Duchess Meghan is making calls (from LA) to support animal charity Mayhew

When the Duchess of Sussex announced the first patronages she would take on following her marriage, many of us were excited when she announced she would rep for Mayhew, an animal charity based in England. Post-Sussexit, there was some conversation about whether Meghan would “abandon” her patronages but it looks like she’s holding on to them for now. She visited Mayhew once with the “royal rota” and she also made one visit in January of this year with only a staffer recording the visit with a couple of photos. Still, we know animal charities will always be near and dear to Meghan’s heart. So what’s going on?

Meghan Markle has made secret calls to an animal charity fighting through the coronavirus pandemic to keep homeless people with their dogs. The Duchess of Sussex is patron of Mayhew, which has running costs of $7,400 a day but has seen its income devastated. The charity gets all its money from donations and relies heavily on public fundraising events which have been cancelled due to social distancing rules. They have launched an urgent appeal for funds to buy food as well as flea and worming treatments for their animals. Some are still being looked after in their shelter in North West London, but the charity is also unusual in that it helps homeless and other vulnerable people keep pets in the community. A source in the Sussex camp told Newsweek: “The Duchess is in touch and working with Mayhew at this time. One thing many people may not realize is the range of work Mayhew does. It is not your classic animal charity. They are supporting so many other people in the community too.” The Mayhew’s work is partly designed to aid the mental health of homeless and other vulnerable people who rely on their pets emotionally. Helping keep the animals well fed and healthy involves face-to-face contact with clients at high risk from coronavirus. This hands-on approach has had to be scaled back since the lockdown came into effect in Britain. However, they have been continuing some face-to-face meetings with their clients in emergencies.

I would hope that Meghan is doing more than just contacting Mayhew’s people. I hope she’s making calls to would-be donors, many of whom would probably love to Zoom with a duchess for five minutes, you know? I mean, I’ll be fair – this is the kind of vague “she’s doing something,she’s making calls!” announcement which the Keens would probably make and we would totally trash them for it. I’ll hold my tongue on Meghan because she’s shown that she’s quite innovative with how she raises money for charity, so maybe she’s working on something which will be unveiled shortly.