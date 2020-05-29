Tomi Lahren had some asinine thoughts about the murder of George Floyd

On Monday, a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd was murdered by a police officer. I’m not going to publish the video here, but there was a video capturing everything and it is one of the most unsettling videos I’ve ever seen. Floyd pleaded for the police officer to remove his knee off of Floyd’s neck. Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Those were his last words. This happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The four police officers involved in the situation – including Floyd’s killer – were fired from the police force. They have not been charged with any crime. Floyd’s killer, Derek Chauvin, has a history of complaints on the job.

In lieu of justice, people take to the streets. If no one listens, people will find a way to be heard. So Minneapolis has seen a lot of protests. The difference between the violent police action towards peaceful justice-protesters in Minneapolis versus the calm, nonviolent police inaction towards armed MAGA types protesting the pandemic lockdown has been stark, to say the least. People protesting George Floyd’s murder and the lack of arrests made were tear-gassed. Armed jackasses protesting public-health regulations during a deadly pandemic were met with little more than a shrug from police. Of course there have been some riots in Minneapolis. One wonders why those lockdown Nazi rallies didn’t qualify as riots too.

Well, now white people are clutching their pearls over those “riots.” They are more concerned about a Target store than a man being killed on the street. But sure. Tampon Lampshade Tonka Leak Tammy Leery had some sh-t to say:

And then people started talking about Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma and how white people literally bombed a prosperous black town and “looted.”

White people like Tonka could make the argument that while they don’t like riots, they don’t like to see peaceful protesters tear-gassed and they also want to see murderers arrested, starting with the four ex-police officers involved in George Floyd’s murder. Just try out that argument, and tell it to your elected officials.

1 Response to “Tomi Lahren had some asinine thoughts about the murder of George Floyd”

  1. Mina_Esq says:
    May 29, 2020 at 7:22 am

    She is such a hateful person.

