“John Cusack & his bike were beaten by police at a weekend protest” links

John Cusack was assaulted by police while filming a protest. [Dlisted]
Lorde acknowledges that many celebrities are performative with their activism, but still speaks out about police brutality & justice. [Just Jared]
Lainey on racism, white-adjacency, and recognizing our biases. [LaineyGossip]
I loved Angelina Jolie’s fashion for the Maleficent promo! [Go Fug Yourself]
The NYPD arrested a CNN journalist & held him for six hours. [Towleroad]
Drag Race has crowned a new winner & everyone loves her. [OMG Blog]
Jake Paul is not the story. [Pajiba]
K-Pop Stans crashed a Texas police department’s app, OMG. [Jezebel]
Someone named Lexus Shayden is returning to Unexpected. [Starcasm]
The Stonewall Riots were anti-police too. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.
Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v”
— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment