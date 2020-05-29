Duchess Meghan is making calls (from LA) to support animal charity Mayhew

When the Duchess of Sussex announced the first patronages she would take on following her marriage, many of us were excited when she announced she would rep for Mayhew, an animal charity based in England. Post-Sussexit, there was some conversation about whether Meghan would “abandon” her patronages but it looks like she’s holding on to them for now. She visited Mayhew once with the “royal rota” and she also made one visit in January of this year with only a staffer recording the visit with a couple of photos. Still, we know animal charities will always be near and dear to Meghan’s heart. So what’s going on?
Meghan Markle has made secret calls to an animal charity fighting through the coronavirus pandemic to keep homeless people with their dogs. The Duchess of Sussex is patron of Mayhew, which has running costs of $7,400 a day but has seen its income devastated. The charity gets all its money from donations and relies heavily on public fundraising events which have been cancelled due to social distancing rules.
They have launched an urgent appeal for funds to buy food as well as flea and worming treatments for their animals. Some are still being looked after in their shelter in North West London, but the charity is also unusual in that it helps homeless and other vulnerable people keep pets in the community.
A source in the Sussex camp told Newsweek: “The Duchess is in touch and working with Mayhew at this time. One thing many people may not realize is the range of work Mayhew does. It is not your classic animal charity. They are supporting so many other people in the community too.”
The Mayhew’s work is partly designed to aid the mental health of homeless and other vulnerable people who rely on their pets emotionally. Helping keep the animals well fed and healthy involves face-to-face contact with clients at high risk from coronavirus. This hands-on approach has had to be scaled back since the lockdown came into effect in Britain. However, they have been continuing some face-to-face meetings with their clients in emergencies.
I would hope that Meghan is doing more than just contacting Mayhew’s people. I hope she’s making calls to would-be donors, many of whom would probably love to Zoom with a duchess for five minutes, you know? I mean, I’ll be fair – this is the kind of vague “she’s doing something,she’s making calls!” announcement which the Keens would probably make and we would totally trash them for it. I’ll hold my tongue on Meghan because she’s shown that she’s quite innovative with how she raises money for charity, so maybe she’s working on something which will be unveiled shortly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
I grew up near Mayhew and our family used to adopt our animals from them. They’re a wonderful charity.
Meghan fans and supporters heard…………..I follow some of them on twitter and they are donating…..I will donate as well but when I think it will go to UK charity!!! we have enough hate in the world and it is Meghan! only for HER…….
Heard about it and donated last night. Only for Meghan.
I’m just glad she can work in peace and not have to deal with that family and pack of Royal rota anymore. I will forever respect Harry especially for being an actual human being and great person for protecting her and Archie and Meghan for keeping her grace and dignity despite all that has been thrown at her. Keep working and thriving and let the others back at the House of Horrors destroy themselves.
We don’t even hear the the Keens are making calls, we hear that they’re keen to learn more about blah blah, so no I don’t have anything bad to say about Meghan, especially since she’s put out results and the details aren’t privy to us until after it’s done anyway.
Well, there was that one call from the fake desk….
Agreed, and the comment by the spokesperson saying they didn’t want to divulge too much too soon suggests to me something is cooking 😉
Based on her history I’ll reserve judgement
We heard that Mayhew was next before the pandemic so I’m sure they have something in the works. I think COVID may have thrown things out of whack and they’re adjusting accordingly.
I heard she had a project coming for the Mayhew but it might be on hold due to the pandemic.
“The Duchess is in touch and working with Mayhew at this time.”
This suggests Meghan is doing more than calling them. We typically don’t find out about actual Sussex initiatives until they are complete.
I agree Kaiser about the whole “if it was the Cambridges we would be making fun of them” thing so I hope that these calls are actually going somewhere and not just on a superficial level of “just here to do the bare minimum so it looks like I’m doing something useful!” that her in-laws are known for
BUT Meghan has demonstrated a genuine passion for all of this and had 3 good projects within a year and a half so hopefully she is cooking something up (and hopefully it won’t be a 5 question survey)
Meghan has a history of working behind the scenes and actually getting things done. So no I wouldn’t compare her work ethic to Catherine D’Greats nor would I bash her and laugh at her efforts with the Mayhew.
I thought the whole “she’s making calls” thing was super vague too, but even just this article had people on twitter donating to it, so maybe its enough just for this to have gotten out.
Considering others with the rota tried to hurt Harry and Meghan’s projects in the past, it’s smart to be vague.
I understand Kaiser partial caution here due to the wording and the fact we are all in lockdown, but I think just the fact their team is able to put forward such a piece is a plus. Pay attention to the text: they do not waste all paragraphs gushing over Meghan and her commitment- they actually go into detail about the charity ,their work and they even outward say how much the charity needs per month, with quotes from people that work there.
This is what I find amazing. Yes, we can assume she is doing more and even donating money, but she is already doing more by setting the tone: use my name as much as you want, but focus on the charity and the people behind it.
Great catch… her name is attached to it, but the charity’s work is still the main story. It’s nice to read just facts without snarky opinion. I didn’t know that some of the dog owners (or foster parents) are vulnerable people, which I don’t think has ever been mentioned in other articles by the you know who’s….
Go on Duchess.
Is there low key shade being thrown toward the Duchess of Sussex? It’s not at British RR levels but still detectable. If any of it is to be believed the article does say she is in touch AND working with the charity. She isn’t the Duchess of Cambridge with all the hoopla over things she’s keen to do yet never does. Meghan actually gets shit done. No need to trash her. She’s been trashed and bashed enough. Her Twitter fandom is already !making donations to the Mayhew and showing receipts. If her patronage inspires fundraising what else need be done? None of her patronages have gone bankrupt I see.
Also, she’s now doing this completely voluntarily, right? Compared to Kate et al, who are all (effectively) getting paid in taxpayer money for supporting their patronages? So even if it was “just a call”, which I don’t believe it is, Meaghan is already going above and beyond what any of the other Royals would do.
(Seriously, can you imagine W & K doing anything if they didn’t have to??)
I’m putting out into the universe that Meghan will come out with a book to support this charity.
We can assume she is doing more because she always does. We assume Kate doesn’t because we’ll … she doesn’t.