Kesha puts beard dye on her eyebrows: ‘It makes them dark and wild-looking’



Kesha has a makeup line called Kesha Rose, which I’m just hearing about now. You can see the products here. She’s got a colorful eye makeup palette, lipstick and gloss and liquid eyeliner. It looks like the lipstick only comes in one shade, which is weird to me, but that’s cool that she has a line out. The prices are mid-level and somewhat competitive with other celebrity lines. I consider them high end at $36 for an eyeshadow palette, but many of you have schooled me that this is mid-priced. To promote it, Kesha did an interview with Refinery 29 (thanks Socialite Life for featuring this) which they wrote as a first-person essay, all about how she’s doing self care in lockdown. I liked how open she was about her mental health. Some of her self-care activities are common things we do, like face masks and baths, but I still enjoyed reading this. Here’s some of what she said:

I am trying to think of the silver lining. When you are forced to stay home, how can you make it as positive as possible? I am very, very lucky I am healthy, and I just try to come back to gratitude — even when I feel like I’m going crazy. I am trying to stay motivated to create, but there are some days where making it through the day is accomplishment enough. I am normally too exhausted after my day to do a full skin-care routine, but now a bubble bath with a Lush bath bomb and a collagen sheet mask is one of my favorite activities. I got this ice roller I love, as well as a micro-needling roller; I use that and then apply moisturizer on top. I was at CVS Pharmacy recently getting essentials and I saw men’s beard dye and I thought, I’ll put it on my eyebrows. It makes them really dark and wild-looking. It’s something that I discovered in quarantine, and it’s the first time I’ve done it on myself. There are also these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using, too. It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that’s another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It’s one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness. Some days I just stay in sweatpants, and other days I wake up and think, I’m going to do my eyebrows and put on a little makeup and just feel really cute. I’ve realized that doing my makeup can be transformative for my mood. It’s not about looking beautiful; it’s more about feeling confident to face the day.

[From Refinery 29]

My mom taught me the trick of using Just For Men beard dye on my eyebrows and she still does this. Once, once day before going on a first date, I left the beard dye on my eyebrows for too long and I looked like Groucho Marx! (I’m blonde though and bought light brown. Kesha has dark hair now.) I called my colorist in a panic and he gave me this powder to take the dye out and told me he could just dye my eyebrows at the same time as my hair next time. Now that I dye my hair at home I put the hair dye on my eyebrows for the same amount of time. I know some of you are going to tell me I shouldn’t do this, but it’s been working for me. Pulling out all my gray eyebrow hairs is not an option!

I’ve never heard of butt masks! Sephora has the actual butt sheet masks she mentions, but couldn’t you just put a detoxifying/anti-oil type mask on your butt too? I never cared enough about that area to consider this. Some people deal with butt acne though so I can see how it’s a thing.

Oh and if you’d like to try Kesha’s beauty routine, here are Amazon affiliate links to an ice roller we featured before and to a high-rated microroller. (If you make any purchases through those links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.)