Duchess Kate is cutting her kids’ hair in lockdown & doing her own dye jobs

I find it so curious that Dan Wootton at The Sun has not written or tweeted one word about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Tatler debacle. Maybe something is coming in the next few days, but it’s curious, isn’t it? Especially since Wootton has such an inside track on all things Kensington Palace. Especially since Wootton had some big exclusives about, ahem, Rose Hanbury and the situation in Norfolk, and I personally believe that Rose Hanbury and the Turnip Toffs might have been *some* of the sh-t talkers in Tatler. While we’re waiting for Dan Wootton to chime in about the Tatler drama, The Sun’s “Becky Pemberton” (I can’t) has an exclusive about the Duchess of Cambridge and her children. Not obvious at all, right?

Kate Middleton is said to be cutting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ hair during lockdown by giving them DIY home haircuts. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently self-isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with scaled back household staff. A source told Fabulous: “Kate would certainly trim George and Charlotte’s hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts. Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children’s hair. To them, it is no big deal. Spanish Norland Nanny Maria Borrallo is on hand too, one of her skills is cutting children’s hair. George’s is easy. Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it’s long enough for a mini pony tail. They both have easy hair to cut.” Typically the children have their hair cut at their Kensington Palace home by Kate’s regular stylist Richard Ward, so are used to a home trim. Prices typically range from £45 to £75 per child and an artistic director will wield the scissors if Richard is abroad. The source added: “Kate is able to trim all the children’s hair because she has this professional kit at home, including scissors, from Richard.” The insider added that Kate has also been enlisting Maria’s help to do her own hair during lockdown, in the absence of her usual professional styling. They explained: “Kate would get Maria to do her hair during the lockdown. But it has only had a little trim so far. Kate does use a home colour on it from Richard. She would normally be given products from his salon between her appointments with him but for this lockdown ‘the package was rather larger than usual’.”

I’ve been wondering about Kate’s hair appointments, honestly. She’s always seemed to build her work schedule around her strict dye-and-blowout schedule. It’s interesting to me that Richard Ward sent her a package to do her hair at home – it reminds me a little bit of Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with her long-time hair stylist Chris McMillan, in that they’ve been together for so long, Aniston has basically learned all of Chris’s tricks and she can do her own blowouts now. I bet Kate could too.

As for doing the kids’ haircuts – they literally try to make Kate sound like the best mother ever because she trims her kids’ hair, like millions of moms. My mom trimmed my hair when I was a kid too. It’s one of the reasons why I hate bangs – my mom insisted on cutting my bangs when I was a kid and she did them terribly. One day she even snipped my ear and drew blood. NO BANGS.