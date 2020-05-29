Tomi Lahren had some asinine thoughts about the murder of George Floyd

Embed from Getty Images

On Monday, a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd was murdered by a police officer. I’m not going to publish the video here, but there was a video capturing everything and it is one of the most unsettling videos I’ve ever seen. Floyd pleaded for the police officer to remove his knee off of Floyd’s neck. Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Those were his last words. This happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The four police officers involved in the situation – including Floyd’s killer – were fired from the police force. They have not been charged with any crime. Floyd’s killer, Derek Chauvin, has a history of complaints on the job.

In lieu of justice, people take to the streets. If no one listens, people will find a way to be heard. So Minneapolis has seen a lot of protests. The difference between the violent police action towards peaceful justice-protesters in Minneapolis versus the calm, nonviolent police inaction towards armed MAGA types protesting the pandemic lockdown has been stark, to say the least. People protesting George Floyd’s murder and the lack of arrests made were tear-gassed. Armed jackasses protesting public-health regulations during a deadly pandemic were met with little more than a shrug from police. Of course there have been some riots in Minneapolis. One wonders why those lockdown Nazi rallies didn’t qualify as riots too.

Well, now white people are clutching their pearls over those “riots.” They are more concerned about a Target store than a man being killed on the street. But sure. Tampon Lampshade Tonka Leak Tammy Leery had some sh-t to say:

Let me know when you spot the difference, Tapioca. pic.twitter.com/kdtk8di9kC — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) May 28, 2020

If you don't like the reaction to injustice, stop killing us. — Call me Unc (@revampedDIB) May 28, 2020

We tried to peacefully protest and you had a problem with that too, so what is it — sanchez (@kaoticxpunk) May 28, 2020

And then people started talking about Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma and how white people literally bombed a prosperous black town and “looted.”

white people burned down black wall street and y’all mad about target? bye — KG (@kaigee_) May 28, 2020

Guess who else looted. White people when they killed hundreds of black people on ‘Black Wall Street’ in Tulsa Oklahoma. 35 square blocks of black owned businesses and homes attacked on the ground and bombed from the air. The wealthiest black community in the US at the time. pic.twitter.com/biICMODi0r — Creighton Khallid Moxey (@kingcre1) May 28, 2020

During the Tulsa Race Massecre, in which up to 300 people were killed and a whole neighborhood destroyed and burned to the ground, white men stole everything of value from black homes. https://t.co/n8Fvaz16B3 https://t.co/pYOBHvOIDT — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 28, 2020

White people like Tonka could make the argument that while they don’t like riots, they don’t like to see peaceful protesters tear-gassed and they also want to see murderers arrested, starting with the four ex-police officers involved in George Floyd’s murder. Just try out that argument, and tell it to your elected officials.

