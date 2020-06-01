“John Cusack & his bike were beaten by police at a weekend protest” links

John Cusack was assaulted by police while filming a protest. [Dlisted]

Lorde acknowledges that many celebrities are performative with their activism, but still speaks out about police brutality & justice. [Just Jared]

Lainey on racism, white-adjacency, and recognizing our biases. [LaineyGossip]

I loved Angelina Jolie’s fashion for the Maleficent promo! [Go Fug Yourself]

The NYPD arrested a CNN journalist & held him for six hours. [Towleroad]

Drag Race has crowned a new winner & everyone loves her. [OMG Blog]

Jake Paul is not the story. [Pajiba]

K-Pop Stans crashed a Texas police department’s app, OMG. [Jezebel]

Someone named Lexus Shayden is returning to Unexpected. [Starcasm]

The Stonewall Riots were anti-police too. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020