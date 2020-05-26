Tatler: Duchess Kate ‘feels exhausted & trapped, she’s working as hard as a top CEO’

Tatler’s cover story about the Duchess of Cambridge made me laugh out loud several times. What’s even funnier is that Tatler thinks they’re doing this important thing, which in their mind is Embiggening Kate, but what they’re really doing is making her sound like a lazy, bullying a–hole without a personality. It’s pretty funny. Also hilarious: Kate is good friends with several Tatler people and Camp Cambridge clearly gave Tatler the nod to run many anti-Meghan, anti-Sussex pieces over the past few years. But when all eyes are FINALLY on Kate, guess what? Even Tatler can’t really succeed at embiggening her. Some highlights:
Kate the Kingmaker: Popular with courtiers, who admire her fuss-free ability to ‘get the job done’, as well as with her loyal royal staff (no Sussex-esque turnover of assistants here), in the almost-decade since she joined ‘the Firm’, she’s more than proven her abilities as a royal consort. Indeed, she’s gone so far as to be dubbed ‘a kingmaker’ – surely one of the highest accolades given to a Princess.
Kate champions children: ‘Kate knows what the country needs and wants. Championing how to raise your children is perfect,’ one friend points out, of the Duchess’s ability to appear like a down-to-earth parent during recent Zoom appearances and podcast interviews.
The workload post-Sussexit: ‘Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.’
Her stoic personality: ‘It’s why she is so well suited. She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen.’
Carole is the brains: Kate’s mother Carole, is noted as a close confidante and influence, particularly as she herself is so ambitious. A friend of Donna Air, Kate’s younger brother James Middleton’s ex, alleges, ‘Carole is the masterminding force between those girls.’
The Sussexes threw children under a bus! A friend of the Cambridges speaking to Tatler magazine revealed: ‘William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus.’
Kate can’t make the school run! The insider went on to call Meghan and Prince Harry ‘so selfish’ for their behaviour, adding that their decision would have profound impacts on the Cambridge’s family life. They explained: ‘There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous.’
The fight between Kate & Meghan during the wedding fittings: ‘It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn’t want them to.’ The royal went on to ‘put Meghan in her place’, reprimanding her for speaking down to Kensington Palace staff.
Kate is ruthless: One insider added: ‘In the palace, you hear numerous stories of the staff saying so-and-so is a nightmare and behaves badly but you never hear that about Kate.’ Kate, whose manners are described as impeccable, is also said to have a ‘ruthless survival streak’ that makes her ‘well suited’ to the House of Windsor.’
“She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO” is AMAZING. Kate works like a CEO, in that she mysteriously disappears for weeks and months at a time, shows up to events in button-covered prairie cosplay and then smiles vaguely for 20 minutes once a week. SHE WORKS AS HARD AS A CEO, people. And she does so “without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.” LMAO. How is this supposed to help Kate again? Also, William and Kate literally orchestrated a campaign to bully the Sussexes out of the country, and now the Cambridges are super-bitter about how the Sussexes abandoned them? That will never stop being hilarious to me. And all of the breast-beating about Harry and Meghan throwing children under the bus! Yes, it’s so unlike William and Kate orchestrating a racist smear campaign against Meghan when she was pregnant and in the months following Archie’s birth. GMAFB.
HAHAHHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHA 🤣🤣
I had the same reaction. Hysterically funny.
The Daily Fail also ran this story. I love how it really makes Cathy Cambridge look bad.
I wonder how her husband feels about all the extra work??? LOL!
I came here to say the same thing – bahahahahahaha! And also WTAF?! There are so many illogical and inconsistent statements in the excerpts alone my head is spinning!
This is just insulting to people who actually have to work for a living.
Also my brother is actually a CEO and he works his tail off six days a week.
So this is doubly insulting.
Right? I know there is a perception out there about CEOs, but most work very hard.
Ha. Yup, from experience with other CEOs, neither of them is working a CEO role or even a CEO-wife role (which can be a lot of work in itself). I assume the British people have common sense, and this is not going to work right?
STOP THIS.
Yes, please. It’s a load of bollox if I ever saw one. She’s never been exhausted in her life. Waiting around ten years for William didn’t even exhaust her. If she’s trapped at all, it’s in a loveless marriage with a philandering husband.
The comments under the DM story on this are pretty vicious. People are furious and calling Kate lazy, etc. This does not make her look good, I doubt very much any of this comes from the Middleton/KP camp
Which story are you talking about? Because the one I went to, there was nothing but glowing praise in the best rated comments and accusing Meghan of planting the story
Yes, they actually believe Meghan leaked a story where she is called selfish and that she threw the Cambridge children under the bus. The mind boggles.
@LouBear – I must have read the same story you read as the Kate comments were vicious and the commentariat as a whole was after lazy Katy. There were also anti-Meghan comments which is not new but vicious comments about Cathy is something new.
It is possible to be both anti-Maghan AND anti-Kate at the same time.
I laughed so hard at this article. So funny that they think this makes Kate look good. Especially having a row over tights. Wtf cares? Assuming that’s true, no wonder the details were never leaked.
A row over tights because of “protocol.” GMAFB. Why would Kate think she got any say in what Meghan chose for her flower girls to wear?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAAAAA!!!!
This is just ridiculous! 🤣🤣🤣
I just really hate them. We are mad at Meghan for not wanting the bridesmaids to have heatstroke wearing tights on a hot day?Kate works as hard as a CEO? The Sussexes threw the Cambridge kids under the bus? This is absolutely delusional! Will and Kate are absolutely terrible people.
Kate would not know what working hard is because she never did this. She had sporadic part time work where she was hardly there and her parents supported her until she got the ring.
And you know that this is how they actually think, and the petty comparisons and disparaging of others is how they really express their thoughts when they’re speaking to people. It’s obvious that they are so beyond privileged and don’t even know it.
I HATE how the voluntary charity work that aristocrats and the BRF do as a way to fill their days, give back to the people who keep them living in luxury, and meet and connect with the real people of Britain, is constantly spun as this grueling, CEO-level, work-work that the poor Cambridges are forced to do against their will and at the expense of their own family life, well being, privacy, and apparently vacation time. When and why did the press start spinning the sort of vaguely charitable things that wealthy women do for fun and as a way to make themselves feel better about their enormous wealth and privilege as serious, back breaking, hardcore, all day, work? It seems to have started or at least really intensified when Will got old enough to work and when he married Kate. And I think that’s because Will and Kate really think of the cute charity visits and Zoom Bingo they do as being as horrible, soul-sucking, and difficult as the 10 hour a day, 5 days a week, 50 weeks a year work that us peasant do. They honestly hate it and have no desire to do it and it shows. But because they’re Will and Kate, the press coddles them, and they write sympathetic stories about how “hardworking” they are even though “it’s not what they want,” and “boo hoo, they can’t personally do the school run every single day, twice a day!” They’re constantly being praised for the tiny bit of work they do, it’s blown out of proportion as being this huge sacrifice they’re making, and we’re all supposed to feel sympathetic towards them? No!
Absolutely bonkers article that does the opposite of what it hopes to accomplish.
Kate the Kingmaker? Give me a break, she’s certainly no Lady Margaret Beaufort.
Awesome reference!
@feeshalori – great reference! I remember looking at Lady Margaret Beaufort’’s tomb during a visit to Westminster Abbey and thinking “now THAT was an impressively daunting woman!”
“without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.”
This is laughable. She works what? 4 hours a day. (If that). That sounds like plenty of boundaries and holiday time to me.
If Kate wanted to be a SAHM, not “work” and have responsibilities she should not have married the Future Future King nor should she have lent a hand in the smear campaign that drove them out.
I got exhausted reading the subject line for this article.
Hooooooooooly sh*t I haven’t laughed this hard in a LONG time.
Poor sausage! it must be *sooo hard* to live in a palace, have every luxury handed to her, all the help in the world, and then have to do zoom calls a few times a week! How awful for her!
Hahahhahahahaha.
Hàaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.
HA!
“Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this.“
This is believable cause it’s obvious.
What were you doing stalking this man for 10 years Kate? You should’ve grown some lady balls and told your mom if she wants to be apart of royalty so bad to chase after William herself. You could’ve easily married a rich man and never had to deal with any of this. Your workload was gonna increase Sussexes or not cause you married a future king!
If anything their workload has gotten lighter because of the pandemic and no longer having to be keen to compete with the Sussexes. Was calling bingo numbers over zoom really that taxing? Pretending to care about her charities is really that tiring? Another closed FYI. That 7 years-in-the-making 5 question survey was really a doozy huh? Having to pretend to give a fuck about Broken Britain must’ve spent her. bless her heart.
If anyone threw the Cambridge kids under the bus it was their parents. The change that could’ve happened if they had stood firm on their stance on privacy and backed the Sussexes….I weep for their children, I really do.
She wants the money. Kate showed who she is when she flaked on the Irish Guards because she didn’t want to create expectations.
None of this makes Kate look good. In fact describing her as having a “ruthless survival streak” seems a bit too on the nose.
They can’t even decide. Is she stoic or ruthless?
And no turnover in Cambridge staff? Fact check that one, please.
The whole thing is so ridiculous it’s exhausting to unpack but this one is glaringly obvious and easy to prove as untrue, just picking one vital position: Catherine Quinn choosing not to renew her contract is a big deal.
Is this supposed to be satire?
Tatler knows exactly what they are doing and this article is wall to wall British sarcasm and shade. This is Tatler going after her disgusting middle class ways, calling someone a “CEO” is not a desirable thing in the Posh UK. Kingmaker? It’s a shot at Wills. This is not a positive article in “British sloane terms”. The British press always goes for the women, especially ones from “another class”. They want the Posh and the masses to make fun of her, and it works.
hm, this is an interesting take. could kate be back on the ropes now that meghan has departed? because she’s largely been spared from snark over the last few years. have they built her up to bring her down?
Philip referred to the family as “The Firm,” so I get it. It is all ridiculous though.
Disagree. That’s just them being out of touch idiots. You don’t put a glammed up photo and call her the Great if you’re being snarky. They’re just genuinely that dumb and trying to make her happen.
So why has Tatler turned against Kate?
this is truly atrocious. they must think really little of her for this to a be a glowing profile. kate has plenty of redeeming qualities that make her a good fit for the role (her work ethic not being one of them), but not a single one was highlighted without putting others (namely the Sussexes) down. i’d feel bad for her if she wasn’t out of touch enough to sanction this and think it made her look good.
This is Kate’s ego on display. This is what she wants out there about her. This is what was behind that snotty attitude at the Commonwealth Service.
So Harry and Meghan are so unimportant but they simultaneously are important? Kate and William needed to focus on their family so they could never speak out in support of the Sussexes yet the Sussexes are supposed to tailor their lives around what’s best for the Cambridge family?
And what of Sophie and Edward?
I hate them. It’s not healthy. I need to stop reading about them because it makes me so mad. They’re awful and the worst. Who throws their brother under the bus like this? What is wrong with them? They’re the classic narcissistic- accusing Meghan and Harry of doing exactly the things they’re doing. What lazy gross evil people. See? Not healthy.
“She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great.”
BANG! There’s your motive explained front and center. She’s in it to win it by any and all means possible, but it’s certainly not by her sterling example of her working ethic.
And since when did Harry and Meghan become parents of the Cambridge kids that they’re responsible for throwing them under the bus? That’s totally on W&K’s plate with their parading them around for PR purposes. And these people on Tatler are supposedly friends of Kate? With friends like these who needs enemies. This article just screams mockery.
YUP. That was a very telling statement.
Imho, the worst part of this article is the fact that this is how William and Kate genuinely see themselves and their life, overworked, no vacations and greatly put upon by the Sussex’s exit. I don’t think there is one once of self-awareness between them, certainly not enough to realize that you reap what you sow or that these comments make them sound even more privileged, spoiled and out of touch.
Hahahaha – oh dear this sad attempt to throw the Sussex’s under the bus has made Cain and Unable look even worse.
Hmm, this could be a firing shot at the Dolittles to give the press more clickbait. Or else……
She can’t even make a speech without fiddling with her hair, gasping for air and sounding like she has a rock in her mouth. She’s a CEO like my toenail is a CEO.
ALSO – I doubt she “reprimanded” Meghan. She’s a dumb as a box of hair and Meghan is savvy.
One much-missed former poster on here once called Kate ‘a weave on a stick’. Kate is sadly little more than that.
Meghan is everything the Kate stans *wish* Kate was. Eloquent, smart, hard-working, great in the role. And beloved by her royal husband, which Kate will never be.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.I laughed out loud at that cover.
I agree that I think this article is basically all shade. No one believes Kate is working 24/7. And even the bit about how she cant be a hands on mom anymore….its basically saying “kate wanted Meghan to do all the heavy lifting so she didn’t have to work.” And that part is especially snarky considering Kate has been with her kids for the past two months.
And two of the three kids have been full-time in school this year prior to COVID-19. Plenty of time for Kate to work a few hours each day while the three nannies look after the third.
Omg this article is so ridiculous.
The Sussexes threw the Cambridge kids under a bus because mommy can’t do the school run? Wtf? Nobody but nobody believes Kate is too busy for the school run. It’s patently untrue. And isn’t that sh– why they have a team of nannies? This just proves what we’ve always known: the Sussexes were expected to the Cambridges first at all times, and this falling out is due to William not being able to handle Harry putting himself first for once. Kate’s negative attitude at the Commonwealth service? She’s just mad she can’t go on endless vacation and has to work.
Kate is exhausted because she works like a CEO, “without the benefits of boundaries”? Funny. . . Seems to be lots of boundaries for Kate. Like don’t mention her husband’s keen gardening ways.
The they argued over Charlotte wearing tights story is to get ahead of the future Omid Scobie book, which will probably tell a less flattering version of that story.
And the shade about Kate being “ruthless” and needing “plenty of holidays” and Carole “masterminding” things… Kate, girl, you in danger. If this vinegar is put in with the sugar, imagine what the taste will be when the sugar disappears. The press is gonna eat Kate alive when the gloves come off.
This just fuels my tin foil hat theory that William knows Sussexit ruined his rep and is setting Katie Keen up for a fall… and divorce, so he can rehab his image in time for that one year review. And get Harry back to do all the work for him.
The school run thing was so weird and why I believe this article is not about trying to make Kate look good at its heart (like you said, vinegar with the sugar.) How would Meghan leaving impact Kate’s ability to pick the kids up or drop them off? Because now she is expected to work? She should have been working before.
One of the things that stands out to me is the way these discussions about Kate and the praise she gets for being a “hands on mom” seem to be disparaging to moms who work FT outside the home. I work FT, my kids have gone to daycare since they were babies, and I still consider myself a hands on mom. There has never been any worry that they wouldn’t know who their mother is, etc. I have to drop my oldest at before care on my office days and pick him from after care, so I’m not doing the “school run” on those days – am I less of a hands on mom?
It’s something that plays into the narrative of how a good mother is one who is home with the kids and plays into Kate’s Stepford wife image, but if you think about it is very insulting to thousands of mothers.
Well that was a joy from start to finish. And the sad thing is they think this makes her look good.
Is there are doubt left that Kate was an active participant in smearing the Sussexes? Some people here kept giving her the benefit of the doubt, but her participation was always transparent to me.
‘her fuss-free ability to ‘get the job done’,’
Kate has done nothing notable in a decade on the royal job, nothing notable in the decade before that either.
‘her loyal royal staff (no Sussex-esque turnover of assistants here)’
W&K lost two housekeepers (one after only five months), two early nannies, Rebecca Deacon, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, their head of security left to work at psych hospital instead of staying with them, the assistant they fired mysteriously when she returned from honeymoon, and Catherine Quinn who gave up to go accomplish something for charity. That’s just off the top of my head.
If only the lazy Cambridges had used their energy to work instead of working on their PR they put a lot of time into that pathetic Commercial Jet PR appearance to trash Harry.
Aren’t we all falling into the sexist trap of pitting the women against each other. IMO this is clearly about Willie v. Harry, and Charles looking above the fray.
At a certain point, people have got to admit what’s in front of their eyes. The EIC of Tatler is friends with Kate, Cambridge friends are sources for this embiggening piece. So it’s not us pitting Women against each other, it’s the Cambs doing that. And how does this benefit Charles in any way?
Kate and Carole are not innocent in the attacks against Meghan for the past three years. They have actively participated and Kate has benefited.
This makes Kate look SO bad. Even Omid tweeted how obvious it is (he later deleted it)
Kate and Will have lost a bunch of staff before and after Meghan.
Also, it was Meghan’s wedding and if she didn’t want her bridesmaids to wear tights then that’s HER call not Kate’s. Kate is not a follower of strict protocol considering she flashes her behind all the time and is told to put weights in her dress to prevent that from happening and doesn’t.
Very interesting that a friend of James Middleton’s ex is telling tales (Ie confirming) about how Carole is the brains and engine behind the operation.
Lol at her “stoic” personality. That implies there’s some hardship that she’s being stoic about. Please. She has her every need and want satisfied and has NEVER worked a full day in her life. Unless you count that “yacht girl” gig when she was in uni where she served tea in short shorts to rich guys on fishing trips. Frankly she doesn’t even seem she has a personality.
All roads in the Meghan smear campaign lead back to the Keens.
Dan Wooten went to school with the Keen’s press secretary Christian Jones. Dan is also good friends with Willileaks
The editor-and-chief of Tatler is a high school mate if Katey Keen
Sarah Vine editor of the Daily Faily has a very friendly relationship with the Middletons
One of Williams friends is a Duke who owns one the papers that keeps trashing Meghan
I‘M sure there are more. I’m waiting for a reputable media source to Put the pieces together and call out the Keens.
Catherine the Great!!!! Laugh of the day.
There is SOOOOO much to pick apart in that story. First and foremost, it’s Ma Middleton who is her rock and has enabled her to be stoic. Ma Middleton knows the weight of the prize for being queen. I also found it hilarious that they hint Kate is the brains behind this operation and in the same breath they mention her mother. What a bunch of rubbish.
Their kids were only in school like 2 weeks after the Sussexes left Britain. Their school was one of the early ones to close. HUGE EYE ROLL at this nonsense.
Those impeccable manners were REALLY on display during the Sussex wedding and Commonwealth service.
She like other members of the BRF have in fact quite common and coarse manners.
I wouldn’t be pleased with this article if I was a Kate fan- so much shade here& the talk about being overburdened& working like a CEO is just setting up for ridicule.
Doesn’t make sense either as Sussexit or not their workload will increase as PPOW and FFK&QC. But Sussexit makes no difference as the Sussexes kept their patronages & right now royal workload& for the foreseeable future is light because of the pandemic. Even when things are back to normal their engagements are 1 hour most so nothing stopping them being hands on parents.
Plus isn’t it indicated they wanted the spotlight& therefore Sussexes out the way?
And if the story about the row at the wedding rehearsal is true I’m not sure why anyone thinks crying over tights or ‘Kate putting Meghan in her place‘ over something so trivial makes Kate look good (unless you are a white supremacist who’s into that sort of thing). The bride’s day, her say. If this is remotely true I can see why details of the row weren’t revealed previously – should have kept this.
Woo that was ridiculous and bad…..can anyone seriously believe that??
That Evil Meghan sending those early 5AM emails sounded more like the tireless CEO.
•So really it’s like they wanted the work ethic of Meghan, but everyone wanted Catherine for that role.
? I don’t know
Even the title made me laugh. “Kate the Kingmaker?” “Catherine the Great?”
Also, if that is what the wedding dust-up was about, it doesn’t even make Kate look that good…. the bride and groom typically set the attire for the wedding party. Even if you disagreed, getting upset enough to cry is ridiculous.
It’s not possible for the press to boost the Cambridge couple without telling flat-out lies and rewriting history.
Also, didn’t they say William and Kate were relieved about Harry and Meghan’s exit because the “toxic atmosphere” had lifted and this finally gave Kate her “time to shine” after 9 years? Now she’s “trapped and overworked”.
The only truth to this article is that Carole Jenner is still the mastermind after all this time. Thank you Tatler for once again confirming the source for these anti-Sussex/Catherine the Great/William the Conqueror puff pieces is P*mp Mommy Middleton.
Again with the switching of narratives. Did we not just have a bunch of articles about how Kate no longer felt “intimidated” by Meghan and how she was finding (found) her voice! How there was no more tension since the Sussexes left. Now we get this article full of bitching and moaning and “woe is me”. I agree with someone above that this article is an attempt to get ahead of Omid’s book and that the Keen-Middleton camp is terrified of what is in it. Even that story about the wedding incident makes no sense because if Kate supposedly put Meghan in her place for talking down to her staff then why did Kate burst out crying like a five year old? Wasn’t that Meghan’s original sin, making Kate cry? Damn these people are exhausting with all of their story changes but hopefully the record will get straight somehow.
Does Tatler even sell?
Also KP needs to realise the age of DI-Mania will never happen again. NEVER. Society has literally progressed past it. It doesn’t matter how much you sell Kate, with these glitzy covers, it just won’t happen.
They are trying so hard to get ahead of this book lol