Minnesota state police arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez live on air

News organizations from around the world have gathered in Minneapolis to cover the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. What I keep thinking is that… I’m sure there would have always been protests and vigils and people agitating for change. But so much of what’s happening right now with the fires and rioting could have been avoided if the killer cops were immediately arrested. They have not been arrested. So the city burns. And the media covers that. CNN has several units on the ground in Minneapolis and late last night, the police… arrested the CNN people, reporter Omar Jimenez and his team. The cops absolutely knew that they were arresting journalists. Of course there’s video. Video from the CNN cameraman:

Here's the full video of @CNN's crew being detained and arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol, live on @NewDay.pic.twitter.com/rmq1nutOiR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

The CNN people were doing their jobs and they clearly identified themselves to cops – and even if they hadn’t, all they were doing was peacefully filming and reporting, so what’s the f–king charge?

A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 29, 2020

Maybe the charge is “reporting while black”?

How incredibly stupid do you have to be to arrest a black reporter on live television while he is reporting on racially charged violence…in a city in flames because the white cop who killed an unarmed black man hasn’t been arrested. It boggles the mind. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 29, 2020

Soon after, CNN reported that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz contacted CNN president Jeff Zucker. The governor “apologized” to Zucker and said that “He is working to get them released. Walz said he takes full responsibility for what happened.” And then Omar and his team were released. What was the f–king point besides white supremacy and First Amendment violations.

Always a pro. @OmarJimenez and his team have been released from police custody. pic.twitter.com/08eqkj23Ou — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 29, 2020

They arrested a CNN reporter before the killers of #GeorgeFloyd — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 29, 2020

.@Bakari_Sellers: “Law enforcement in Minneapolis had the audacity…to arrest a reporter of color while doing his job and following command, but the…officer who put his knee in the back of the neck of a man and choked him for 8 minutes is still free to walk around." pic.twitter.com/KUm4lEbnUy — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

