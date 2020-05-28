What if Rose Hanbury & the Toffs are behind Duchess Kate’s Tatler disaster?

I needed to meditate on all of the happenings with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Tatler this week. For whatever record, I still believe the Tatler cover story was supposed to be about Embiggening Kate. That was obvious from the first quotes released from the piece – it was supposed to be all about how hard Kate works, how she’s perilously close to Zooming herself into an early, overworked grave, how Harry and Meghan are terrible for leaving Will and Kate to pick up the shattered pieces of the Windsor clan, how stoically Kate deals with all of the endless Sussex drama and how she’s the perfect Future Queen. This is why I believe that Kensington Palace and the Cambridges likely did work with Tatler in the early stages. But then something happened and suddenly the Tatler piece was shady AF. First, Kensington Palace sent out two denials, one through an unnamed source, then a second through official the official communications office. Then Tatler responded:
Society bible Tatler has clashed with Kensington Palace over a story claiming that Kate Middleton with her post-Megxit workload – with the magazine backing the piece despite royal insistence that the claims are false.
Sources claiming to be friends of the couple told Anna Pasternak at Tatler magazine that Kate was ‘fuming’ with the heavy workload after Megxit, revealing: ‘William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus.’
A Kensington Palace spokesperson dismissed the claims, saying: ‘This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.’
It prompted a Tatler spokesperson to add today: ‘Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the “Catherine the Great” cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.’
Parsing both statements is quite fascinating – KP never claimed to not know about the article, they merely said that they were not given the article to review before publication. That is a whole other thing, because how many media outlets do that for Kensington Palace? I would imagine quite a few allow KP to review pieces before publication. But not Tatler. As for Tatler’s response… “we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.” Note that Tatler doesn’t say whether William and Kate agreed to work together originally. But yeah, of f–king course the Cambridges knew.
So, here’s my general theory: the Cambridges thought they were authorizing some soft-focus embiggening cover story in which they could continue to smear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But Anna Pasternak actually – gasp – did research and spoke to actual people in the Cambridges’ social set (which Will & Kate authorized), including some interviews with the Turnip Toff set. Keen Defenders can cry all they want that “Meghan and Harry are behind this!” But the bigger issue is that Rose Hanbury’s fingerprints might be all over this. If not Rose herself, then the Turnip Toffs who have aligned themselves more closely with Rose than Kate. There’s just too much “Norfolk Drama” in the piece. Which means drama amongst the turnips, not the Sussexes.
We will never know, but I can certainly see the Turnips aligning themselves with Rose. Wouldn’t it be ironic if they helped to push Meghan out so that they could put Kate back in the spotlight to show how inept she is at her role and how she doesn’t belong????
Lol @ Zooming herself into an early, overworked grave. It’s nice to take a break from the real world for a moment and this royal gossip is perfect!
Why can’t they embiggen her without talking about Meghan? the Meghan friends talking to people had absolutely no mention of Kate or William…..none at all!
What Meghan has showed is how mediocre this woman; can barely string two sentences together and dumb as a shit, no curiosity about anything……..
She has birthed 3 children and want to be a SAHM, they should let her do so; she is really of no use outside the house and that should be ok imo.
There are the Meghans of the world, there are the Kates, there are the ones in between or left or right of them; we should all be able to co-exist peacefully……..I hope!
Our theories align, Kaiser. That’s what I think it was – a supposed puff piece on Kate, so of course KP said “sure! talk to everyone! Catherine is the FUTURE QUEEN!!!”
But then Anna Pasternak started talking to some people, expecting to get a fluff quote or two, and got WAY more than she expected, which made for a MUCH better story, sooo…that’s what she wrote. and my guess is those quotes are all from legit sources, Tatler had to know how KP would react, so they wouldn’t just make that stuff up.
I don’t know if this was all Rose, or all about Rose, but I definitely think the Turnip Toffs saw a chance to knock Kate down a peg or two, and took it.
Even if it wasn’t them, they are howling at their Bridge games right now. They have effectively put Katie Keen in place and she will never try and pull rank on them again.
Message: you maybe the future queen but we are from good stock and don;t need to buy our furniture – lol
My theory is the Cambridges knew about this story and contents.
They just didn’t account for how tone deaf the article comes off.
I think the Cambridge’s definitely knew about the article. Knew Tatler was running a “Catherine the Great” story and gave access to friends (It has been said that Kate’s circle don’t talk and they’re known for not talking).
But they definitely did NOT know about the Carole, Pippa and William stuff. I mean Carole is said to be snobby and controlling, Pippa is a”try-hard” and they all know it and William is a naive idiot who is overly dependent on Kate and the Midds and has some mummy issues. These three do not look good including William hence why I don’t think KP were told the full contents or they were but Tatler changed the story because the current story seemed a lot more interesting
I said this yesterday that rose may have had a hand in this, but it was only just a theory, because everyone seemed to be getting shade. Also Tatler is snobby as hell, and they will only truly respect another aristocrat so even if rose didn’t have a direct hand, the people at tatler may be very much team rose. I think sh*t has hit the fan behind the turnip toff set and those people will always side with true aristocracy. There’s no need for them to be nice to kate because even willIam isn’t nice to kate. The kate embiggening was there, tatler wrote everything KP told them to, but said it in a sarcastic way. Also I was at the hairdressers at the beginning of March and flicked through a recent copy of Tatler, and who’s picture popped up at a society event? Rose.
The Toffs may not have sanctioned the article (like I initially said) but I agree: their fingerprints are all over this.
Now Rose and the Toffs may not have called Tatler and said “Hello? Yes I have something to get off my chest regarding Cathy Cambridge” but once they heard they were knocking on doors, they must have gone “Well since you’re asking so nicely… ”
On that note: I do wonder what Rose and the Toffs reactions are? Are they snickering to each other on the phone? Are they snickering to their partners? Are they rolling their eyes and going “ugh Carole”? Are they even discussing the article at all?
And how will Tatler feel about Kate going forward. KP has effectively thrown Tatler under the bus and Tatler has basically accused KP of lying. How do the toffs feel about “their” magazine being thrown under the bus like that? Will Tatler keep embiggening Kate? Or will they be more neutral going forward?
So many questions!
William has the heir and 2 spares. Does he really need Kate now? His father divorced and remarried and didn’t lose his place in line of succession. I think if the Toff continue to treat Kate as an outcast and big Willy will want to continue to play with the Toffs..he may just cast Kate and her thin lips aside once the kids are a tad older. I just can’t see him choosing Kate like Harry chose Meghan. William wants to be with the ‘cool kids’ aka the Toffs. He’s shallow and a narcissist, so he will chose the Toffs when the times come.
Tatler is a magazine by toffs for toffs, let’s not forget that. And there is a set of aristocrats who view themselves as higher in status than the royals because of their bloodline. There were some who thought Diana was marrying down when she and Charles got married.
I agree Kaiser, KP thought they’d be getting a fluff piece with a nice side of Sussex smearing and were ok with the first quotes when they came out (even though those were tone deaf and ridiculous).
The full contents that followed though? That’s where the incandescent rage set in.
The timing could be about the Netflix Epstein documentary but this article has been in the works for months. I think a cover story in a magazine would not be how BP chose to handle it.
I think it is the toffs and possibly endorsed by Charles as well. Keep the Cambridges on the backfoot.
Rose is more one their own than Kate and David Rocksavage definitely is one of them so watching them be dragged in the media and David’s sexuality and his association with the guy who scammed the L’Oreal heir be part of the gossip probably concerned them. They kept mum about William and Kate and expected the same back.
It’s been said that Rose is the real power in the Turnip Toff set. And I am inclined to believe it.