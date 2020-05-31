Taylor Swift calls out Donald Trump for ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy’

Derek Chauvin and three other police officers killed George Floyd last Monday in Minneapolis. The four police officers were fired within 24 hours. But they weren’t arrested for days. Minneapolis became the site of protests and riots. Regarding those riots, there’s growing evidence suggesting that white MAGA Nazi types are infiltrating peaceful protests and “instigating” some of those riots too. With Minneapolis on the verge of a fiery weekend full of protests and riots, the Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman finally got off his ass and arrested Chauvin. The three other officers involved in George Floyd’s murder remain free and unarrested. Freeman even bragged that this was “the fastest” the country has ever arrested a cop. Like that’s a good thing, that they usually slow walk the sh-t out these kinds of things, or that so many violent-murderer cops aren’t even charged or arrested.

Just after Chauvin was arrested and charged, his wife Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce and her lawyer released this statement: “She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy.” She either filed for divorce to protect their assets, or she’s seen first-hand what kind of man her husband is and she knew this was the moment to GTFO. Or both, honestly. It will be interesting to see what happens there.

Before Chauvin’s arrest, celebrities and politicians began making statements online. Taylor Swift decided to chime in after she read Donald Trump’s unhinged tweets about shooting all of the looters. She tweeted:

For fun, check out all of the salty neckbeards mansplaining “but antifa” to her in the responses. This was her most “liked” tweet of all time though, and good for her. With one tweet, she was actually doing a lot more than some people purporting to be allies.

I also wanted to post Cardi B’s tweet because it was SO good. Cardi continues to have a better understanding of basic government and electoral systems than nearly everyone else with a public platform. Cardi using this moment to encourage people to vote in mayoral, judgeship and district attorney local elections is definitely one of the high points of Cardi’s online life.

Other responses to George Floyd’s murder and the protests and riots:

15 Responses to “Taylor Swift calls out Donald Trump for ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy’”

  1. Léna says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:01 am

    As much as I think Cardi B is problematic, she has good points when speaking about social and economical topics

    I wonder why Trump is not getting mad at Taylor Swift’s tweet? Because she’s white?

  2. Yoyo says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Chauvin’s wife was charged with writing checks.
    George Floyd and Chauvin worked at the same restaurant for years.

  3. harlequin says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:06 am

    The last time Taylor made a tweet against Trump, he said he liked her music about 25% less lol. Good for her and Cardi for taking a stand.

  4. Lightpurple says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:09 am

    On Kellie Chauvin: law enforcement officers have a much higher rate of domestic violence than other professions. We know that Derek Chauvin is a very violent man who had 18 charges of misconduct against him, including wrongful shooting of people, BEFORE he murdered George Lloyd. It is not inconceivable, in fact it is probable, that Kellie Chauvin was one of his victims. With him currently sitting in a jail cell, with little ability to lash out at her, she may finally feel safe to escape. These accusations that she filed for divorce to protect assets instead of saving herself; well, I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt.

  5. grabbyhands says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:11 am

    You’re not married to a monster like Chauvin and don’t know what he’s about, particularly since this isn’t his first trip to this rodeo. She can GTFO – this divorce talk is a front for something shady.

    As for Taylor, I still don’t particularly like or trust her – but she has a huge platform and this is a good use of it.

    • Purplehazeforever says:
      May 31, 2020 at 8:46 am

      She filed for divorce within 24 hours…that tells me she was looking for an out. I don’t know. She could very well be an abused spouse.

  6. CherHorowitz says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Wow can’t say I’ve ever been remotely i terested or impressed by Cardi B but well she hit the nail on the head didn’t she?!

    Great set of responses but a truly horrifying situation made all the more horrifying by the person in the white house overseeing all of this sh*t.

  7. Bettyrose says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Saw a tweet somewhere: 2020 Taylor Swift is speaking out against white supremacy and Kanye West is wearing a MAGA hat.

  8. Who ARE these people? says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:40 am

    And there are no reactions from Republican leaders because…

  9. O Joan E Ayers says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:47 am

    I shudder to think what America’s covid19 numbers are going to be like by the end of June. With mass protests in the streets it’s going to get much worse.

  10. Busyann says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:56 am

    All I know is 2020 has been awful and we’re only halfway through this sh*t. I live in DC and am barricaded in my house because of coronavirus (which hasnt gone away protestors!) and now everyone rightly saying enough is enough.

    By all means, burn sh*t down, but my goodness we need a little happy and soon.

  11. TIFFANY says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:57 am

    There are several comments here being surprised by Cardi’s intelligence. Seriously, when she has been showing this since forever now. I see y’all.

  12. Jerusha says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Check Jennifer Garner’s IG. She made two very moving posts about this, but I can’t post them here.

