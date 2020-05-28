Duchess Kate is cutting her kids’ hair in lockdown & doing her own dye jobs

I find it so curious that Dan Wootton at The Sun has not written or tweeted one word about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Tatler debacle. Maybe something is coming in the next few days, but it’s curious, isn’t it? Especially since Wootton has such an inside track on all things Kensington Palace. Especially since Wootton had some big exclusives about, ahem, Rose Hanbury and the situation in Norfolk, and I personally believe that Rose Hanbury and the Turnip Toffs might have been *some* of the sh-t talkers in Tatler. While we’re waiting for Dan Wootton to chime in about the Tatler drama, The Sun’s “Becky Pemberton” (I can’t) has an exclusive about the Duchess of Cambridge and her children. Not obvious at all, right?
Kate Middleton is said to be cutting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ hair during lockdown by giving them DIY home haircuts. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently self-isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with scaled back household staff.
A source told Fabulous: “Kate would certainly trim George and Charlotte’s hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts. Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children’s hair. To them, it is no big deal. Spanish Norland Nanny Maria Borrallo is on hand too, one of her skills is cutting children’s hair. George’s is easy. Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it’s long enough for a mini pony tail. They both have easy hair to cut.”
Typically the children have their hair cut at their Kensington Palace home by Kate’s regular stylist Richard Ward, so are used to a home trim. Prices typically range from £45 to £75 per child and an artistic director will wield the scissors if Richard is abroad.
The source added: “Kate is able to trim all the children’s hair because she has this professional kit at home, including scissors, from Richard.”
The insider added that Kate has also been enlisting Maria’s help to do her own hair during lockdown, in the absence of her usual professional styling. They explained: “Kate would get Maria to do her hair during the lockdown. But it has only had a little trim so far. Kate does use a home colour on it from Richard. She would normally be given products from his salon between her appointments with him but for this lockdown ‘the package was rather larger than usual’.”
I’ve been wondering about Kate’s hair appointments, honestly. She’s always seemed to build her work schedule around her strict dye-and-blowout schedule. It’s interesting to me that Richard Ward sent her a package to do her hair at home – it reminds me a little bit of Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with her long-time hair stylist Chris McMillan, in that they’ve been together for so long, Aniston has basically learned all of Chris’s tricks and she can do her own blowouts now. I bet Kate could too.
As for doing the kids’ haircuts – they literally try to make Kate sound like the best mother ever because she trims her kids’ hair, like millions of moms. My mom trimmed my hair when I was a kid too. It’s one of the reasons why I hate bangs – my mom insisted on cutting my bangs when I was a kid and she did them terribly. One day she even snipped my ear and drew blood. NO BANGS.
I think the nanny probably does all of it and there are stylists. this PR is ridiculous.
The article basically admits that Maria is doing Kate’s hair right now. Plus it hasn’t been so long that she needs a trim. She is focusing on dying the roots because that would show much sooner.
Im just going to say it. There’s something really odd about the way her hair has been sitting during the zoom videos. I cant quite place it, but it seems off. Almost like a wig. I dont think it is, but something is different….more than your at home job too.
That IS Kate’s skill with a curling iron, I’m sure. The woman USED to do her own hair up until she got engaged/married, so it’s not like she’s never held a blowdryer. Frankly, I like her natural, wavy hair the best (like she wore on that tour where she had the grass skirt, and on her first outing after George’s birth (in Wales, I think?). THAT is a great look on her, as well as so “in” right now.
She just needs to “let it goooo 🎶” (sorry, couldn’t resist lol)
I have thought this too but I think it’s the camera flattening the image, so it looks odd. She has looked incredibly long-faced and red so I blame the webcam.
She does her own make up – she famously wiped off her professional make up on her wedding day and did it herself and she wanted William to recognise her at the alter.
You can tell when a pro does her makeup – she looks good and youthful. The panda eyes and heavy blusher are the giveaway she has done it herself.
I didn’t know that! How rude and ungrateful – and then she ended up looking like… well, like she did.
…and churning butter, curing cancer, bringing peace to the Middle East…
So my husband asked me to explain this whole thing yesterday bc I was cackling so much reading my twitter feed. So we sat down and I gave him story time, and when I got to “Turnip Toffs,” he stopped me and said, “You’re making this up, right?”
I had the same reaction to “Becky Pemberton.”
Well no wonder she’s overwhelmed. Between the haircuts and the zoom meetings, of course she’s exhausted.
That explains everything, surely! The Zoom calls were bad enough but trimming hair? With scissors? The poor thing must be on the verge of collapse !
The way the piece is written, it suggests that the Cambridges have been locked up since forever. Human hair grows less than half an inch on average per month, and that goes for royal humans too.
But SuperMom Kate has so many superqualifications that she has to display right now – on top of being stressed out by the massive increase of her workload after M&H left…
What gives, KP PR office?
(not suggesting they have an ulterior motive, not at all…)
Make it make sense!
At least we now know the source of your bangs trauma, Kaiser!
Poor busy CEO Kate!
She needs a vacation.
LOL #KateMiddletonTopCEO
True!!!
They really need to quit the stupidity. There is no way on God’s green earth she is doing her own hair during this crisis when she is doing close up Zoom meetings. No way in hell. I call bull shit. Hell, I know middle class women begging there stylists to come by their house and Kate is doing hers on her own??? That’s RICH.
Her think tank really needs to stop with the asinine story lines.
Dan Wooton doesn’t have sources linked to the Sussexes anymore. I think he’s bidding his time to betray the Cambridge’s. The relationship between the media and house Cambridge is not going to last too long especially since the papers have been cut off and the Sussexes said deuces.
Yeah right, I have seen parents do kids hair in lockdown, and it looks nothing like Williams George Louis. And look at PM Trudeau, he is not cutting his hair to show solidarity to his people, very admireable, not like these two at all.
The prime minister is not acting to show solidarity to his people by not cutting his hair. If you consider that commendable your standards are pretty low for elected officials. He has ended the accountability functions of Parliament by suspending it until September. I guess he is afraid to debate the opposition and actually do something about the terrible state of long term care homes in Ontario and Quebec. We are dealing with a pandemic and he hides away in his cottage. I thought he was doing a good job initially but am sick of his lack of accountability. I guess Ford will have to do they heavy lifting.
@NETTIE the national post would love your comment
this is false. If rich people in my neck of woods still have live-in help and are willing to pay exorbitant prices for stylists (10x their going rate) during this pandemic then I know the BRF isn’t doing their own dye jobs.
It is always a little off when they try to sound normal. Sure, I’ve cut my boys hair, but I didn’t need a “professional kit.” All you need is a pair of scissors.
Dan Wooton won’t touch the Tatler story with a barge pole and I’m glad. He’s letting everyone see his bias and that he and the Cambridges are linked. But of course Super Mommy stories are not off limits. What a shame the children have to be used again for PR clean up. Just how does the busy CEO find the time to be hairstylist, chef, gardener, bingo caller and hardest working royal?