‘Central Park Karen’ calls cops on a black man when he asked her to leash her dog
  • May 26, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Racist

Over the Memorial Day weekend, a man named Christian Cooper went to the Ramble in Central Park to do some holiday bird-watching. That area of the park is apparently one of the best bird-watching spots in New York. It’s also an area which gets a lot of dog-walkers, and there are signs throughout that dogs must be on leashes. A woman named Amy Cooper (no relation) was in that area with her unleashed dog. Christian asked the woman to please leash her dog. This is what happened, in Christian’s words:

That’s when Christian began recording the woman’s freak out – the woman was so enraged that she nearly choked her dog to death and she called 9-1-1 on an African-American man who simply told her to leash her dog (Christian’s sister posted this on her Twitter):

Christian, a former Marvel Comics editor and currently the senior biomedical editor at Health Science Communications, also recounted the incident on his Facebook page. Amy was employed by Franklin Templeton, only Franklin Templeton got thousands of calls yesterday that they needed to fire their employee. They are investigating and while that investigation happens, they put her on leave:

Amy also had to surrender the dog back to the cocker spaniel rescue agency (the dog rescue worked faster than anyone else):

Apparently, when the cops did arrive to the Ramble, both Amy and Christian were not there. But I still feel like Amy should be arrested for making a false report, and for trying to weaponize her white tears to hurt (or perhaps even kill) a black man via a police shooting or violent arrest. Amy spoke to CNN, and said she wanted to “publicly apologize to everyone. I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way” and she apparently also said “she also didn’t mean any harm to the African American community.” She’s still trying to weaponize her white tears too, telling CNN: “I think I was just scared. When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.” She also complained that her “entire life is being destroyed right now.” Oh well.

Photos courtesy of Steshka Willems via Pexels and Pixabay via Pexels.

2 Responses to “‘Central Park Karen’ calls cops on a black man when he asked her to leash her dog”

  1. Ali says:
    May 26, 2020 at 7:47 am

    Amy Cooper is a VP at Franklin Templeton.

  2. Alissa says:
    May 26, 2020 at 7:48 am

    this sent me through the roof. when she threatens to call the cops on an African American male, she knew exactly what she was threatening. and then she gets on the phone and fakes her distress so the cops will get there? she should be charged with attempted murder. and I’m glad she’s suspended from her job right now. what a complete asshole.

