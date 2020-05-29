Donald Trump threatens Minneapolis protesters with shooting by military

It’s been years now and few of us have gotten used to Donald Trump refusing to pretend he’s anything other than a white supremacist inciting a violent cult of Nazis. He’s never hid who he is. There are no dog whistles, no subtext. It’s just TEXT. And it’s still unsettling. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis by four police officers, the cops were fired but they have been left uncharged and unarrested. People are justifiably angry about that. Peaceful protesters were tear-gassed earlier this week, and those protests turned into rioting and looting in the city. It’s because people feel unheard. People see that white men can murder a black man in broad daylight on the street and nothing will happen.

Of course I’m not saying I think the riots are “right,” but I understand how a city gets to this point, and how communities of color feel like the system will never work for them. But to Donald Trump, this is just the election year race war he’s always wanted. And now he’s ordering looters to be shot on sight. Twitter censored his tweets which is just… *chef’s kiss*

Ah, yes. “THUGS.” As opposed to the “very fine people” who were actual neo-Nazis. As opposed to the “very good people” who were armed MAGA dumbasses storming state capitol buildings just a few weeks ago:

A tale of two tweets pic.twitter.com/tSlGSpKofd — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) May 29, 2020

But yeah. Donald Trump is a racist Nazi. “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” will only make this situation worse. And he knows that. As I said, this is the “race war” he’s dreamt of for so long. And why haven’t the cops been arrested?

Regarding Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, he’s already called for the arrest of George Floyd’s killer, and he’s been doing emotional press conferences where he’s tried to make sure that his racially and culturally diverse city feels heard and seen. Mayor Frey was told about Trump’s tweets in a live press conference last night and this is what he said:

"Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis." — Mayor Frey reacts to the president's tweets. pic.twitter.com/PVxfoH7yZw — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 29, 2020

They’d rather do all this than simply charge a killer who was caught on tape killing. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 29, 2020