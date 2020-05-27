The full Duchess Kate-Tatler cover story has even more shade, drama

As we discussed yesterday, the latest Tatler cover story is amazingly stupid and hilariously out-of-touch. The cover story is about the Duchess of Cambridge and how she is all things to all people – a top-notch CEO being wheeled out constantly, even without loads of holidays; a normal mother who cannot possibly make the school run now that her brother-in-law has scampered away; a pitiful, angry creature who is furious about her exhausting work load; and finally, a stoic Queen-in-training who even speaks in a strangled fake posh accent now. And Tatler even proudly says that Carole Middleton is the brains behind this entire operation. Tatler released their full cover story, so here are some additional quotes (plus I’m repeating some of my favorites from yesterday):
Katie the Keen Kingmaker: ‘Kate understands that the only credo of the Royal Family is duty, duty, duty. Whereas with the Sussexes it is constant uncertainty, [the Cambridges] represent stability and continuity.’
Kate was wheeled out post-Sussexit: ‘Kate knows what the country needs and wants. Championing how to raise your children is perfect.’ Yet, privately, said another friend, ‘Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.’
Carole Middleton holds the Cambridge marriage together: In crisis, friends say, Kate retreats to the protective embrace of her family. Her commendable backbone comes from her mother. ‘They are a very close family and totally united,’ says a friend of the Middletons. It helps that in William’s eyes Carole and Michael Middleton can do no wrong. ‘He absolutely adores them. Michael is charming. Really kind, soft and gentle. William loves going to the country to stay with them. Their family life is so soothing for him as it’s so different from his own family.’ Another country grandee says: ‘I’ve heard that Prince William is obsessed with Carole. She’s the mummy he always wanted.’
Carole arranged Anmer Hall to her standards: A skilled craftsman who worked on Anmer Hall, William and Kate’s country home, and is used to a roster of prestigious and potentially tricky customers, said that he found Carole ‘the most difficult client’ he had ever worked with: ‘She was exceedingly demanding, fussy and questioned everything.’ Carole has put her stamp on Anmer decor-wise. Far from being a typical aristo abode, with threadbare rugs and dog hair everywhere, like, say, Windsor and Balmoral, it is, according to a visitor, ‘like a gleaming five-star hotel, with cushions plumped and candles lit’. Another adds: ‘It’s very Buckinghamshire.’
But what about Pippa? ‘Pippa now speaks like the Queen, too, and is absolutely paranoid about the paparazzi,’ says one of her circle. ‘She refers to her sister as Catherine or “the duchess” in public, which feels too regal and try-hard. Pippa is a bit lost now and is struggling to find her place. She’s always in the shadow as someone’s sister or someone’s wife. But they are all utterly loyal to each other. The Middleton family will always close ranks. None of them can quite believe that they have hit the jackpot, so between Kate, Pippa and Carole there is an unspoken bond. A sort of “We have to bring it to fruition at all costs”.’
Kate & Meghan: ‘I don’t think that she ever pulled Meghan under her wing and said, “I’ll show you the ropes,”’ says a friend. ‘Catherine and William were very circumspect from the beginning about Meghan, which hurt and incensed Harry. William rightly cautioned Harry to slow the relationship down. That’s why they all fell out. As the rift got deeper between the brothers, Kate, who used to be so close to Harry, tried to pacify things. But her loyalty will always be to William.’
A curious mention of Rose Hanbury: Then there’s her ‘Turnip Toff’ crowd, the Norfolk Sloanes, including Sophie Carter and Robert Snuggs, who live near Anmer Hall. And the Cambridges’ glamorous Houghton Hall neighbours, Rose Hanbury and her husband, the Marquess of Cholmondeley – with whom there was an alleged falling-out last year, over Rose’s apparent closeness to William. The whole of Norfolk was agog and the story spilled over into the newspapers. No party has commented publicly on the matter.
A Royal Family “under siege” post-Sussexit. ‘William is absolutely incandescent about Megxit,’ a courtier confides. ‘Every time the Sussexes issue a statement, it hits everyone like a fresh bombshell. The Cambridges are left reeling like everyone else. Everyone is terribly worried about how this is affecting the Queen.’
I actually have to thank Tatler for giving us this beautiful gossip gift during a pandemic. It really is a lot of fun. I still believe that this piece started out as yet another vapid Embiggening Kate project, but something happened along the way – some shade was thrown, some truths were told, and some shots were fired. I doubt that Kate is pleased with the mention of Rose Hanbury, nor will she be pleased with these “sources” making it sound like mummy Carole still runs every part of her life and marriage. Interestingly enough, “a Kensington Palace source” ran to the Daily Mail over this Tatler piece and the source apparently “dismissed the claims” and said they are “false.” Which parts? The parts that make Kate seem like a posh, bland robot slowly gaining sentience or the parts that make her seem like a lazy out-of-touch a–hole? These people are awful.
This was a colossal error in judgment – I’m actually stunned at how badly they misjudged this. I guess Kensington palace thought they were safe to trust the editor-in-chief since he knew Kate at St. Andrews, but let’s be clear, he hasn’t hung around her in years and never will again. Tatler has always been in the business of aristocratic dish. If he wants to keep his job, he has to deliver…and he did. I believe every word. 100% Kate’s friends think she is working too hard and 100% Kate thinks the same.
As for Meghan…she comes out looking great. She wanted children to be comfortable at her wedding. Wow. So that’s it?!! And she has never had her friends bash Kate either, so there’s that.
Yes! Auntie Meghan wanted the girls to be comfortable, evil Duchess Kate wanted to force her 3 years old to follow “protocol” and dictate another woman´s wedding.
I also understood from the article that Pippa might not even be friends with her sister anymore, but since they are Middletons, they “stick together ” and we will not hear a peep.
Sounds increasingly like it’s coming from a pro-Will camp. The line is: Carole is controlling and domineering but William just wants to be loved, so we can’t blame HIM for staying with Kate and not pushing Carole out. Kate is gritting her teeth to do the work she is expected to do (ie this does not come naturally to her) whereas William knows duty comes first.
Nice groundwork being laid here.
Separation in how many years?
I don’t know if it’s coming from Billy’s camp. He comes off as a naive dimwit who doesn’t see Mike and Carole’s faults. I believe there’s a line that says something like “In William’s eyes, Mike and Carole can do no wrong” or something like that
others are saying this is coming from Rose’s camp which makes a lot of sense considering tatler is a mag for aristo gossip. Also, there’s a lot of classism written all over this.
@Jess: that’s my theory too. Also agree with the classism
Yep. I’m clinging to my tin foil tiara theory that William is secretly plotting to get rid of Kate. The theory that this is Rose’s doing fits in with that too. Willie boy could be working with Rose to get rid of Kate; if he’s really into Rose and wants to marry her, then this could be a plot between Will and all the turnip toffs to get rid of the middle class Middletons.
Far fetched, maybe, but. . . It would not surprise me if Will saw Harry get all he wanted in life and has had an early mid life crisis, realizing he is trapped in a marriage he never wanted for the sake of duty.
They sure were quick to dismiss this story as “false” when they completely allowed these same people make up so much crap about Meghan. Her abuse came from the inside. No one can tell me (gaslight is more like it) otherwise.
I peeped that too Kaiser. They really made sure they didn’t specify which accusations were false. The most detailed ones in the article are for sure true. The fact that she had the audacity to tell Meghan what to do during her own wedding ceremony. The entitlement jumped out. I’m glad Meghan put this woman in her place.
Carole Middleton running that marriage? Quelle surprise!
When I read, about Carole “he most difficult client’ he had ever worked with: ‘She was exceedingly demanding, fussy and questioned everything.”: can you imagine if it was Meghan? Gosh I cannot imagine the headline!
Okay I’ve got 3 theories about this article:
1) As Lainey (who normally I don’t agree with but she made some good points about this) said, this was Kate’s attempt at her own “5 friends People mag” piece. When it backfired, KP ran towards the Fail and denied it. Would they deny it if it made Kate look sympathetic? I don’t think so
2) Tatler wanted to write a sugary article about Kate but the sources didn’t have sugary thoughts about Kate. So the writer tried to combine the truth with their own sugary interpretations which is why this article is a weird combo of praise and insults.
3) (Grab your tinfoil tiaras for this one) This was sanctioned by Rose and/or the toffs as sort of “revenge” for the whole debacle of last year. As @ArtHistorian mentioned yesterday, this whole thing reeks of classism especially towards Pippa and Carole. This was a sort of “Here’s what we really think of you and your family”. The “compliments” may be how they act around her but the backhanded compliments make it clear that this is what they really think about her. Also why Rose is called “glamourous” at the end and the “rift” stuff is mentioned
Will be interesting to see what Tatler do. Will they ignore the denial and continue to run their story? Will they stick to their guns and say (directly or indirectly) that their sources are accurate? Or will they quietly pull the story?
I don’t go on lainey’s site. What else did she say?
I like the third theory
I found the Pippa angle so strange – like I get that it’s her sister but it seemed like such weirdly targeted shade towards her when she’s actually been relatively quiet as of late. It just doesn’t make much sense for them to have taken a swing now – and it does have a bit of a classist vibe, doesn’t it?
I agree the Pippa thing is weird.
After the wedding and the child she has disappeared: we see her at Wimbledon and charity events, so I don’t get it.
There are no permanent friends, only permanent interests. Cambridges, be ware
This is the most misjudged royal story since William went running to Richard Kay over the Norfolk falling out rumour.
wowwww. This piece is…. so shady. The other clips in the other post made me really mad, but this is NOT flattering to Kate or William. wow.
My favourite part of this is that whenever they mention Kate’s CEO level work, the only examples they can truthfully give are about her clothes:
“Out went safe shift dresses, in came silk pussy-bow blouses and softer blowdries.”
Everything else is speculative:
“Was it Kate who advised William on his recent modernising speeches and causes while toning down her own rigid body language? Was she instrumental in William’s jarringly woke ‘inclusivity’ Bafta speech?”
If I were Kate, being associated with that pathetic Bafta speech would make me want to correct the record. Also, that’s what passes for “jarringly woke” in some parts. Lolololol
It seems there is no one with brains in kp to tell them how bad this will make top CEO look. Now they have sent their cheerleaders to clean up the mess 😀😀😀. Kiki and her manager should be ready cos penis with teeth will not hesitate to throw them under the bus . And it would be easy cos none of the snobs there really care for commoner kate and her greedy mum
One of the most interesting parts of the rebuttal from KP is that this story wasn’t run by them before publication (which I don’t believe). So KP sees these stories before the public does and still didn’t do shit to protect Meghan. Silly me though. Why protect when they’re the driving force behind the campaign?
As for tightsgate……the nerve of her to think she had any say whatsoever of what the bridal party would be wearing. If she was worried about protocol, she could’ve pulled Charlotte out of the wedding party. Knowing what we know now, I’m sure Meghan was fed up. Dealing with her shitty family on top of playing a royal wedding and here comes this lady crying to her out tights…..Meghan was probably nice but firm when she told Kate no, they won’t be wearing tights. Kate been in her feelings about it ever since. Harry probably backed her up too hence the “whatever Meghan wants, Meghan gets” line.
that whole “meghan wants, meghan gets” line NEVER made any damn sense to me because when that line was first reported, it was about Harry telling Kensington staff this. It made Harry completely OOC.
Now it make sense. It was never about the staff. It was about the wedding. Its Meghan’s wedding. She can do whatever she wants. Harry backed her on this, and Kate was pissed.
wow.
yeah, this story makes me think the “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets” line was aimed at Kate. and I can see that setting Kate off – because Harry outranks her, Harry is the blood royal, Kate is just the married in, and harry saying something like that would remind Kate of that. That could have soured Kate on Meghan permanently, if Harry “scolded” her in defense of Meghan.
Catherine, the great- what they said and what I read:
Catherine´s amazing, healthy and normal relationship with her mother and sister Lol
“None of them can quite believe that they have hit the jackpot, so between Kate, Pippa and Carole there is an unspoke bond. A sort of “We have to bring it to fruition at all costs”.
“Carole ‘the most difficult client’ he had ever worked with: ‘She was exceedingly demanding, fussy and questioned everything.’ Carole has put her stamp on Anmer decor-wise”
Catherine´s whole family treats William as a King already:
” It helps that in William’s eyes Carole and Michael Middleton can do no wrong. ‘He absolutely adores them. Michael is charming. Really kind, soft and gentle. William loves going to the country to stay with them. Their family life is so soothing for him as it’s so different from his own family.’ Another country grandee says: ‘I’ve heard that Prince William is obsessed with Carole. She’s the mummy he always wanted.’
Catherine plays for the white female audience and is proud ( Hail Kate!) :
“‘Kate knows what the country needs and wants. Championing how to raise your children is perfect.’ ”
Catherine understands the ” don’t complain, never explain” perfectly and is making sure she is the only game in town. Britain better love her, cause she is all they will have:
” ‘Kate understands that the only credo of the Royal Family is duty, duty, duty. Whereas with the Sussexes it is constant uncertainty, [the Cambridges] represent stability and continuity.’”
Catherine only cares for herself and is not interested in another woman´s struggles:
‘I don’t think that she ever pulled Meghan under her wing and said, “I’ll show you the ropes,”’ says a friend
William, the wise
“William RIGHTFULLY cautioned Harry to slow the relationship down. That’s why they all fell out. As the rift got deeper between the brothers, Kate, who used to be so close to Harry, tried to pacify things. But her loyalty will always be to William.’
INCANDESCENT WITH RAGE WILLIAM IS BACK!
William is absolutely incandescent about Megxit,’ a courtier confides. ‘Every time the Sussexes issue a statement, it hits everyone like a fresh bombshell.
William, the good grandson, worries about Petty Betty:
“The Cambridges are left reeling like everyone else. Everyone is terribly worried about how this is affecting the Queen.’
Honestely? This article is gold! For every ” compliment”, there is a sentence that makes them look like two self-absorbed, out of touch, lazy, cold, loveless, arrogant, bland and emotionless brats!
You could write a book on this alone.
Imagine Harry reading this thing? Meghan, I think, already washed her hands on these people, but these are Harry´s family and it gotta hurt!
When Louis and Charlotte grow up, we know exactly how their parents will treat them.
The Sussexes were wise to leave the world’s longest running soap opera. Women marry into this family and end up reduced to these ridiculous characters out if Dynasty.
Kate was fine when the rumors made her the victim of alleged Bridezilla Meghan but suddenly issued a swift denial when she ends up looking like the bad guy.
It seems Omid’s upcoming Sussex book has triggered a whole new industry of reimagining events previously discussed by tabloids. Someone is really afraid of the truth getting out.
isn’t it interesting we know now why Kate was REALLY crying? Before any mention of this book no one would say why, only that it was “bad” cause it made Meghan look like a bridzilla. They’re rehashing all the hold stories in hopes to get ahead in whatever’s in Omid’s book. Can’t wait to hear about tiaragate.
I won’t be surprised if it was Andrew or Eugenie that were actually throwing a tantrum about the green tiara. My theory is that the Yorks already had that tiara in mind before Eugenie was actually able to choose her tiara because Meghan was getting married first. So, they made a fit about Meghan not being able to choose it to the queen, and Meghan most likely asked why the hell not.
I’ve decided to leave this comment her again…
Funny how the Cambridge camp is so desperate to copy the Sussexes and at the same time continue to take them down, with the most laughable stories, which only show how pathetic and stupid they all are. Me translating this latest Tatler attempt:
1. Let’s find some friends to portret how great Kate is, you know, like Harry and Meghan’s friends did in People magazine (even though they didn’t bash anyone from the royal family).
2. Since we can’t stop bashing Meghan, let she be the leitmotif of the story to prop Kate. At the end of the day, we nore her friends belief the high qualifications we attribute to Kate and we really don’t have much concrete stuff to back our story of her greatness, but you know, who cares. The Brits will buy it and the local media and the worldmedia will spread our story and believe if, … we believe.
3. In our attempt to create a ‘people are excited about and cheer Kate and Will’ moment, let’s create (photoshop) a non- existing photo like the ‘Harry and Meghan iconic ‘under the umbrella in the rain’ iconic photo, to put on the cover of this Tatler issue about ‘Catherine the great’.
Well, .. that backfired big time.
Kate needs a haircut. I’m thinking an angled bob, something, anything a bit more modern. And the wardrobe ugh. Would love to do a makeover on her.
it’s interesting I think someone was gauging reaction to this& realised it was setting Kate up for ridicule/ coming off as tone deaf so moved to distance themselves OR maybe Windsors didn’t like how they came across eg Will comes across fairly weak& like Kate& the Middletons are running the show and then of course the reference to Rose. Definitely some shenanigans in the background.
KP told the Telegraph that the article had a swathe of inaccuracies& false misrepresentations & wasn’t run by them before publication. Have they abandoned the Queen mother’s stoicism& never complain never explain?
Definitely sounds like those initial articles about Kate mentoring Meghan were the fan fiction most thought as this article& others suggest William& Kate weren’t fans from the start. This story of William cautioning Harry to slow down has been repeated ad nauseam but if he just said that-isn’t enough to cause such an apparent huge rift especially as these Windsor men are always advising on relationships. Wonder if truth of what happened will ever come out but guess that’s why the best man confirmation was quite late.
Does anyone remember the tarmac drive comment about the Middletons?
“Her parents have a tarmac drive, for God’s sake,” said one anonymous member of the Gloucester polo set. Only parvenus travel to their house on tarmac; the upper classes are said to prefer to ride on gravel.“
The hotel comment is along the same lines. Toffs unite!
Ok, but we know everything. Nothing new is there. I read similar gossips thousand times. And Rose case, well I my opinion Kate don’t care much about Wills companions. Her target is to be Queen. And she will be.
I actually wonder if this was triggered by Harry leaving the UK (and by extension his aristo friends). He really was ”one of them,” and probably more popular than the Cambridges to boot.
The recent narrative of stories concerning the Cambridges and Sussexes and in particular Meghan and Kate appears to be that1) they must be in competition with each other and 2)at any given time , one 1s inherently “bad ” and the other inherently “good” .How exhausting especially for either of these women. Perhaps there is an alternative narrative –they are just people who live in an odd, confining fishbowl .
It didn’t need to be a competition until the Cambridges decided to throw them under the bus. Let’s not rewrite history here as if W&K’s camp were innocent. They were behind the attacks. That airplane stunt should have given people the clue that they were doing shit behind the scenes.
I mean the article mentions that Kate didn’t take to Meghan as people thought and she also thinks Meghan and Harry chucked her kids under the bus.
But sure, it’s the public making this all up.
Wow, there’s even shade about the Balmoral and Windsor. I’m sure the Queen will love that.
I gasped when I read Will and Kate think Harry and Meghan are so selfish because they threw the Cambridge under the bus?! I mean…eff that. Harry, Meghan, and Archie should never have been expected to lay down and let the Cambridges use and abuse them as they saw fit. I know we talk about the abuse Meghan must have endured, but I’m starting to wonder how much sh*t Harry went through at his brother and SILs expense all these years.
Nope, when someone shows you who they are, BELIEVE THEM. They are cancelled for me permanently.
“William is absolutely incandescent about Megxit”
Why? This is what he wanted. This is what House Cambridge campaigned for. Did we imagine the the whole exile narrative? Is it because they settled in LA? It because they still have much more media attention? They should’ve known that that was gonna happen no matter where they settled. What are you mad about William?
Who did Kate piss off at Tatler? It’s classic pre-Meghan snark, pretending to embiggen Kate while actually insulting her and her family.
Notice that this society magazine for snobs mostly avoided mentioning William. Kate should have befriended Meghan. The toffs will never fully embrace either of them and they could have supported each other. Instead, Kate threw Meghan under the bus to buy better treatment for herself.