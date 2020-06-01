Duchess Kate is ‘upset’ at ‘the suggestion that she resents her duty and hard work’

Well, well. Looks like Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair still has her job. Turns out being the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s hagiographer pays off sometimes, especially when Kate f–ked up in a big way and she’s trying to make sure no one (else) calls her out on it. Kate clearly okayed Tatler’s cover story and authorized her friends and (what I assume) the Kensington Palace communications staff to speak with Tatler. Then she didn’t like the result, because so many of those people in or around Kate’s orbit actually think she’s a lazy a–hole, probably. So KP tried to say that the Tatler story was made of lies and Tatler came out and said well, actually, we came to you months ago about the story. Now Kate is “threatening” Tatler with “legal action,” which is just vague enough.
Thankfully, Kate is keen about pivoting to another subject… sort of. This VF piece is FASCINATING. This is Kate’s very obvious attempt at damage control and it’s just as keen as you would imagine. Some highlights:
Kate works! After Kensington Palace went into firefighting mode this week to deny a report that the Duchess of Cambridge is feeling “exhausted” and “trapped” in her royal role, it seems a refreshed Kate is ready to return to work. While aides are working on an autumn program for the Cambridges, Kate is preparing to resume her work into her early years campaign as soon as the lockdown is lifted sources close to the royal have revealed.
But a little sidenote about the Meghan story: The article also asserted that Kate and Meghan Markle had a fallout in the run up to the latter’s wedding to Prince Harry over hosiery. Sources who work closely with Kate said *that* allegation had not rattled her, citing again her displeasure with the idea that she felt somehow overworked. The royal has been “more than happy” to step up to the plate and always wanted 2020 to be a pivotal year, sources said. According to one well-placed source, she is looking forward to resuming her official program when she can. “It’s the suggestion that she resents her duty and hard work which has upset her,” says a source. “She takes her role very seriously and has been working harder than ever. The idea she feels trapped and exhausted simply isn’t the case.”
She’s enjoyed the lockdown: According to one family friend, both Kate and William have enjoyed lockdown. “It has meant lots of time together as a family, which they don’t often get, and they have enjoyed doing their bit to help out at this time,” says the friend. Contrary to Kate feeling under too much pressure, sources close to her say she is enjoying being so busy and looking forward to picking up where she left off. “She has really been enjoying the early years work and has found her stride and purpose,” says a source who works closely with her. “She sees this work as a life-long commitment and she has worked really hard on this campaign.”
Kate is a “grafter”: At the palace, the Duchess has a reputation for being a grafter, to use the British term of art. “She has thought long and hard about what she wants to do and how she can make a difference,” says an aide. It is why the organizations and causes she has chosen to work with reflect her personal interests: the importance of nature, sport, child development, and photography.
Ah, back to the Struggle Survey: “A lot of hard work went into the planning of this year,” says an aide. “The focus for Catherine was always going to be the Early Years and making a real difference in this sector.”
“Sources who work closely with Kate said *that* allegation had not rattled her, citing again her displeasure with the idea that she felt somehow overworked.” Meaning, Kate’s intention when she greenlighted the Tatler piece was always to throw Meghan under the bus yet again. Kate was disturbed that all of the “she works so hard” embiggening sh-t came across like she’s an out-of-touch lazy dumbass who *thinks* she works as hard as a CEO. I had to look up “grafter” too – I thought it was British slang for a criminal or con artist, but that’s because it sounds so much like grifter. Apparently, “grafter” is a “hard worker.” Which… I mean, does Kate have the reputation as a grafter? No. She doesn’t. She has the reputation as a royal grifter who makes other people talk about how she’s keen to be a grafter.
As for the Early Years stuff… in this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast (recorded on Thursday) I mentioned that no one has said one f–king word about the Struggle Survey in months and how weird that is. And now look, she’s keen to be back at work on something to do with surveys or children or private meetings or something. And the full VF piece has all of these references to how Kate lifted the spirit of a nation by making some Zoom calls and giving us dumb-fun gossip with the Tatler piece. The reason why the Tatler story painted Kate as someone so oblivious to what real people are going through is because she’s surrounded by people who tell her that she’s an amazingly hard worker and patriot because she Zoom’d a bingo game with some seniors.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Well no one has ever accused Kate of being “smart”……….you know how Meghan’s intelligence was somehow a bad thing!
I guess it is Katie N turn of telling us how keen the FFQC is
Kate is not dumb. She’s far from it. At the very least, she got a 2:1 in some artsy degree or another, from a reasonably good University. She’s just manipulative, lazy and completely uninterested in anything other than her status and appearance. (And to be fair, her kids).
P.S: Apparently, Karen is a Danish diminutive of Catherine. 😆😁 How fitting.
#poorJason!
That’s all I have.
“It has meant lots of time together as a family, which they don’t often get,“
I’m sorry but WHAT?!?!? Her and William work what? Few hours a day? That leaves plenty of time to be with the family. Even if Kate and William worked 9 to 5 (they don’t, they definitely don’t), that’s what? 3-4 hours they can spend with the kids before bedtime? And I’m not even going to get into the kids’ half terms/holidays where Kate doesn’t do any engagements because we were told she wants to spend time with them
Her and William get plenty of time with the kids and the idea that these two (along with most of the other royals) don’t get “enough” time is laughable. Just laughable
They have so much downtime. The way they go on it’s as if they had 40 hour work weeks. Such phoniness.
I reckon it’s true they don’t all have much time together because they lead such separate lives – Will is usually off with his friends and trimming the rose bushes while Kate is with Carole and shopping and getting blow outs.
Exactly, I think that’s what they mean. They lead pretty somewhat lives hence why they don’t get a lot of time to spend together
Because they sure as hell aren’t working so hard they can’t spend much tome together so that excuse is out the window
I think that comment is meant to imply that William doesn’t spend a lot of time with his family – which he himself recently admitted to. So the big question is what is he doing that is stopping him from being the hands on father he claims he wants to be???
Well if William is always at Rose’s house it would make sense that he doesn’t see Kate and the kids often.
Yeah, that line made me laugh too. Remember last year when she just disappeared for a month because the kids were on a break from school?
now maybe she AND William together don’t get a lot of time with the kids, if they live fairly separate lives, and if that’s what the article was implying….then its very interesting, isn’t it?
They may be in the same house but in different parts. I’m sure William STILL doesn’t spend much time with them.
Yes Kate disappearing for the month of April last year totally was unrelated to the Rose story breaking out in public because she was spending school break with them, even though break only lasted two weeks max and then shortly after we are told she gets the RVO.
EXACTLY. Where is William if they never have time together as a family? Or is it her time away having her hair done?
Pot meet Keen Kettle – so she’s upset at being called lazy and resentful of having to work but not for being accused of being a b!tch over someone else’s wedding. Yeah damage control gone bad – she’s just outed herself as being not only totally onboard with the press bullying of Meghan but that she contributed to it.
So she doesn’t like being called a lazy mean girl – just a mean girl.
There is this piece and then the piece where she gets called out again that we discussed on this site. I cannot recall the website. BUT it is quite delicious seeing this all slowly leak out.
That’s a good point.
The tights situation doesn’t rattle cause because to her aristo frenimes she looks like the victim. But at the same time, if it doesn’t rattle her, why change the story again?
At the end of the day, this all comes down to pride imo. Tatler embarrassed her in front of her aristo circle and probably confirmed to her that as much as she kisses ass, she’ll never be accepted, Queen Consort or not. All this extra is just her trying to save face. Poor Charlotte, I already foresee Kate trying live through her just as Carole has done to Kate.
Kate has always been lazy since she married Wil. She has no desire to do any actual work, which was apparent in the early years. Plus she is putting out for one more child, which Wil has stated he isn’t interested in. She is just mad that Meghan came out swinging and actually put out more work, including during her pregnancy, than Kate had done in 8 years. The Tattler didn’t turn out the way she had hoped.
Lol no one believe this shit even her hard core fans question these things with everything going on around the world and how poc is tried if I were karen middleton I will shut my mouth and disappear. I think there are lot of receipts of palace and cambriges being racist towards Meghan. I think Sussex keeping quite for income until they are independent on their own and harry might afraid what they might do to Meghan. They will spare archie because in the end he is Windsor but Meghan is not. Diana was beloved by the world and how they treat her and got away. Meghan is not very loved in uk as of now. Maybe that’s why harry got the hell out of there . I wont be surprised if there any attempt poisoning of Meghan. Because karen is filled with hate. I wont be surprised. I think all these hidden secrets will come out when queen dies and it will be real game of thrones for receipts and smear campaign.
The housewife’s shows can use you for their scripts, they don’t deal with reality.
I’m sorry, but this is getting kind of hilarious. Almost as funny as the staged “working from home” picture, holding a pen with the wrong hand, writing notes on an empty piece of paper.
It seems Kate thought this Tatler piece would earn her heaps of sympathy, as the poor, overworked mother who can no longer do the school run because she has the weight of the monarchy on her shoulders and mountains of extra duties dumped on her by the “selfish” Sussexes, but instead, she came off as unwilling, incapable and resentful of her role. What a misfire, especially after months and months of puff pieces hailing her as the most dutiful, “unflappable” Duchess there has ever been.
The frantic attempts at damage control is making this article the gift that keeps on giving. I fully expect some activity with the children to follow… that’s if Kate can get to them from under the bus.
yea in 2020.. theres a CEO’s office with no actual computer.. and a phone directly from Abraham Lincoln’s era in service… and she’s “working hard”
I love this comedy show!
“The royal has been “more than happy” to step up to the plate and always wanted 2020 to be a pivotal year”
Keen! This year is Kate’s year!
I got a bingo!
I thought that was 2016. No, wait, 2017, when she became a “full time royal” a6 years after marrying William. No, wait, 2018, when she returned from maternity leave, she was going to fix Broken Britain.
No, no, I’m wrong again, it was 2019, older kids in school full time, Kate FINALLY was able to really become the Future Future Queen Consort.
Wait, that wasn’t it either? It was supposed to be 2020? huh. Well, I guess we’ll see how 2030 works out for her.
We’ve been hearing how “this year is the year of Kate Middleton” since… 2011 or something
Not to worry the Grenadier Guards don’t want pedo Andy as their patron and they want the Queen to remove him, but bitter Betty is refusing.
None of Harry’s military patrons asked the Queen to remove him, but she did to satisfy her petty family.
Zara and her husband signed a deal to make a lot of money, no out cry in the media about Anne’s children enjoying free housing and not working for the firm.
Exactly. Harry and Meghan are the awful ones for daring to say “no”
This is either a well timed distraction for Andrew or Kate realizes now that with Harry and Meghan gone, the media needs a new royal target. That media needs new material and they’ve basically exhausted all their Sussex stories and outrage because it’s become so damn predictable. You can tell the media really wants to dig into the Cambridge’s dirt and they’re upset about the golden gooses leaving because Harry and Meghan were money makers for everyone especially those photographers. I believe that article is 100% true and she and William expected Harry and Meghan and Archie to stay, continue to work and get the media abuse while she and William continue to get praised for being mediocre and basic.
Agree. We are saying this here for long time just because she gave birth to heir and two spares wont secure her position. Windsor always treat married in horrible especially who are close to throne. It is the matter of time entire middleton clan will be thrown under bus. How they blame autumn as party chick when she treat to leave peter and some blackmailed surely involved her to stay in the country. This is the beginning of the end for Middleton clan.
I don’t think they would risk making themselves look bad for Andrew’s sake. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Now Meghan’s gone, they need a new victim.
I read a comment about this that was very fitting; the dog that bites will eventually bite you.
I will say this again: Kate´s job is to make Willie look good and play into the fantasy of their middle-class accessibility. Kate is shy- work-shy that is- but was willing to put up with William and play along. Their team has been working hard for years to cover up for their lazyness. The RF has been taking them by the hand in hopes they increase their workload and all they are getting is tantrums, scandals, shade and only the bare minimum at a high, very high cost.
The Sussexes going away was the last straw. RF has given up on Harry and Meghan, who agreed to play a great role in the Commonwealth so that the Cambridges could start preparing for their bigger roles. Ten years into their marriage and is still all a play with words with them .Their blandness is called stability; their laziness is labeled as shyness. and still, at this stage, the Cambridges think a good idea to go on kicking the proverbial dead dog and not paying their dues.
Not only Wiliam Middleton is displeasing the RF, but also the Royal Rota and the Aristocrats. His wife, who was meant to make him look good, is actually getting out of her way to throw not only Meghan under the bus, but also him!? How is this whole spin about her family and herself being his rock designed to make him look good? It makes him look hapless, bad and whinny.
I cannot see William just throwing tantrums at his aides and Papa. I can see him being extremely mad at Catherine for not making him look good. Remember, she does whatever he tells her to do when he is in the same room with her, then has her mommy go to the papers to praise her Karen´s ways and throw people under the bus whole William goes to his Daddy and makes sure other Royals do not overshadow him.
The pushback is always selling the idea that William is defending Catherine and that Catherine is ” doing her best”…ALWAYS. In a sense, I feel that William, who does not like working of any kind, is getting fed up having to call his “friends” to defend Catherine constantly now.
How much a bland woman he obviously dislike, who has already fullfilled her purpose, who obviously is incapable of doing her part job and be a mother of three withoit breakling down, who constanly needs defending, whose family is seen as a joke is worth keeping?
If Catherine somehow manages to survive 2021 after all this, then it is fair to say as misguided and as stupid as she is, William is even more misguided and more stupid and they both deserve each other.
“She has thought long and hard about what she wants to do and how she can make a difference,”
Where is the action in this tho..? 🤨
Hasn’t she been thinking about what she wants to do for more than ten years?
Kinda like how Kate “is preparing to return to work.” Is she thinking long and hard about it?
I think her thoughts are on par with a “MAJOR CEO’s” actions.. #justsaying
Before Meghan she was “still learning, still adjusting, didn’t know what her interests were” After Meghan married Harry she was “the power behind the throne” Now it looks like she is going back to finding out what her interests are and she is still adjusting. They handle her with kid gloves. She has to be the weakest person out there.
Early years will be Kate’s life long project?
What is going to happen when/if George married someone who actually works?
Or if Charlotte follows in Anne’s footsteps and works hard?
Kate and William need to plan ahead because this strategy is not going to work.
Oh really! So why did one of its charities have to close for lack of funding and where the results of its pathetic investigation on five questions?If she really cares, she wouldn’t need to order items that say how hard she works, that would be seen naturally as Meghan, Sophie and Diana.
Exactly. We don’t need another article about how hard Kate is working. If she was working hard, we would see it.
Can we rename her Duchess Karen already? Of all of the things in the world, this is what she and Duke Kevin (her useless husband of course) are worried about?
Duchess Karen the Lame
I’m not creative but I just started referring to her as Karen in my head. I’m open to your opinions. 😁
“She takes her role very seriously and has been working harder than ever”
LMAO I can’t stop laughing
I think she’s not pushing back against the tights story because either Kate or someone at KP etc doesn’t realize how bad that makes her look. She thinks she comes across like she was defending ROYAL PROTOCOL and the honor of the girls and just wanted everything to be “proper” for the wedding, not realizing that we can look at the pictures and see the girls were dressed perfectly appropriately without any help from Katie Keen. Someone there is so tone deaf (all of them?) that they don’t realize that story makes her look like a snob who was trying to put the black woman in her place.
That said, I think the reason there is so much pushback against the lazy and overworked story is because someone outside of KP got ticked at that. I know Charles doesn’t do a whole lot to control the cambridges, but I can see him reading a story about how Kate is so stressed and overworked by one zoom call a week that he “loses it”, Charles style.
She cant push back against the other comments about her family, because they were true, even if they were catty and classist. So all that’s left is the stuff about how she feels “trapped” and I think they were told to walk that stuff back in a hurry.
(and the funny thing is that I think those quotes were the ones KP sanctioned.)
Charles is SUCH a busybody, I was reading last week about his (inappropriate, considering his title) involvement in trying to direct dozens of architecture & planning projects over the years – his many letters and “while I have you here” comments to planners and developers and municipal council members… I understand now how reluctant he must have been to let Will, Kate & Harry set up their own office at Kensington back in the day. It’s actually surprising to me how little he appears to do to manage the Cambridges. Is he truly hands-off, is there more managing going on than we see, or is he actually afraid of William’s “incandescent” rages? Someone explain this incredibly picky and managing man’s actions to me!
I think he lets William get away with it because a) he’s the heir and b) Charles probably fears William will start attacking him in the press and really push for the “skip the throne to William” stuff. That’s not what Charles wants and he knows the public will fall for it because it’ll be “the man who caused Diana pain” vs “Diana’s golden boy” – You can already tell who’s side the general public will be on (key word here being: general public. not royal watchers). And that’ll undo 20+ years of effort Charles has been putting in to try and rehab his image (along with Camilla’s)
So for Charles, it’s not worth going to war with William or even trying to put him into his place because Charles fears William’s backlash/temper tantrum
That’s why I reckon Charles stays silent. It might be weird to think of a father fearing his son’s temper but the Windsors aren’t a normal family so
That’s how I read the “William and Kate are enjoying lockdown” comment too- William can’t be running off and catching covid-19 from whatever strange he happens to be chasing. The man’s probably spent more time at home with Kate and the kids than he has in years!
I myself am mediocre and basic and that’s ok. But Kate needs to stop talking about work and actually do some. William too. Too bad they are surrounded yes people. They think that they are brighter and more accomplished than they are. Instead of thanking God that they essentially won the lottery by being Royals, and smiling and doing the bread and butter work, we have endless complaints. Unless that looks bad. Then they complain of that. And on and it goes. Take a seat Cambridges and just stop talking for a while.
“It has meant lots of time together as a family, which they don’t often get,“
Katie slipped up and confirmed that theory that they live separately! NormalBill was caught saying he rarely has time with his kids on January and together with kate arriving separately with Charlotte and louise during the Christmas future kings recording with lizzy
was what fueled speculation about them living separately.
Nichols is so predictable and this is damage control after the failed attempt of making tatler delete the article via legal threats. It only made them look like pathetic bullies
There have been countless articles about how lazy her and William are but when Tatler talks about it Kate goes ballistic. We all know she is lazy and doesn’t want to do this job, denying it will not change that.
First kate couldn’t work cos she was dating a prince.
Then when she finally married him, she couldn’t work cos she wanted to be a full time housewife
Then she couldn’t work because they were ‘easing her into the role’ and they didn’t want to make the same mistakes they made with Diana.
Then she couldn’t work cos she was pregnant and had severe morning sickness.
Then she couldn’t work cos she had a baby.
Then she couldn’t work cos she got pregnant again and had another baby.
Then she couldn’t work cos she and William were living ‘their Malta years’ and will one day be king and queen.
Then she couldn’t work because she wanted to focus on her family, the queen and Charles were absent parents to their children and they want to be proper parents to their kids.
Then she couldn’t work cos she was pregnant again and had another baby.
Also William couldn’t work cos he worked for the air ambulance.
He also couldn’t work much for the air ambulance because of his ‘royal duties.
she really needs to get over herself. it’s always bothered me that the framing of her work is always about what it means to her, rather than to the people it may help. early years is kate’s life-long commitment, she’s spent years studying about it, it’ll be her legacy, etc. no mention of the fact that in the 8 years she’s been keen to learn (she couldve gotten a phd in that time), how many children have transitioned out of early years without critical resources? and in the months since the survey, how many young children and families have been detrimentally impacted by covid and been in need of early years interventions? but it stopped being her priority, therefore the issue hardly mattered. a true advocate would have pivoted their work to account for the impacts of a new environment.
they could be less obvious about this all being brand development rather than actual charitable work. they’re glorified influencers curating an image on the back (and the pockets!) of populations in need.
I did not realize that tattler magazine was on the newsstands already, so why so much fuss about taking it off the Internet.
The shitty editor is enjoying this, he posted a picture of his two adorable pugs and the magazine in a wheelbarrow, Kevin and Karen increased the sales of this pictorial magazine.
That picture with pugs was so funny! After all the tantrums and backtracking the other tabloids and her stans made over it!
I feel like with that pic he was showing how little he takes them seriously, they are just frivolous entertainment… even for his little cute pugs.
First the Telegraph, then the Daily Mail, now Vanity Fair?
They are really trying to get across all media to promote this article.
that kp can mobilize several writers and national publications to defend kate against a single unflattering article is really astounding.
The top pic is my favourite – the little girl’s side-eye captures an entire mood!
There is a funny video of trump going into a preschool class, and one AA kid started crying and screaming when she saw him then all the other kids started crying and screaming it was bedlam, I would not like to be the teacher/aide that had to settle them down.
We have eyes Kate.
I guess if you say stuff long enough, it becomes truth. Except in Kate’s case where we are all here and see the truth ourselves. She’s lazy, petty, insecure and unfit to be Consort. She really should have married someone wealthy, who’d require nothing more of her than to be arm dressing.
I don’t understand why she keeps bringing up Meghan. We know Kate is a Mean Girl. Nothing that’s been said refutes her part in abusing Meghan and being high and almighty at her expense.
She is a perfect consort for William cos she keeps her mouth shut, looks the other way, stays with the kids and is happy to take lots of pics smiling as a happy traditional family.
The moment she starts complaining and starts getting too much attention, that’s gonna be interesting. The Windsors like their women quiet and plain, like a shadow, like Anne or Sophie (after she got caught trying to sell access). ‘Troublemakers’ like Diana and Meghan are cast aside. And Kate does not have any other skills to risk being cast aside.
Thinking about it that way, props to Fergie for being able to cling on, lol.
I wonder if there will ever be someone at a future public meet and greet waving around a pair of tights.
I love that they gave us “grafter” bc it immediately put “grifter” into my head, too!!!
They’re really going to use the Struggle Survey as a cover whenever she gets into trouble, huh?