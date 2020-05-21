US: Jennifer Garner finds it ‘sad in a way to see [Ben] move on and be so happy’

Yesterday we reported on the story that Ana de Armas looks up to Ben Affleck because he somehow juggles being a dad and co-parent with working. It was cheesy, over-the-top and sugary, and it was definitely from Ben and/or Ana’s dickmatized perspective. Well US had a follow-up story about how Jennifer Garner feels about Ben’s new relationship. It was positive toward her, but definitely something Ben would sad. Take a look and you’ll see what I mean.
[Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner] “have worked hard to get in a good place with each other,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. That being said, Garner is “always polite and trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he’s with the kids.”
“Although it’s sad in a way to see him move on and be so happy, she is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life,” the insider tells Us. “That’s what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids.”
I doubt Garner is sad at all that Ben has moved on. Read how that’s worded – she’s “always polite” and “trusts Ben.” That’s all how Ben sees her. I bet it took quite a while to build that trust and that’s why it’s being emphasized here. How embarrassing must it be to see photos of your ex and his much-younger girlfriend fawning all over each other while they’re walking their dogs? Plus he’s wearing her heart necklace and they just kissed on video. It’s embarrassing in a “what did I see in that guy/what are people going to think of me” way, not in any kind of regretful way. Garner is probably relieved Ben is someone else’s problem now. I kind of doubt she’s still seeing that restaurant technology entrepreneur, but I don’t think she’ll tell us about it until it’s absolutely necessary.
These are older photos of Ben and Ana along with a couple of photos of Jennifer taking her daughter, Seraphina, to a drive by birthday party on Tuesday. She’s also shown jogging a couple of weeks ago.
Yesterday, she posted a pic on Instagram showing that she was making homemade donuts. I’m pretty sure that’s a dig at Benana for always going out to get coffee, donuts etc.
And I agree that she’s def glad that he’s someone else’s problem now, but I doubt that Ana will stick around when Ben falls off the wagon again.
If the narrative that Ben’s team is pushing is poor, old Jennifer is feeling sad about Ben moving on while she’s sitting a home, they might want to reevaluate. Jen can still get it and I have a feeling that Ben will be the one who won’t be able to handle it if/ when Jen moves onto a serious relationship.
“ trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he’s with the kids”
Buuuuuullsh*t. But thanks for the update Ben. 🙄
Purely speculation but I think this sort of thing points to why this relationship gave me second hand embarrassment for the longest time. She seemed to really really REALLY love and adore him and think he was brilliant. And he?….seemed to think she was a great mother. She seemed to want the marriage and he seemed to….want support and someone to clean up his messes. It was uncomfortable to watch.
It was so uncomfortable. A few years ago, after they’d divorced, when she had to pack him up like a child and take him to a drive thru on his way to rehab… CRINGE!
Jen must be so damn tired of all of BA baloney.
Jen is a good Mom, actively involved in raising their 3 children. BA is an alcoholic man-child who lives in constant attention seeking drama, he inserts a new gf every so often either to take care of him, be his drinking buddy, or pr shots.
Look at Jens pics, she is FIT. Self care for her instead of babysitting BA.
I give her credit that she doesn’t trash talk BA in the press everyday, because I would.
BA has all the time in the world for his pr gf, how about actively focusing on your 3 children?
Is anyone else seeing nip in that one pic of Ana and Ben where she’s in the beige top. Or have I not had enough coffee this morning?
Us weekly is a questionable source tho…
I obviously don’t know Jen, but I doubt she’s “sad” that Ben is in a relationship. The day my ex got married was the day I felt a weight lifted off my shoulders…someone else would be there to take care of him, which meant the responsibility wouldn’t fall to me or to my kids.