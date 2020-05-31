Duchess Kate & William are threatening legal action against Tatler

So much for “stiff upper lip” royals and “never complain, never explain.” Apparently, it’s only biracial duchesses who must never, ever respond to false accusations or untrue reporting. Apparently, it’s only the height of scandal when Prince Harry and Meghan threaten media outlets with lawsuits (and follow through). When the white duchess does it, it’s merely a bold, righteous, feminist move, right? So it is with the Duchess of Cambridge and Tatler’s “Catherine the Great” cover story. It was supposed to be the centerpiece of a 2020 Embiggening Kate campaign. Instead, the piece was full of petty quotes and spilled tea, most of which made Kate look like a lazy, out-of-touch narcissist who thinks she’s working “as hard as a top CEO.” We still don’t know the extent to which Kate and the palace communications team worked with Tatler and/or authorized people around Kate to speak to Tatler. But now Kate and William are threatening to “take legal action” against Tatler:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are understood to be taking legal action against society bible Tatler magazine after it published a ‘string of lies’ about Kate. In a highly unusual move, the couple have sent legal letters to the magazine demanding its profile of the Duchess – headlined ‘Catherine the Great’ – be removed from the internet.
It comes after Kensington Palace issued a fiercely critical statement on last week’s article which it said contained a ‘swathe of inaccuracies and false representations’. The palace is particularly ‘furious’ about claims that Kate feels ‘exhausted and trapped’ by the increased workload following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back. The Duke and Duchess are also said to be upset about criticism of her family, her children and her weight.
A Royal source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It’s disgusting. It’s sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It’s preposterous and downright wrong. The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about [Kate's sister] Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it’s immune from action as it’s read by the Royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference. It’s ironic that the Royals’ favourite magazine is being trashed by them. The Duchess is a naturally shy woman who is doing her best.’
Tatler’s article also claims that Kate, 38, had a spat with Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. It says the clash took place at a rehearsal two days before the big day and centred on whether Princess Charlotte and the other young bridesmaids should wear tights. Instead, The Mail on Sunday understands that the fall-out was over Meghan’s reaction to Kate’s request that the hem of Charlotte’s dress be lengthened. The resulting row left Kate in tears.
The Mail on Sunday understands that Tatler approached Kensington Palace in February to ask if Kate would pose for their cover or provide an exclusive cover photo. That request was politely declined and it is understood that Kensington Palace was not offered the chance to comment on the specific content of Ms Pasternak’s article. Tatler did not respond to a Mail on Sunday request for comment and Kensington Palace declined to comment.
As soon as the full Tatler piece began to pick up steam last Wednesday, I kept my eye on Tatler’s site – the link to the cover story was moved off Tatler’s front page, and they also removed it from their “Royals” section and “Duchess of Cambridge” section. But the link was still active, and people could still read the full piece on the site, it was just difficult to access just by navigating the Tatler site. The fact that Tatler was making it more difficult to find the article was a signal to me that there was a lot of screaming and foot-stomping happening at Kensington Palace and a lot of calls and threats were being made, even as early as Wednesday.
I also think it’s notable that William & Kate aren’t exactly promising to sue. Look at the wording – “understood to be taking legal action” and “the couple have sent legal letters to the magazine demanding its profile of the Duchess… be removed from the internet.” Right now they’re just hoping the threat of legal action will be enough to censor an unflattering article, an article which they likely approved of in the early stages. I’m reminded of how William made similar threats last year around American and British reporting of the Rose Hanbury-affair story, claiming that his human rights were being violated (lol). The palace even “applied pressure” to Giles Coren for TWEETING about the affair.
It’s also worth noting that with every denial or threat from the palace, there’s a recitation of the “Meghan made Kate cry” story and some kind of added clarification of that. Which just goes along with my theory that Kate originally wanted the Tatler story to focus on throwing Meghan under the bus yet again. The point of it was to reiterate that Meghan Made Kate Cry (For Reasons). It’s also worth noting that Kate couldn’t care less about correcting anything regarding Meghan or how the Cambridges treated the Sussexes. All Kate is mad about is how Tatler made fun of HER. Also: “The Duchess is a naturally shy woman who is doing her best.” Can we all come together and stop infantalizing Kate?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
So Meghan and Harry were supposed to put up with constant and relentless smearing, but the first time an article is published that doesn’t slather praise all over Will and Kate, threats of lawsuits are courageous. Hmmm I wonder what the difference is?
Welp, Meghan and Harry can take comfort in knowing that even when the Palace tries to defend itself, it trips over it’s own feet. Take this gem:
Daily Mail: It’s not true that Kate feels like an overworked CEO. She has worked LESS than this same time last year. “29 this year against 35 in 2019.”
SMH.
Seriously. I thought suing the press was embarrassing and highly against protocol. What happened to keeping calm and carrying on? Suing only brings more bad attention, right? Or is that only when a black woman does it?
Difference is the “delicate personality” of Kate, as Lana Del Whine would put it.
They are only threatening to sue to hide that fact that Unable sanctioned this story and Tatler has receipts – they want to shut Tatler up. Too late as the Tatler piece confirmed that Kate was behind smears in the press against her SIL. She’s been exposed as the lazy mean girl she is.
The DoLittles only sue when they have something to hide and usually when what has been reported is the truth.
The press is doing what they should: bringing things to light. I can’t believe I’m this day and age they are being muzzled by money and power. But after watching Netflix’s this week, I realize how naive and dumb I am.
Which Netflix thing did you watch?
The Epstein doc serial, I guess…
They’ve made themselves look even more idiotic. I hope they sue and I hope they lose.
Well, it is apparently very important for the public to know that Kate cried about hemlines and not tights.
Well, given that Kate herself has a problem with hemlines of course she cried about it – how many times has Kate exposed herself in public due to her dislike of hem weights on her hemlines.
Its very important for Kate to be seen as the victim – always the victim.
Tom Bradby said that something went down before the wedding and with everything that went on with Thomas Markel and Kate crying over tights and Charlottes hemlines, they were hoping Meghan would be fed up and call the wedding off. Just a theory.
Looking at the dresses their hemlines were fine. The dresses went past the knees which is longer than any other royal wedding I have seen. There was no need for that.
Kate is such an awful person. I was “meh” on her before Harry and Meghan’s wedding but now….
What happened to that spine of steel Tatler said she had? She is such a weak person and wouldn’t last 5 seconds in Meghan’s shoes.
Yep and pulling the fragile white woman thing, even though meghan is the same age and was supposed to take much much worse on the chin.
The hypocrisy of their reaction to this vs reaction to Meghan’s press is truly astounding and they are really exposing themselves.
Agreed! I fell for the story they were peddling, as Kate being this weak, meek, woman trying to tow the line, not outshine her husband, but she’s just as awful as Will is. Awful.
Let them fight. Everything is so depressing right now, so light gossip about these royals and aristos is good.
Was the story already printed? If its already printed, good for Tattler, because some people will buy it out of curiosity. KP really need to upgrade their PR game, the one who made this story bigger was themself
First – the article did not attack the children, not at all. The most it said was that Kate and will wanted to be able to do the school run but couldn’t because of Harry and Meghan for some mysterious reason.
Anyway this article makes clear why W&K are so ticked about the Tatler story – it’s read by the royals and is in every “smart home.” They know their “set” is laughing behind their backs and that stings, but suing seems like an overreaction.
Anyway,
I don’t think they will actually sue. I think this is like the Rose Hanbury situation; where they’ll threaten just enough so the article gets taken down. But the issue is still out there and screenshots are forever.
KP is really doing their best to keep this story alive.
I know!!! That’s cracking me up. This article probably would have blown over in a week on its own. Threatening a lawsuit just keeps it going.
It’s like Rosegate all over again. Without the ridiculous Richard Kay article, the gossip about Rural Rivals might have just gone away.
The importance of Kate getting to do the school run is funny to me. Wasn’t there an article about a year ago about how William loves to do the school run so that he can go to the gym afterwords with the friendly young mothers that also dropped off their kids?
They pull out the “protecting the children” bit every single time they don’t like something. And FFS why is “doing the school run” the single parenting achievement that they keep touting?
Wow just wow, the royals are so tone-deaf and optics blind. We see you, we see you throw your sister-in-law under the bus, we see demanding treatment that you didn’t extend to your biracial sister-in-law, we see the hypocrisy of this statement, we see your thin skin. We see you and your actions and we won’t forget.
I hope Tatler tells his Royal Incandescence to go ahead and try and sue. I thought that the editorial in the article was quite balanced and that Tatler wrote it that way on purpose — Kate is perilously thin, but one could argue that she’s naturally slim, or a vigorous exerciser, or perhaps it’s stress. Pretty fair reporting, IMO.
But what Tatler did so well is compliment Kate and then follow it with a trash quote from one of her friends. It’s a masterpiece. I might buy a subscription to Tatler to express my gratitude.
Notice none of the RR reporters or the British tabloids are writing (multiple articles in the same edition about this tattler flattering piece) they hardly mentioned it.
This story would’ve died, if Karen and Kevin just ignored, but no they had to called more attention to it.
Bitter Betty is paying off pedo Andy’ overdue 6 million for the Chateau, so that story will die, now if she could control Netflix.
Have you seen the documentary? I thought I knew the story but did not know half of it. I have so many questions. Like where is Maxwell? Anonymous published Epstein’s black book. Both Andrew And Fergie are on the list. Sorry if threadjacking, I just watched it yesterday and am super puzzled by all of it.
They get one article written about them that doesn’t go their way and they run straight to their lawyers. What happened to never complain never explain? Meghan and Harry had three years of being attacked by the media with multiple hit pieces written daily. This just shows that the palace have the power to remover what is written about the royals when they want to, except for when it’s about harry and Meghan of course.
Also I don’t think William had anything to do with this piece, it was all kate. There were two digs at William, is Stephen fry skit was called ‘wooden’ (cos he’s much better with Kate by his side) and how he’s ‘obsessed with Carole and how she’s there mother he always wanted’, which is a slap in the face to Diana. I imaging William was furious just by those two bits alone.
Pippa was described as ‘living in her sisters shadow’. Those digs are all kate. I always thought was hella competitive with pips, and loves to remind people that she got the title and her sister didn’t.
I also forgot the ‘ rose getting close to William’ bit would also majorly piss him off, but I think that one was not fed by Kate, unless she was trying to plant a seed just in case william tries to pass the ‘sussexit’ blame into her.
Yeah, this article was 100% Kate. This is why she has no friends. She is mean and competitive. She loves to tear people down to make herself shine. She likes to hide behind being “so shy”. Please.
Oh the irony-the Tatler piece was praising Kate for being stoic& NOT complaining about the press. And then for ‘royal sources’ to frame this as a sexism issue when royal women being silent seems to be praised& they frame Harry as whipped for listening to his wife.
Oh and I’m sure there will be outrage about complaining about the press during a pandemic?
I think the Palace is mainly upset about the reference to Rose& William’s closeness. I doubt there’s a real legal bust up pending though. I think the aim of this Fail piece was to hit back at Tatler for kind of calling them liars but also to get out another explanation behind tears-gate. Which is interesting as thought courtiers told the Times that the drama had left and the palace wasn’t interested in putting its side out on the Sussexes saga.
Explanation to lengthen the hem of Charlotte’s dress is odd- that dress was longer than one Charlotte wore to Eugenie& Pippa’s wedding. Not sure why this is being laboured
This B. This week is not the week. They went out of their way to still highlight the Meghan story negatively. I hope the monarchy dies with Liz or Charles, and these 2 never get the big prize they have now proved crave.
Maybe someone needs to sit down with the FFQ and explain that the world’s got some bigger problems just now.
If she had any PR smarts, that’s how she would have framed her response to questions about Tatler.
Kate has nerve and is a piece of shit. She tried to tell Meghan to lengthen Charlotte’s dress and had the nerve to cry about it, but Charlotte’s dress was shorter at Pippa’s wedding, and then also shorter at Eugenie’s which came after Meghan’s.
Catherine weaponized her fake tears, if true, and I understand even more why Meghan and Harry are now in California and Harry was sending death rays at the last Commonwealth service. It’s alright to take action for this crap, but KP never felt the need to deny anything against Meghan when she and Harry were there.
I see why Harry has no use for William any longer.
Lol typical karen move. I dont think these legal action work either because now they have opened a pandora box for press. They will not go after tatler with legal letter because they are aristocracy knows more about royal and they will make karen middleton life miserable. I have already said in this site that it’s a matter of time the press will go after karen middleton. In this piece too they left prince william alone for foreseeable future to argue how naive prince will not was and how Karen Middleton and her karen family took advantages of his naive character. Lol they are laying legal ground for karen middleton to bury her and her family. In few years all the lies and misinformation about karen will come. We saw time and time again married woman in Windsor are disposal and even in smear campaign they go after Meghan and how they paint harry as innocent manchild. Just because she gave birth to heir doesnt guarantee her position in that family. Look what happen to diana.
I am legit dying that William and the palace picked this seemingly docile, ruffle no feathers, paragon of white virtue to counteract the scandal of Diana and instead, got themselves a lazy, do little duchess who can’t even manage to properly juggle a part time job with raising three children WITH domestic help.
I won’t even touch the fact that these two threaten legal action over slight embarrassment but don’t have a discouraging word for the undeserved and racist shit peddled against H&M.
The Tatler article’s claim that Kate is overworked spurred The Sunday Times to do a comparison of Cain and Unable’s work load between this year and last. Guess what? Harry’s exit didn’t result in Will and Kate doing more work.
Will his Royal Incandescence threaten to sue the Sunday Times too now?
I tried to read the story, but it’s behind a paywall.
Somewhere thousands of miles away, Meghan is not still obsessing over what Charlotte wore to her wedding.
Kate’s humiliation disguised as anger. That’s all this is. Full of lies! Pull it from the internet! It’s full of LIES!!
Yeah, Kate is absolutely mortified over this article and knowing people are laughing at her. Would you like one or two lumps of karma with your tea? 😉
It’ll be interesting to see what happens.
Will Tatler back down, apologise and take the issue down online? It’s already available in stores so Kate can’t really do anything about the physical copies. Could do that since they’re no longer promoting the story in their royal section online.
Or will they hold their ground and say no? Because doing so would lessen Tatler’s “credibility” as an “inside source” into the aristos. Plus it’ll give Kate bragging rights in her circle (“I got your magazine to apologise!”) which is not (I’m presuming) what aristos want. This means a potential escalation into a lawsuit.
Either way, no matter what happens, the aristos aren’t going to forgive her for even threatening to sue “their” magazine. And if she thought they hated her before… well she’s got another storm coming
The dailymail also had a companion piece by Emily Andrews where she confirms that LaineyGossip blind from years ago about Kate not giving Meghan a ride was also true. I’m definitely here for all the tea to come out, but I do think if this is all to “head off” Finding Freedom…they might be spinning their wheels a bit. I highly doubt the book is going to be as loud and controversial as royal reporters and Kenginston Palace are expecting.
this is so pathetic. it’s not enough to have a majority of the world’s media fawning over you incessantly, you must also silence all snark and anything that’s not glowingly positive. swiped from the internet? get a grip.
i’ve never thought less of her, in particular. though i was repulsed by both her and will after the flybe stunt. im so so happy meghan has left this family. i can’t imagine her having to live in their mediocre and insecure shadows for the rest of her life.
Whatever happened to ‘Never complain. Never Explain’?
bU..BU..BuT WHy dO tHeY HAte tHe fReE PrESs?
So tightsgate has morphed into lenghthgate. It’s STILL bullshit. The hem of her bridesmaid dress was longer than the hem of dresses Kate has put her in. And longer than hem when she was in Eungine’s wedding party. If they can’t come up with a plausible excuse, they should stop harping on the story.
Love seeing the tables turn. This is horrible timing Kate! Stop trying to censor the media! Every royal woman goes through this, you crumble after 1 less than savory article? You’re unsuitable, William should’ve married an aristo, tsk tsk tsk. I thought the drama had left, but lo and behold.
Kate didn’t seem that shy in the Waity Years, when she was throwing herself regularly in front of the cameras.
But what do I know…