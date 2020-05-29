Minnesota state police arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez live on air
  • May 29, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Media

News organizations from around the world have gathered in Minneapolis to cover the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. What I keep thinking is that… I’m sure there would have always been protests and vigils and people agitating for change. But so much of what’s happening right now with the fires and rioting could have been avoided if the killer cops were immediately arrested. They have not been arrested. So the city burns. And the media covers that. CNN has several units on the ground in Minneapolis and late last night, the police… arrested the CNN people, reporter Omar Jimenez and his team. The cops absolutely knew that they were arresting journalists. Of course there’s video. Video from the CNN cameraman:

The CNN people were doing their jobs and they clearly identified themselves to cops – and even if they hadn’t, all they were doing was peacefully filming and reporting, so what’s the f–king charge?

Maybe the charge is “reporting while black”?

Soon after, CNN reported that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz contacted CNN president Jeff Zucker. The governor “apologized” to Zucker and said that “He is working to get them released. Walz said he takes full responsibility for what happened.” And then Omar and his team were released. What was the f–king point besides white supremacy and First Amendment violations.

26 Responses to “Minnesota state police arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez live on air”

  1. Scollins says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:05 am

    How much more of trump/republican America can we take?

    Reply
  2. Aang says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:07 am

    There was a white CNN reporter a few hundred feet down the street also reporting and he was allowed to do his job without being arrested.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:09 am

    They need to arrest the murderers TODAY. This is all so wrong.

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      May 29, 2020 at 8:28 am

      I feel like they are purposefully NOT arresting them so they can get white America to turn against prosecution. Because of these protests. I personally wouldn’t be surprised if cops dressed as protesters have been instigating violence. They know what they’re doing. It’s all purposeful.

      Reply
  4. BabsORIG says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Exactly what I said. The police continuing to put killer cops on paid leave and doing absolutely nothing about the insane murders of unarmed and lots of times already subdued POC is what’s causing all them out of control riots. There’s no reason why the officers were not arrested and charged right away, just firing them is not gonna cut it. If it had been a lay person that murdered someone on camera or off, that person would be arrested right away questions asked later. Why are these murderous police officers being treated differently?

    Reply
  5. Jellybean says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:14 am

    On what planet do these idiots live?

    Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      May 29, 2020 at 8:17 am

      The planet where they can be so assured of the racist system they live in that they can do things like this and know there won’t be any consequences. The planet where the president is encouraging and supporting them.

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      May 29, 2020 at 8:17 am

      Planet Dump.

      Reply
    • BUBS says:
      May 29, 2020 at 8:55 am

      Planet ‘Trump’! 18 previous complaints against the killer cop and he was still on active duty! Still hasn’t been arrested! Yet, a law-abiding, black, polite reporter who kept identifying himself as a reporter and telling the cops to just move him to wherever they wanted him to report from if they had issues with the spot he was in, was arrested! The cops even confiscated the camera but it looks like they didn’t know it was still rolling and the arrest was being broadcast on air, as they arrested the cameraman too! What will it take to arrest a killer cop? What?

      Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Please….vote blue regardless who is the VP choice or Biden’s flaws. Change will be slow but possible. If that man remains in charge..the only change is for the worse…as a minority this hurts. They will blame the violence on black people. I’m not even black nor American and this hurts.

    Reply
  7. Levans says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:16 am

    Burn it all down!

    Reply
  8. Noki says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:17 am

    Honestly what is wrong with these cops, WHAT goes on in their training, they seem souless,what are they being brainwashed with on the inside. Someone mentioned on twitter that police departments get certain ‘targets’ that they must fulfil as if police men are a sales team. So they deliberately target POC ,trump up their charges,escalate a tense climate during arrests. This is dispicable ,they truly seem under a spell. SMH

    Reply
    • May Tai says:
      May 29, 2020 at 8:38 am

      They don’t get much training, that is part of the problem. They have military grade weapons but not enough training. If they received a longer training then supervisors and testing might acutally have a chance of sorting out the wrong candidates.

      It would be a good idea if those protesters demanded a better educated / sorted out police.

      Reply
  9. Nev says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:19 am

    it continues. burn it all down.

    Reply
  10. SamC says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:21 am

    It’s also on tape that the reporter and crew said they would move and asked for direction on where they should go from the officers.

    Reply
  11. Léna says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:24 am

    What the hell is going on America

    Reply
  12. Taryn says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:36 am

    A friend of mine’s brother started police academy in October and passed his test a week ago. In two weeks he will be a police officer. THAT is a HUGE part of the issue. This is a man who frequently says the n word and has the temperament and patience of a child. He went from taking online algebra courses to carrying a badge in less than a year. And the communities he will be servicing have a large racial divide already. What kind of adequate training can you give someone to police a community in that amount of time?? The worst thing is this is a police issue, this is their fault and thus their problem to solve and yet they are doing nothing. Instead they keep doubling down and protecting muderers. The system needs a huge overhaul.

    Reply
  13. KellyRyan says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:37 am

    Another morning for me to be begin my day with anger. My mother labored for so many years for civil rights and women’s rights and we live with this? These police officers need to be off the streets, stripped of uniforms and badges.

    Reply
  14. lemonylips says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Just read on twitter that he’s been released. Every day I wake up I read something so frustrating I want to scream. This is utterly sad. I hope to hear his statement soon.

    Reply
  15. Veronica S. says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:47 am

    I hope the descent into chaos and destruction was a worthwhile price for protecting those scum bags. My news channel played the whole video unedited. Literally, one of the most cold-blooded, sociopathic things I’ve ever witnessed on live television. My mother was crying by the end, just watching the rising horror of the onlookers as they beg for them to stop, while those pigs stood around smugly and calmly and literally murdered a man in broad daylight. And that’s exactly what it was because nobody was under any delusion that man was a threat to them.

    It should be said that it’s not just about Floyd, though he suffered the worst cost – that was an act of emotional terrorism and violence against that entire community, against the black community, against all of those people watching. People who knew they would be potentially shot and killed if they intervened themselves. I feel no sympathy for any officer or official in that city who allowed somebody with eighteen complaints of police brutality fulfill his sadistic appetites on their population. When the law can’t be trusted, people take it into their own hands.

    Reply

