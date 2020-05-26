“Widower pleads for Jack Dorsey to delete Donald Trump’s tweets” links

Widower pleads with Jack Dorsey to suspend Donald Trump’s Twitter account. [Towleroad]
Timothy Klausutis, the widower of Lori Klausutis, has written to Jack Dorsey asking him to delete tweets by President Trump spreading a debunked conspiracy theory about his late wife’s death and @JoeNBC
His letter is heartbreaking@karaswisher reports https://t.co/bcCw3E895f pic.twitter.com/rHHL7XcxUu
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 26, 2020
….about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
So I guess we can not start tweeting about how Trump raped teenagers and women and killed prostitutes and that would be ok with Twitter? Can he not be sued for this type of thing? Spreading lies about murders and slandering people? The widower should be able to sue for harassment, because that is what it is.
What a disgusting excuse for a human being. Just a pathetic, insecure, immature sad man. I swear I am going to throw the biggest party when this ass hat is gone. The vile ugliness he spreads everyday (instead of attempting to do his job) is infuriating. The amount of hate that I have for the POTUS is immeasurable. So sorry to my American friends, family and fellow CB’ers that you have to live though this crap.
Reading his letter, and watching Amy Cooper’s disgusting video, has made me sad and angry. Sad for the innocent victims and angry that in this day and age, the fucking POS-POTUS gets away with saying the most outrageous, hurtful lies PUBLICLY. Sad that his base believes every awful, deceitful, vitriolic thing that he spews. Sad that he promulgates violence as an answer to every issue rather than look thoughtfully at how to work together to end something as threatening as a global pandemic. Sad that he gleefully trashes everyone who opposes him with the most inane, childish bullshit.
Then you have Amy Cooper. Icing on the shitcake that is society and politics today.
No wonder I day drink. VOTE THIS MONSTER THE HELL OUT IN NOVEMBER!!!
I can’t wait until this piece of filth is gone.
As much as Joe Scarborough gets on my nerves, this is unhinged. He was 1000 miles away from FL when this poor woman died and the constant texts are so cruel. I know that is Trumps M.O. but Jesus he husband and parents must fear the news every day. 2 and 1/2 years later I can choke up talking about my dad passing. To have the President and his evil conspiracy mob on them is just so inhuman. I would think both Scarborough and the Executors of Lori’s estate would have defamation claims here.
Twitter deserves a lot more shit for letting him get away with his abuses of power on their platform than people are holding them to. They’re cowards, same as they’ve always been. Just your typical rich white boys pretending to care about freedom of speech rather than having any respect for the complex reality of the responsibility that right entails.
They totally definitely deserve so much more shit than they get. Trump has violated so many of their rules, and laws, so for F sake just take it away from him! All the big tech companies are cowards and greedy jerks. They have all this power and all this money and they’re too afraid of the pissing off The Base to solve problems they are entirely culpable for. It’s infuriating.
He twists the truth so much – notice how he says it’s a cold case? That’s to make it appear like there is some kind of actual lingering question as to this case. There is not – nobody regards this case as open – not the police, not the medical examiner, not the family, nobody.
Also, his whole theory is that Joe killed the young lady because they were having an affair that he needed to hide. He is smearing a dead women by suggesting that she engaged in an affair with a married man and that she was unfaithful to her own husband. This man is now having to see the President besmirch his wife, who is not here to defend herself. How must he feel? What thoughts must be in his head? And Jack Dorsey is pathetic for permitting this.
As painful as it will be for them, I hope the Klausutis family sues both Trump and Twitter. Lori Klausutis is not a public figure. Trump is accusing her of adultery with no proof whatsoever and the woman can’t defend herself. Twitter is allowing him to do it. Sue!
Sorry, not sorry: Fuck Twitter for allowing this. He is a president in name only, and he should not be the exception to the rule. People have been banned for less. He has gotten away with inciting violence and spreading misinformation with nearly every tweet, including giving credence to conspiracy theories. It’s true that if banned, he would just find another platform, but let him. Let him melt down first.
Jack Dorsey is responsible for what Twitter has become–a place for the Kremlin and other hostile foreign powers to disseminate weaponized misinformation to destroy democracies worldwide. Trump’s Twitter account is a feature, not a bug. Follow the money, and you will see why.
“American tech executives and venture capitalists—including Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter—traveled to Russia in 2010 to meet with Russian tech entrepreneurs and Kremlin officials. [Russian President at the time] Medvedev made a famous trip to Silicon Valley, where, beaming in Twitter’s headquarters, he started his own Twitter account and wrote his first (misspelled) tweet.”
Russian Money in Silicon Valley, The Atlantic, 2017
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/11/yuri-milner-paradise-papers/545483/