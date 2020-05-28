Christian Cooper speaks about Amy Cooper, racism & bird-watching with the NYT

For whatever record, I am 100% here for turning Christian Cooper into a legitimate celebrity. He’s more compelling and interesting than 99% of the people in the entertainment industry. Christian Cooper is the African-American bird-watcher who was threatened by “Central Park Karen” Amy Cooper several days ago. He told her to leash her dog. She called the cops and claimed that she was being threatened by an African-American man. She ended up losing her dog and her job and she’s currently been investigated by the police and the city’s human rights department. In the wake of the Central Park Karen incident, people have been sharing video clips of Christian Cooper talking about birds and bird-watching in the city. He’s a beautiful, buff Harvard-educated bird nerd and I love him. And I loved him even more after reading this New York Times interview with him – he took the Times reporter bird-watching in the park yesterday. Some highlights:
He knows that we all make mistakes: “Any of us can make — not necessarily a racist mistake, but a mistake. And to get that kind of tidal wave in such a compressed period of time, it’s got to hurt. It’s got to hurt. I’m not excusing the racism. But I don’t know if her life needed to be torn apart.” He opened his mouth to speak further and then stopped himself. He had been about to say the phrase, “that poor woman,” he later acknowledged, but he could not bring himself to complete the thought.
He has no doubt that her intent was racial: “She went racial. There are certain dark societal impulses that she, as a white woman facing in a conflict with a black man, that she thought she could marshal to her advantage. I don’t know if it was a conscious thing or not. But she did it, and she went there.”
His love of birding: Mr. Cooper’s love of birding began at age 10, he said, when his parents, two Long Island schoolteachers, enrolled him in a 4-H program. There, in a woodworking class, he crafted a bird feeder that he set in his lawn. The creatures that flocked to it set off a fascination that has endured for four decades, through his time at Harvard, where he graduated with a degree in political science, and into his years as an editor for Marvel Comics, where he is credited with creating one of the first gay characters in the Star Trek comic universe.
How do we make progress: “If we are going to make progress, we’ve got to address these things, and if this painful process is going to help us address this — there’s the yellow warbler! If this painful process — oh, a Baltimore oriole just flew across!— helps to correct, or takes us a step further toward addressing the underlying racial, horrible assumptions that we African-Americans have to deal with, and have dealt with for centuries, that this woman tapped into, then it’s worth it. Sadly, it has to come at her expense.”
He read Amy Cooper’s apology: He called it “a start.” He said he was not interested in meeting her or in any face-to-face reconciliation.
He knows there aren’t many black bird-watchers, but: “We should be out here. The birds belong to all of us. The birds don’t care what color you are.”
Again, I am completely here for more profiles of and interviews with Christian Cooper. Get him to do a weekly bird-watchers column in the Times. Give him a talk show on PBS. Give him a bird-watching and race-relations Netflix documentary. Anyway, yeah – he didn’t have to show any sympathy for Amy Cooper but he did, which is more than she’s shown him all week. If he had not gotten her on video, Amy Cooper’s version of what went down would have been very different, I have no doubt. And he knows that too.
Photos courtesy of Instagram/NYT and screencaps from Topic video.
Seems like a great man. Birding is really cool.
I, for one, am totally here for that woman’s life to be torn apart.
Same. She wanted his life torn apart just because he pointed out a rule she was breaking. She did this to herself.
I was thinking about this a bit earlier, why would him calmly asking her to leash her dog trigger such a violent reaction from her? I am not excusing the racism at all but I gotta believe she has some anger management or other issues? Her response to him was just so grossly out of proportion to his simple request.
And I think having her life torn apart isn’t going to fix racism, but I’m here for it, too. I can’t stop thinking about how she seemed perfectly fine with ruining or even ending his life. She was evil in that moment.
She tried to destroy his life, but wound up destroying her own instead. Its very gracious of him to feel bad for her, because he doesn’t have too. SHE is the only one that should feel bad. But she doesn’t, at least not for what she did, she only feels bad for herself.
He’s such a good human. He should definitely have a PBS show teaching children life lessons while walking through nature!
Omg yes! @Lua.
I would 10/10 watch that. Also I would read anything he writes. Also I would vote for him for president if he decides to use that political science degree, (jk, i’m Canadian) haha. I just adore him! Hope only good things come his way from now on.
Great guy!
I love how his attention span becomes that of a 3 year old as soon as a bird flies by. That shows his absolute passion for bird watching and it’s just something so special.
What a decent man, well spoken and reflecting. Hats off. I would watch the * out of a bird show with him. Let us get to know him, not Amy.
You’re so right. We need more of this man.
I adore him – and I agree, he is wayyy more interesting than 99% of people in the entertainment industry!
He’s smart to have a human heart towards her situation but to not engage with her ever again or to excuse her.
At the risk of being repetitive to the last thread on this incident (great conversation to read through the day, so many perspectives on this), he is dealing with a racist with a personality disorder. You’re absolutely right that if she wasn’t caught on video she would still be playing the victim and lying her ass off. Christian is smart to just stay far away and leave her to the misery she has created for herself, and he’s a big person for the way he spoke about her here.
He is showing himself to be a dynamic, educated, thoughtful person. To think, when Amy Cooper had a conflict with him alllll she saw was his color and alllll she wanted to do was use her systemic advantage to intimidate and potentially truly harm him. She’s a cluster B menace, one among many. Racism + personality disorder is an extremely dangerous combo.
He is a thoughtful classy person but what Amy Cooper did would have been no less wrong if he were uneducated and inarticulate and sporting dreads and gold teeth, for instance. I can’t feel sorry for her.
This is such an important point.
Yes, exactly! Thank you for making that point. That woman’s actions would have been disgusting no matter who her victim was. I wish this had never happened and I’d come to known of Christian Cooper by way of a viral birding video.
This!!
He is awesome, but that’s not why she was wrong.
We have to be careful about our own prejudices here. It’s like if a well educated, soft spoken church girl gets assaulted vs. a loud mouthed, uncouth girl who dresses sexy. They are both assault, regardless of who the victim is.
Oh that’s a good point. In a way he’s that elusive “perfect victim”, but you don’t have to be perfect to be a victim. I am right now hearing that animal trump in my head saying “he was no angel, let me tell you”. It makes me shudder. That’s what they do though. You don’t have to be an angel to be treated humanely!
Love him and I love that he even checked himself and realized his default was to feel sorry for her and went, wait a second. Racism is systemic and it’s hard to break down.
Forgiveness is for us not the offender. Harvard must be pluming their feathers with pride. Well done, Mr. Cooper.
I hate how he came to our attention. I love that I know about him now, because he’s a delight.
I adore him and the fact that he was fighting for his birds! I’ve become a bird watcher the last two years and there’s something so peaceful and calming about it, and you get all excited when you see a new one in your area. I highly recommend it.
I don’t feel sorry for Amy Cooper, she did this, and I hope other white women learn from her mistakes. I also can’t shake this feeling that she’s going to hurt herself to try to gain sympathy. An attempted suicide or something so she can play the victim, which she does oh so well, her behavior on the video and her woe is me apology showed us that.
I’ve recently taken up bird watching. My grandfather gave me his bird books before he passed 5 years ago & with the lockdown I’ve had the time to explore & identify different species. Being aware of your surroundings & the creatures you share them with is a beautiful thing. I would watch the hell out of a PBS birdwatching show hosted by Mr. Cooper.
Omg!!! Can he be today’s Mr. Rodgers????!
It would be brilliant and my toddler would definitely tune in
He seems like he’d be perfect for a reboot. I’d tune in and I’m not a toddler, lol.
I actually want to take up birding, thanks to Mr. Cooper. Seems like a sweet hobby and I need a hobby.
Love him! More Christian Cooper please. I would love to see him talk about racism while he watches birds.
She knew what she was doing when she made that call. So the cops roll up, see a black man with “something in his hand”, he’s built like a brick outhouse… threatening much? What could *possibly* go wrong.
Mr Cooper does indeed sound like a lovely man, way more understanding that his assailant deserves. Whether she deserves her life to be trashed…. well…. has she been living under a rock? She didn’t stop to think of the consequences for anyone it seems.
He can miss me with the forgiveness BS. Im tired of black folks – black men especially- giving racists a pass. This woman wanted what happened to George Floyd to happen to him. And even with all his education he’s too dumb to get that and thinks she doesn’t deserve to “have her life ruined”. Really?? Because she certainly wanted to ruin YOURS.