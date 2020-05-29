Donald Trump threatens Minneapolis protesters with shooting by military

It’s been years now and few of us have gotten used to Donald Trump refusing to pretend he’s anything other than a white supremacist inciting a violent cult of Nazis. He’s never hid who he is. There are no dog whistles, no subtext. It’s just TEXT. And it’s still unsettling. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis by four police officers, the cops were fired but they have been left uncharged and unarrested. People are justifiably angry about that. Peaceful protesters were tear-gassed earlier this week, and those protests turned into rioting and looting in the city. It’s because people feel unheard. People see that white men can murder a black man in broad daylight on the street and nothing will happen.
Of course I’m not saying I think the riots are “right,” but I understand how a city gets to this point, and how communities of color feel like the system will never work for them. But to Donald Trump, this is just the election year race war he’s always wanted. And now he’s ordering looters to be shot on sight. Twitter censored his tweets which is just… *chef’s kiss*
Ah, yes. “THUGS.” As opposed to the “very fine people” who were actual neo-Nazis. As opposed to the “very good people” who were armed MAGA dumbasses storming state capitol buildings just a few weeks ago:
But yeah. Donald Trump is a racist Nazi. “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” will only make this situation worse. And he knows that. As I said, this is the “race war” he’s dreamt of for so long. And why haven’t the cops been arrested?
Regarding Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, he’s already called for the arrest of George Floyd’s killer, and he’s been doing emotional press conferences where he’s tried to make sure that his racially and culturally diverse city feels heard and seen. Mayor Frey was told about Trump’s tweets in a live press conference last night and this is what he said:
They’d rather do all this than simply charge a killer who was caught on tape killing.
I cannot believe this is real. It’s literally watching Nero fiddle while Rome burns. Except Nero also has a gas can and is laughing in glee. And he’s only pouring the gas on black people.
He just retweeted the threat on the official White House account!
Trump is a racist nazi. Not news but so sad. Worst common denominator
I am very curious about the mental gymnastics people like Kanye West do to justify openly supporting this Piece of Shit in Office. Biden made a stupid joke that did not land- Trump os threatening to kill POC…and all In hear Kanye bitching about now is his billionaire status.
Just to be clear: i am using Kanye here as an example. I think black people can be conservative and Republican like Condoleeza Rice while not advocating for a naziesque president.
Kanye supports Trump because it gets him attention..and probably because Obama called him an idiot once. Kanye seems to suffer from the same narcissistic grand delusions that Trump does too.
You guys, I’m so sorry to know you have to endure this man. If can even be called that. He scares me, he’s doing his best to cause a civil war and that is the scaries thought I’ve had through this corona crisis. How can he not be stopped?
I live in Minneapolis
I had to take a 50 dollar uber to work because they shut down the light rail and later on all of public transport
Trump can try it if he wants
Mwanwhile, the precinct of those fired 4 officers burned over night
And where was all this love for Minneapolis when Gov Walz shut down the state and Trump was egging on neckbeards on Twitter to proceed with lockdown protests
Protests by the way where whyyyte racists showed up in droves armed to the teeth unmasked and stormed the capital building and no one was arrested
This city has long needed to burn
That’s one of the things that really boggles my mind…armed white men showed up and stormed the capital building, and nothing happened! This whole situation is a mess, and here’s the actual PRESIDENT Tweeting threats like he’s studying a handbook from North Korea. My brain can’t comprehend this.
Stay safe, Oatmeal!
Second of all, the bulk of the protests have been in St Paul and St Paul suburbs
Dumbass cant even get that right
I’m not surprised. This is who he IS, WAS and ALWAYS will be. Fuck everyone that voted for him. He’s always been up front about who he was and White Americans still chose to vote for him. Fuck the GOP. This man is dismantling democracy and they’re letting it happen because “their man” is in office. This whole country needs to go up in flames. I’m tired. Everyone is damn lucky black people and POC haven’t inflicted 1/10th of the violence they’ve been met with for their entire existence.
Thank you very much for including the two tales
- THUGS for one group
- GOOD People for another group
Welcome to the double standards of orange man…………he has been looking for something like this for a while because he is only thinking about getting re-elected.
I don’t think I have despised a US president as much as I despise Trump; when I think compared to him, Bush Jr looks sane, isn’t that incredible?
I hope Biden shows leadership here; if not am I might wrong to want Obama to say something to soothe the nation?
He’s already whining about being forced to comply with the Twitter rules he voluntarily agreed to accept again this morning and tossing in his racism against China on top of it. How dare Twitter uphold its TOS rules on violence against a President actually threatening to shoot Americans? This will be a very long Friday until he finally heads down to Florida this afternoon. Anyone else hoping it rains like crazy tomorrow and that rocket launch gets canceled again?
Fker needs to be banned from Twitter forever. At the very least.
He just now retweeted the threat on the official White House account.
I cannot recall who tweeted about this earlier this week, but someone suggested that turning up the oversight of the personal account might solve the crazier tweeting. Reason being, this person thought he would not post the more vile things on the office’s official site.
Obviously their theory was incorrect.
I took a sleeping pill late last night, and I woke up very foggy. I still can’t really get my mind around what happened overnight. Our President is encouraging open season on black Americans. I am surprised Dorsey hasn’t folded. I guess that a man finally not kneeling to trump is the only surprise here. But god I’m sick to my stomach.
1. the murderer has to go to prison for a long, long, long time. he’s a psycho. there was a crowd around him and he didn’t even hesitate. that’s murder in cold blood. 2. I’m afraid someone else will get hurt in this protest. I really hope the violence doesn’t keep escalating. make the murderer pay. protect people and the city of minneapolis. if anybody else gets hurt by military or in the protest, the tragedy will be even greater. all of this is scary.
And to think he had 18 complaints against him prior to this and he was still on active duty! And then even after a video clearly shows him murdering a man, he’s still not been arrested! And then this insult of a president is still out here doing the vilest most…I’m just glad Dorsey has decided to check his bullshit…if only Zuckerberg could grow some balls too!
Mofo shows his true colors yet again. Yellow all the way through. With the KKK headpiece.
Trump just now had the official White House @TheWhiteHouse account copy & tweet the same threat to shoot Americans that Twitter flagged last night. If you are on Twitter, please report that Tweet for threatening violence
The damage that this man has done to America will take light-years to undo! The first may just become the last…unless he’s booted off in November!
I’ve reported it. I report a lot of his tweets, for all the good it does. I plan to forward it to most of his enablers in the Senate:
Thank you Jerusha…deleted my Twitter account a while back cos I just couldn’t deal with a lot of the stupidity…but I’d have done same if I still had my account. Please, all those on Twitter, report, report, report!!!
Trump seems to be going out of his way to show that the purpose of police/military is not to protect citizens but to impose order for the elite. It’s heartbreaking. What will it take for Black lives to matter?
According to the Washington Post, even the people with dozens of automatic weapons in their basements think he’s dangerous:
Even the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia group, urged Trump to retract his statement, citing concerns that the tweet could be seen as encouraging the National Guard to “shoot people for stealing.”
“This is a disaster,” the group tweeted from their official account. “President Trump needs to retract that statement ASAP, stating that he misspoke & did not mean to say that National Guard should shoot people for stealing.”
Link to Google’s non-paywall version of article:
I want him removed from office before we vote. A menace to all of us, continually violating humanity.
Mr. Floyd and Chauvin both worked as security guards at the bar. Their shifts overlapped according to the owner who had sold the bar a few months ago.