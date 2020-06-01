Myka Stauffer: Huxley, a 4-year-old with autism, ‘wanted’ to be ‘rehomed’

Last week we covered the story about YouTube celebrities Myka and James Stauffer and how they “rehomed” their four-year-old son Huxley. They adopted Huxley from China three years ago, and Huxley apparently has developmental disabilities, and he’s on the autism spectrum. Myka and James made a YouTube video announcing that they “rehomed” Huxley with another family, like this child was an inconvenient pet. I spent about five minutes on their Instagram and YouTube channel and I’m pretty convinced that they only adopted Huxley for appearances, to “look good” for their inspo-mommy life, and then they gave up on him when it got too hard. Anyway, the Stauffers are still facing a huge amount of well-deserved backlash. Myka provided an update in the comment section of the YouTube video:
The 32-year-old YouTuber and mom to five other children responded to a comment in the family update video about why she and husband James chose to rehome him.
“We would never just give up a child with special needs, this is a personal matter to Hux it had nothing to do with he just had Autism,” she defended. “Multiple scary things happened inside the home towards our other children, and if these events happened with one of my biological kids, after all the help and after the behaviors we witnessed sadly we would have no other choice then to seek help and get their needs met.”
Myka went on, explaining that “Huxley wanted” the rehoming “100% we saw that in family time with other poeple [sic], he constantly chose them and signed with and showed tons of emotion to show us and let us know he wanted this….Huxley never had a say in his adoption, and he needed more help and also wanted this and we know that 100%.”
Let’s just get this straight: now she’s saying that “scary things” happened in the home and she and her husband couldn’t handle it – and we’re supposed to believe that a 4-year-old with autism was instigating things, vaguely – and we’re also supposed to believe that Huxley has the agency to communicate with the only parents he’s ever known to say/show that he wants to live somewhere else? Something in the milk ain’t clean. And then the Stauffers’ lawyers got involved and they made a statement to People Magazine:
The couple’s lawyers tell PEOPLE that the decision was an incredibly difficult one and was made “to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care.”
“We are privy to this case and given the facts at hand, we feel this was the best decision for Huxley,” Myka and James’ lawyers, Thomas Taneff and Taylor Sayers, tell PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “In coming to know our clients we know they are a loving family and are very caring parents that would do anything for their children. Since his adoption, they consulted with multiple professionals in the healthcare and educational arenas in order to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care. Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients it might be best for Huxley to be placed with another family.”
“This is devastating news for any parent. Our clients came to the difficult determination to follow the advice of the medical professionals. To be clear this did NOT include any considerations for placement in the foster system, but rather to hand-select a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs. They were forced to make a difficult decision, but it is in fact, the right and loving thing to do for this child.”
“We have advised our clients not to say anything further at this time, but it is likely they will share more when the time is appropriate for them and all involved,” the attorneys’ statement says. “We should be clear that Huxley is a 4-year-old child whose privacy should be fully respected. We know our clients would ask for your prayers and support and to respect their privacy with what has been the most difficult decision of their lives.”
Huxley’s privacy should be respected. His privacy should have been respected years ago, when he was used as a prop to help make Myka and James YouTube-famous. And I don’t understand what those medical professionals saw which led everyone to believe that James and Myka were incapable of caring for Huxley but were perfectly capable of caring for their other four (white) children? I mean… WTF? Buzzfeed also had an interesting piece about how f–king shady it is that this was handled privately, and all of the weirdness around the “rehoming” language.
Garbage people. When my son was 4 he wanted to go live with other people. I found it very interesting that if this was the situation with their bio kids “if these events happened with one of my biological kids, after all the help and after the behaviors we witnessed sadly we would have no other choice then to seek help and get their needs met.”
So they’d pull out all the stops for the bio kid but not the one they adopted and didn’t fit into the inspo mommy life (couldn’t monetize him)? No mention of “lovingly rehoming” the bio kids.
Again they are garbage.
Wow, I’d actually forgotten about it, but I was exactly the same at around that age! I can remember being so curious about how other families lived, and always so thrilled if my family was invited to have dinner with another family. I can also remember sometimes not wanting to go home at the end of a play date… but of course, I would have been devastated if my parents had taken that to mean I didn’t want to live with them anymore and just up and left me!
100% I mean are you effing kidding me with this? I made too many long comments on this situation on the first post to even muster the energy for this one after this weekends events and everything else. I will continue to call everyone out surrounding this, especially the white Christian defenders of this family. To me, everyone who is fiercely defending these people are doing it because they would do the exact same thing and their defense mechanism is kicking into high gear. This new statement to try and again justify what they did is just digging them deeper into the hole, really showing themselves. It is clear, they are a$$holes.
I know! When you’re a little kid and around pretty much just your family, OF COURSE you are going to be interested in other people, other families, other kids. What kind of nonsense are these people expecting us to believe?!
And I agree that wording makes it sound like for the bio kids they would do EVERYTHING, and for this child…not so much.
I hope 2020 brings about the end of Influencer culture. When you live for SM and everything is only for optics, people/pets/etc in your life become commodities to be marketed, branded and monetize. It’s disgusting and it’s a breeding ground for awfulness.
The good news is that it sounds like these two have lost a lot of “sponsorships” (gag, I hate that term). But I agree, “influencer culture” is valid and soulless and pathetic and here’s hoping that after the hell folks have been through we all realize that this phony, consumerist culture needs to become a thing of the past.
I hope so too. I don’t actually believe it will happen, but I hope very much so – esp. family vloggers/Inluencers who are dragging their children into it. The kids have no say in it but are put online for the world to see.
Monetizing your family is disgusting. Punting the special needs kid because it’s hard and you can (adopted) punt him is beyond disgusting.
I hope the days of “influencing”, especially by people with screwed up values like these people, will be over soon.
Can people PLEASE stop talking about this child as if he was a dog. “Rehomed” makes my stomach turn.
They need all their children to be “rehomed.”
A 4-year old wanted to be rehomed? does the 4 year old even know what that means?
Are they f*** kidding?
Right, my 5 year old will say that he wants to live with his grandparents because I won’t let him have candy for breakfast. Never and I taking that as for real and starting the paperwork like these two. They are just nasty and all for attention. Hoping that he gets the love that he should have gotten all along.
She might have sought expert help if her biological children needed it, but I highly doubt she’d rehome them like a pet. She obviously didn’t treat Huxley as if he were her own, but more of an experiment and PR opportunity.
“They” not just “She”………the husband is also part of it
true!
Did you see the way she called her children her “biological” children, making the distinction that Huxley was adopted. F that noise. I’m adopted, never has my MOTHER called me her “adoptive” child. I’m her child, plain and simple. They are garbage.
Yeah sure. If that’s true, it’s probably because he wasn’t feeling loved. But why would he when these two wanted him gone.
With the way these two idiots are behaving, I’ve no doubt poor Huxley latched on to another family and preferred them, as they probably treated him better.
The whole thing is gross but hopefully Huxley is better off in the long run…though reading this whole thing is private sounds shady.
They’re gross. Just awful. Made money off of that boy and dropped him like a hot potato.
The two of them need to save their crocodile tears and quit saying words. They’re both bad people and prime examples of why this era of YouTube-Instagram celebrities/influencers is such a nightmare.
The bottom line is she knowingly adopted a special needs child from a different country to boost her mommy blogger profile and then tossed him when she realized it was going to be harder than she thought. A child isn’t a piece of clothing and it isn’t a pet (it’s bad enough that people treat shelter animals like they’re interchangeable and that there is no negative effect to returning them to a shelter). And now a kid who already had a set of challenges in front of him was torn from the only family he’s known and handed over to strangers without any regard for how it will affect him – I don’t for a second but that he just magically is so much happier without any need for adjustment. And what about her own kids? What were they told? What self serving lies? And what a great lesson to teach young children.
And honestly- the worst part is them trying to passively blame a FOUR YEAR OLD for this. She should be banned from adopting anything for life and someone should take a close look into her biological kids lives to make sure they’re okay as well.
Yes thank you!!! I said this on their last post but even before this new statement the framing was very much blaming the child for this because they did everything possible and tried so hard and he still wouldn’t do what they want him to do waaahhhh!
There’s a photo on her page that says I love this big crazy family, wouldn’t change a thing. Well apparently she would! She’s trash. She should give back all the money she made off that poor kid.
State of Ohio confirmed he’s not in their care-so not through CPS or the foster care system. Which is super shady.
And you know-I get that some kids with ASD can have really challenging behaviors. Sometimes inpatient care is needed. There’s no shame in that. But he’s FOUR and maybe if they hadn’t locked him in closets during meltdowns (which they excused by saying it was a ‘big’ closet) or duct taping his hand to keep him from sucking his thumb and got him PEC system instead of talking to him like a dog they could have resolved a lot of those behaviors.
Long term-he’s better off hopefully. But I watched videos of him laughing and giggling with that entire family and my heart just breaks for him. He’s got to be so confused.
ETA: she says in the video I didn’t start this channel to show a little boy and his struggles, I started this channel to be positive. Says it all right there.
Is the State of Ohio actually going to do anything?
I was a behavioural therapists for ASD kids; it was the most intense and difficult jobs I ever had. We had some kids who would be very aggressive or have very rigid behaviours that we would try to work on to overcome and get them to become more flexible.
Locking them in a cupboard? Duct-taping hands? I just can’t even comprehend.
The behaviours are difficult, but also, all 4 year olds have difficult behaviour. Children don’t come out perfect.
These children are also so, so, so vulnerable. They cannot comprehend the consequences of their actions and act out when they are upset or don’t understand what’s going on.
I just cannot imagine for the life of me as a parent not worrying about how they were doing, what they ate, who they’re with, are they safe?
Right? My four year old twins are crazy and the boy has definitely done some seriously aggressive things a handful of times but he’s four. If I gave away my kids for physically fighting with each other they would all be gone by now. Siblings fight, four year olds have big feelings and don’t yet have the capacity to control or acknowledge them even for a typical four year old. I don’t buy this “multiple scary things happened inside our home towards our other children” and I don’t buy that he’s the only one fighting Or being aggressive toward them. So the other kids are perfectly behaved with each other? BS! Plus instead of saying his siblings they say our other children because he was never viewed as their real sibling and always separate from them.
“Multiple scary things happened inside the home towards our other children…” So they are blaming his ‘aggressive behaviour’ and that he’s a threat to the other children.
My little nephew sometimes throws tantrums when his parents collect him from the grandparents’ house because he loves it over there and gets spoilt rotten, but they won’t just let him stay indefinitely. They are physically and legally responsible for him.
And what about the other children? How do they feel about being separated from their sibling?
This is all so disgusting, I’m actually shocked that this can happen in a first world country. Have social services / child welfare gotten involved? Are they looking into this ‘private’ transaction. Will the other family legally adopt him? This is genuinely so concerning; it’s like something out of Black Mirror.
Are there no consequences to their actions?
They’re only digging themselves deeper. Just own up to the fact that you couldn’t handle it! Stop trying to justify it! Admit that you took on more responsibility than you could handle. Four year old children do not make major life decisions. Adults make it for them. What a pair of cockwaffles.
All I can think is: Thank GOD that kid is out of there.
Yeah, their treatment of Huxley is a slap to the face of all the parents who struggle day in and say out for years, often decades, to provide for their challenging children.
My son is on the spectrum and when he was about that age he bit my younger son a couple times and it made me really nervous but never did I think his behavior was too hard to deal with or that with some work we couldn’t redirect his impulses. We did.
Huxley is definitely better off without those two as parents. Although it’s sad that he’s losing the only siblings he’s ever known. From the photo, it looks like the sister was protective of him. To say this is all an effed up, collossal mess is an understatement.
When my youngest was four he said he was leaving our house and walking to see Santa. And what were we, his parents, going to do? Stand in the way of that young man and his very clearly expressed wishes? Absolutely not. If he’s old enough to say something like that he’s old enough to plan, outfit, and complete such an expedition. I told him to write when he got there and let us know he was safe. He hasn’t yet, but that’s on me. He had not learned to read or write yet when he set out.
I don’t think it’s a bad thing this kid is in a new home (taking them at their word that this new home is indeed safer and better able to love this child). I think it’s atrocious that these two will not accept any responsibility for that decision.
your first paragraph made my morning, tbh.
Lol. Your story reminds me of the Calvin and Hobbes cartoon where Calvin wants to try smoking and the parents let him.
Just a little more background on these people:
(This based on comments and videos i’ve seen, so feel free to correct anything i got wrong)…
1- when they already had 2-3 kids I believe, they asked their followers to help them crowdfund Huxley’s adoption—that should have been the first sign these people should have never been allowed to adopt.
2- THEY ARE LIARS. In the update vid we’ve now come to know, they said they never had any idea Huxley’s problems would be so difficult & that essentially the agency lied to them, YET, there is a video of Myka clearly saying she ignored the doctors involved in the adoption who warned her Huxley’s issues are “severe”—and she said she didn’t care and she was gonna ignore that and keep the adoption going saying, and i quote, “my child is not returnable”—Apparently, he is.
3- There is a video of Myka mocking Huxley having a meltdown. If you watch it you’ll see how cold and uncaring she is towards him. It’s no surprise that after they “rehomed” him, they went on vacation and were nothing but smiles the whole time with their now picture perfect white little family. —these, the people who said they didn’t have the resources for Huxley, went on a vacation after giving him up. It’s no wonder he didn’t feel comfortable around them—that does not mean he chose to freaking be “rehomed”!! Are these people freaking out of their minds!???
Now this is a question, cause I have read the Reuters’ article about the “child exchange” problem in the States (and i’m sure it happens anywhere, but focusing on USA cause that’s where they are)— literally it’s called “private re-homing” —it really, really concerns me that at first they said it was through an agency (and i side-eyed that) but given the terminology they’re using “rehome” “hand-picked” “private” etc…. that’s practically what Reuters details in their the article, and it sounds like “private re-homing” is what they did, they gave away their child in an illegal way. These people need to be investigated right. the. f**k. now.
So many “what the fucks” for this bullshit. There is just NO EXCUSE. None. Zero! Nothing can justify this choice.
Let’s be real: the kid is probably better off far from these sociopaths. It’s better to be “rehomed” than to grow up unwanted, to parents who clearly favour their biological children.
That being said, I hope these monsters loose their sponsors and their 200K followers.
I hope the new family is a good family. This is frightening… and how many children has this happened to?
@M there’s no guarantee that this child is better off at wherever he was rehomed to.
“I don’t owe you an explanation, but I want to give you one…” Wow, the sense of entitlement in some people is really something!
Yes, bitch, you do own an explanation. Taking other people’s money, taking a vulnerable baby from another country with special needs and just sending him off when you can’t cope.
And the audacity to pretend to cry – the audacity!
Honestly, I was neither shocked nor surprised by this story when it first broke. People in the western world, and most especially white folks, have been doing this form of ‘legal’ human trafficking for a veeeeerrry long time. They go to third world countries, take children of color from their countries, bring them to wherever, and then “rehome” them to total strangers once they’ve served their purpose. And all the rehoming is done by going to an online website where people “advertise” kids that they want to get rid of or what kind of kid they need to obtain. All transactions happen online and then people give away the child to total strangers that the adoptive family or the adopted kid doesn’t know or has never met. Kids disappear and noone knows what happens to them because there’s no accountability for anybody. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying there are no genuine loving families that adopt children and give them loving families, but I’m just saying the cases of people trafficking in POC is getting out of control. A lot of them sell these kids once they have no more use for them. In many cases, these children have been abused and traumatized by their adoptive families too. I encourage you to read the story of Moses Gilbert, it’s a eye opener. Governments need to step in and ban this rehoming thing. If people don’t want these kids, don’t adopt them. There are tons of kids in yr foster systems that need adoption, adopt from yr own country, where child services can HOPEFULLY regulate and follow up on the child.
I had no idea this was so prevalent. I’ve heard about child trafficking in developing countries by gangs, where its more obvious and the children and families are very poor. But this kind of overseas ‘adoption’ just to pass them on – it’s chilling!
How the fuck are these people not under investigation????? They gave away a whole ass child after he was too much work-what do they do to the children they CAN’T give away???? I’m glad he’s away from that terrible family, I just hope he didn’t land somewhere worse because the whole thing is shady as hell. I don’t even want to know what she was googling to come upon someplace to do a “child exchange”….
I’m glad Huxley is no longer in this home as he was not receiving love or proper care from these monsters.