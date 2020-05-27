Cameron Diaz ‘plans to be selective in any projects’ she does in the future

I kind of like the way Cameron Diaz went into retirement or semi-retirement. Her last film was in 2014 (Annie) and she didn’t spend that promotional tour going on about how this would be “her last.” She didn’t make any kind of announcements in the months or years that followed either. She just stopped reading scripts, stopped saying yes, and just did her own thing with no splashy “I’m Retired!” People Magazine cover. But since it’s been six years since we’ve seen Cameron in a movie, people do ask her about it whenever she is in a position to take a question, which is also pretty rare. During an IG Live last week, she was asked about it:

Is Cameron Diaz going to get back into acting after retiring years ago? Fans of the star may not be pleased with her answer. During an Instagram Live with probiotic company Seed founder Ara Katz Wednesday, the actress, 47, discussed whether she would be doing more movies. “I am not going to do more films at the moment,” she said. “But I am doing a lot of Instagram Lives because I think it’s a lot of fun to get to connect with you guys and say hi.” She continued, “Everybody’s out there in quarantine right now, which is really, really hard and discouraging, but it looks like we’re getting the swing of it at least.”

[From USA Today]

From her own words, it sounds like Cameron is leaving the door open to work again at some point, if the script is good and if she feels like it, but that’s not her headspace right now. A source also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Cameron’s retirement:

Cameron Diaz is all about that mom life. The 47-year-old actress announced in January that she had welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix. Being the best mom she can be has become Diaz’s “main focus,” a source tells ET, forcing the star to be “selective” when it comes to her return to acting. “Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby Raddix,” the source says. “Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break. Cameron loves being a mother and that is her main focus now. Cameron plans to be selective in any projects she considers for the future, but for now it’s all about family.”

[From ET]

Sure. Again, she’s leaving the door open. I still wonder what exactly happened with Diaz – was it a gradual burn-out? Did she intend to only take a year off and then just kept on going? Or did something happen to her around 2012-13? Anyway, it will be interesting to see if Cameron actually does come back to acting at some point. I imagine if she does, it will be years from now, especially now that she just became a mom.

Here’s a recent interview Cameron did on Instagram. I only watched a few minutes of it and she’s very cute. She just looks really healthy and content these days too.