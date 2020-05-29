Jan Moir: Duchess Kate was right to feud with Meghan over kids’ tights

It’s interesting that Tatler’s “Catherine the Great” cover story hasn’t given us MORE headlines. If the Duchess of Sussex had pulled even a fraction of what Duchess Kate tried to pull, it would have been a weeks-long drama. Piers Morgan would have written a half dozen columns about it. Katie Nicholl would have given five exclusive interviews about it. Dan Wootton would have devoted a dozen hit-pieces about it. But after Tatler clapped back about what the Cambridges knew about the piece and everything effectively blew up in Kate’s face, it’s been quiet. Sure, Richard Kay wrote that “rebuttal,” but he didn’t even rebut all that much. I have to wonder if the Sunday papers in the UK will be full of various analysis pieces on the drama. But maybe not.
In the absence of good royal journalism, people like the Daily Mail’s Jan Moir are just focusing on the story Kate actually wanted out there, which is that “Meghan made Kate cry” because “Meghan defied the Queen” by saying that the little children-bridesmaids didn’t have to wear tights on a warm day for Meghan’s wedding. Remember that when the story originally came out, it was simply that “Meghan made Kate cry” and that was what was important to people – Kate’s salty white tears at having to deal in any way with a gauche black American. Now Jan Moir claims that Kate was (you guessed it) quite right to make the tights into such a big f–king deal:
Can it be true that the beautiful wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which unfurled before a global TV audience of many millions at home and abroad, took place without anyone realising that a terrible hosiery-based solecism had been committed? Brace yourselves for a shock, but — if high society bible Tatler is to be believed — this is indeed the case.
The six tiny flower girls, including Princess Charlotte, looked lovely in their highwaisted silk dresses with puffed sleeves — but they were not wearing tights. Let me repeat. They frolicked in front of HM The Queen with their bare little leggies on show, which apparently is not acceptable at court.
I know. It was 2018, not 1820, but still. It is now claimed that it is was these tights — or lack thereof — that originally caused the rift between the soon to-be Duchess of Sussex (Californian, let it all hang out, anti-tights) and the Duchess of Cambridge ( Home Counties, stickler, pro-tights protocol). Does it explain the froideur that persists today? It is certainly true that an ocean of misunderstanding opened up between them.
I had no idea if this wardrobe stipulation carried any merit, until a flick back through royal weddings and quasi-royal weddings (Pippa) over the past few decades revealed that in every single one, the little girls in the bridal party are all wearing tights, summer or not. So too all those little pageboys, frequently got up like extras in Mutiny On The Bounty or a toddler production of Les Mis, the poor wee things.
I had to ask my poshest friend Georgina, no stranger to society weddings herself, for clarification. Did she notice the Sussex no-tights tangle? Of course she did.
‘I remember at the time thinking how ghastly the shoes and bare legs were — it looked very Eurotrashy,’ she poshly bellowed down the line. Did it? ‘Oh yah. I mean, leather shoes with no socks or tights? It’s not on, Jan. Appalling. Bare legs are fine on flower girls wearing canvas or satin ballet shoes — but even then possibly not at a royal wedding, where a higher degree of formality is expected.’ One imagines this was a refinement that had escaped Meghan but not Kate.
…Reports say Steely Kate was reduced to tears, but I don’t believe it. She is made of much tougher stuff than 20 denier. It would take a lot more than tightsgate to ladder her composure. Yet even for Kate, weddings are a trial.
Basically, Moir is arguing that it’s completely and totally reasonable for Kate and Meghan’s blood feud to be ignited because of children’s tights, but that Kate is entirely too reasonable and Future-Queeny to cry about it. Except that’s the crux of the story, that’s what we’ve been told for the past year and a half: that Meghan is an absolute monster because SHE MADE KATE CRY. That Kate’s precious white tears were the signal that Meghan is an awful person. Now we learn that the whole thing was about a pair of damn tights and Kate cried about THAT? Besides… with all of the shady sh-t that’s in that Tatler article, I can’t believe that the “tights story” is the one getting all the attention. It has to be on purpose.
At least I get to reuse these photos of Poor Kate wearing white to Meghan’s wedding again. Here’s another royal mystery: did Kate wear pantyhose under her white McQueen coatdress at the Sussexes’ wedding? In most photos, it doesn’t look like she did. *cough*
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Yikes – if these upper crustos get so damn riled up about little girls not wearing tights they must lead very small, very petty little lives.
That’s exactly it – they do live small, petty lives.
I went to school with the daughter of a minor aristo who had lost all the family money, and when she had a few drinks she had some stories! People gossiping for YEARS about the one time someone served tea and the creamer and sugar holder didn’t match the cups. A society lady attempting suicide after she had to re-wear a dress to a party. Apparently she got bullied and frozen out, and couldn’t take it.
The worst stories were about how all the charity support is just an excuse for a ball or a garden party, and how at most of them people had no idea what the charity was, but they could tell you which designer everyone else wore.
It all just sounded exhausting and petty, and boring AF.
They complain about children not wearing tights in summer- Prince Pedo is right there, right there I say.
But sure, show your priorities. Yikes!
To be honest, I am starting to think Catherine’s whole facade of “think of the children!” is just this: a mask. I am not saying she does not love her children- and children are indeed easier to talk to than with adults- but she is laying the groundwork for how her younger children are to be treated. She either fools herself thinking they will always hold her in the same pedestal as now, or that by the time Wills will be King, everything will be different, but the fact is that this couple started to pimp this children to make up for their own shortcomings and thinks it is pretty normal to watch family memebrs being thrown udner abus just so that they can keep their secrets tells me neither Charlotte nor Louis can expect much from their mother.
I’m mystified by Kate’s end game. Does she want on her headstone “never put a foot wrong”? She has the ability to be an advocate for good, and her biggest concern is being well behaved. I can’t applaud her. I can’t sympathize. So much is going on in the world and her platform is that mommies matter. I can’t with her.
Kate’s cause is Don’t criticize me because I’m perfect and probably better than you. Her second cause is Get that money.
Mommies do matter but only if that centers Kate and her needs. What has she actually done for mothers?
The sad thing about this whole feud is that Meg and Kate’s charities are linked in some way and they could have worked together to such great effect. Childhood wellbeing is directly linked to stable home life, and honestly, most homes are held together by women, which is Meghan’s passion project. Meghan’s mission to uplift women has a direct impact on children’s wellbeing and goes directly to answering Catherine’s nature vs. nurture question on her 8 year project.
If Kate could have foreseen that maybe she would have been more welcoming. Surely Any top CEO would have spotted this opportunity. 😏
“Surely Any top CEO would have spotted this opportunity”
I might as well pack it up because I won’t read anything better than this today.
Jan Moir is the ‘journalist’ who blamed boy band member Stephen Gately death in him being gay. She’s trash.
She flashes people left and right, but sure, she’s upset that kids didn’t wear tights. If the story is true, it’s just plain stupid.
Yes! It’s like, “Come on, Kate! We’ve seen your undercarriage several times because you didn’t add weights to your hemlines.” At least she had hosiery…
This reads like total satire. It’s meant to be serious?
And again, for the cheap seats: Zara’s flower girls did not wear tights!!! The Queen was there and lived to tell the tale!
Honestly, the more “tightsgate” goes on, the stupider Kate looks.
But no one cares about Zara. She’s not biracial.
It totally reads like satire – the entire piece makes Kate, the royals and the aristos out to completely absurd people.
That’s how I read it as well. It’s ridiculing Kate and all of the posh types.
Between this tight hoopla and Richard Palmer trying to rewrite his past gloating posts, claiming that all the royals had wash their hands of H & M. And that both Will & Charles distancing themselves from H&M, with Will dropping his bro like a ton of hot bricks. Just goes to show us how utterly useless and embarrassing these RR have become. The best thing that H & M have done was getting TF out as soon as they did!!
And even with all the drone invasion the British media is currently trying to harass them with, H & M ain’t never going back to that hell hole to live!!
The media wants them back there badly. Those tabloids know that the Cambridge’s and other members aren’t going to make them the money they clearly crave, which is they keep stalking and obsessing over Harry and Meghan. Wait until they get their foundation and start working. The irrelevant royals they still obsess over will be all over their timelines and articles.
William and Kate can’t even make news on their own anymore without Harry and Meghan, or at least make them interesting with mentioning them. The media and Cambridge’s deserve each other because neither are benefiting at all in my opinion. The media is not making the money they want because this glowy, embiggening nonsense is not working or interesting and the Cambridge’s despite all that are still boring. This is going to blowup fast because that media isn’t going to continue that for long despite all access to the kids and their lives. That Tatler piece wasn’t an accident and I fully believe the media will slowly turn against William and Kate.
Kate didn’t even stand by the shit she was crying about cause she didn’t wear tights to the wedding. She made sure to look like a passive aggressive mean girl in that off white dress though.
I see. It’s the leather shoes where Meghan went wrong. Canvas or satin ballet shoes are okay for bare legs. Or even a pair of beige high-heeled pumps (see Kate’s shoes above). I hope they have therapy readily available for Charlotte when she realizes how Meghan humiliated her with the wrong combo shoes/tights and then tried to kill her off with the bouquet flowers. Thankfully, the little girl made it out of the chapel with her life.
On a more curious note, where is Kate this week? Did she cancel her scheduled Zoom calls to tend to her exhaustion?
😂😂😂
She is forcing her children´s nanny to do her hair!
Yikes, with every PR article Kate gets worse and worse
It’s absolutely cringe. I almost feel sorry for these supposed reporters that have to write this nonsense. Sometimes I wonder if they actually believe the words they write.
Omg! Why and how does Kate have all these embiggening stories. It’s getting worse not better. They really need to pull back and rethink everything. They are so out of their league in terms of social media and media in general
I read that article last night and rolled my eyes. Let’s not forget Catherine the Great has flashed us her thighs and ass while on “duty” for the Queen and country. But they forget about that. What about protocol then?
And the article in Tatler was super weird. On one hand they complimented her and then insult her. My favorite was: there is nothing to like about her or dislike. I like how they phrased that 🤣
And the more I think that TQ’s beloved granddaughter slapped her in the face by having her flower girls go tightless, the more I smell a cover up.
I doubt Kate genuinely cares about tradition or protocol of whatever. This was probably just her trying to throw her weight around (“I’m married to the heir and you’re not” type thing) and establish herself as “Queen Bee”.
Kate should have just said “I’ve been here for 7 years so if you ever want some advice or whatever, I’m here for you.” That way it’s up to Meghan to take up Kate’s offer and Kate comes off as a “good person” for offering Meghan some help instead of coming in and telling her what to do.
But tights. *grumbles* Like another person said, they were better blaming the whole “Meghan made Kate cry” on Kate being post-partum and Meghan being super stressed so things got heated and snappy.
Look, this can’t be for real, right? Like, are there really people like this Jan person really ready to ride or die over hating Meghan because she didn’t take Kate’s “advice” on little girls wearing tights? THIS is a hill they want to die on?
Lord this is the Karenest thing in a month that has seen PEAK Karening. Again, racism makes people *really stupid.*
I have to say that the style in which this article is written makes this whole incident and Kate look absolutely ridiculous, even the idea that such a minor issue is protocol is made out to look ridiculous. I know that the writer directly says that Meghan was in the wrong but the style of the article totally reads as satire.
Just look at this quote: “Let me repeat. They frolicked in front of HM The Queen with their bare little leggies on show, which apparently is not acceptable at court.” – or the one about the friedn “poshly bellowing” and pontificating that kiddie’s bare legs are acceptable with satin or canvas shoes but not with leather shoes.
I actually had a good laugh at the article because it absolutely reads that these people are utterly absurd over such a minor thing.
It reads like she was told “write an article defending Kate” and she rolled her eyes and wrote this – like maybe she thinks the FGs should have worn tights but she still cant believe she has to write a whole article about it.
These are the rules and Meghan knew what she was getting into but thought her opinion mattered more. Just follow the rules Meghan and stop making trouble! Look at Kate who is obedient and thoughtful and trustworthy. She believes in upholding tradition and being respectful. She will be an amazing FFQ.
But the children at Zara’s wedding didn’t wear tights.
::Hands over ears:: Lalalala. I can’t hear you! Meghan sucks and Harry is incompetent and needs to come back and support his family!
EVERYTHING else aside, I *do* think it looks stupid and too informal for the kids to not be wearing tights. It’s a royal wedding, ffs. Shrug.
What is the name of the greatest, most accomplished Future-Future-Queen to ever exist?
A) Karen Middleton
B) Katren Middleton
C) Catherine the Great,
D) Katren the CEO,
E) Catherine the Tights Cryer