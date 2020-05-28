“Happy ten-year anniversary to Sarah Jessica Parker’s stupid headpiece” links
  • May 28, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sarah Jessica Parker

Happy 10-year anniversary of Sarah Jessica Parker wearing this stupid headpiece to the Sex and the City premiere. [GFY]
What forgotten films have gotten new life during the pandemic? [Pajiba]
Keanu Reeves’ absent-mindedness caused a movie title change. [JustJared]
Lainey’s take on the Catherine the Great Tatler debacle. [LaineyGossip]
Jim Parsons’ Esquire Spain editorial is hilariously bad. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Real Housewife Kelly Dodd continues to be delusional. [Dlisted]
Remembering the late Larry Kramer. [Jezebel]
Riots in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s murder. [Towleroad]

5 Responses to ““Happy ten-year anniversary to Sarah Jessica Parker’s stupid headpiece” links”

  1. Becks1 says:
    May 28, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    I’m not a Lainey regular, but I really liked her take on Tatler-gate (which is similar to what you were saying today too Kaiser.) It just feels like this story started off as one thing and then morphed into something else, and Tatler isn’t going to back down from some of those quotes – and why would it? when was the last time a Tatler cover story got this much attention?

    Reply
  2. Zen says:
    May 28, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    That is the magic of Keanu. He can get a movie title changed just by being absent minded. Its sort of superpower isn’t it?

    Reply
  3. Annaloo. says:
    May 28, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Omg, I watched episode 1 of SATC again last week. Still love the show,and stiill can’t stand Carrie Bradshaw

    Team Samantha Jones all the way, every way, every day

    Reply
    • Lily says:
      May 28, 2020 at 12:56 pm

      Me too! Carrie is the worst of all the women. I can’t stand her.,

      Reply
    • Lotus says:
      May 28, 2020 at 12:58 pm

      I realize now Miranda was the best character, smart, driven, a good friend and wanted to talk about more than men. Sighhhh we didnt give her the credit she deserved

      Reply

