly applaud her. She’s talented, dedicated, passionate and lovely. No matter what she does next, I know she’ll be successful.
However, she will be missed by a lot of us. Superstore was just picked up for a sixth season, so Amy’s departure will have to be explained and no one has said how yet. My guess is Amy will go to Zephra corporate. They can easily slide Glenn back into store manager (which works because Mark McKinney does such a fantastic job playing Glenn). I suspect they’ll break up Jonah and Amy, unless Ben Feldman (Jonah) decides to leave the show as well. I adore Ben and I love him as Jonah, but I don’t know which outcome would bum me out more because I am still reeling from *SPOILERS* the recent breakups on Schitt’s Creek and Bless This Mess. I don’t think I’m emotionally ready for another one. Even more difficult will be the Amy-Dina split, something co-star Lauren Ash recognized in her lovely tribute to America after the news of her departure broke:
View this post on Instagram
Well, huge day for Superstore. Where to even begin? The cast started this journey as strangers and quickly became family. The idea that one of our family members isn’t going to be around anymore after 5 years, well, that’s tough for me to accept. Cause the thing is, as Dina and Amy’s friendship grew, so did Lauren and America’s. It’s not gonna be the same without her. But, Superstore has always done an amazing job of reflecting real life situations and challenges. And these kinds of things are a part of life. People we love have to move away or move on all the time. And it sucks. And it’s heartbreaking. But it’s a real part of life. And I don’t know of any show better to tackle what that’s like, than ours. @americaferrera, I love you. I value every laugh and dance and song break we’ve shared. You’re my family for life. I know you are going to continue to be a force of nature in all you do, both professionally and personally. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Like I always tell people, I want to be you when I grow up. Rizzoli and Isles forever, my love.
Oh my gawd, first her birds and now Amy? Dina will lose her $#!^.
