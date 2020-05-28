DM: The Sussexes’ security is probably being paid for by Tyler Perry

For a while now, I’ve believed that Prince William – aka Willileaks – has been dropping big pieces of information about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their exit from the royal family. I still suspect that William leaked the Sussexes’ move to LA, because that leak came just after Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis, and both William and Harry were in touch with Charles. William likely would have learned in those phone calls about Harry’s location. So he leaked it. William wanted the “why won’t Harry abandon his wife and come back” headlines. He also wanted the “Hollywood Harry” narrative to start taking shape. My point here: Willileaks must have been sitting on this one for a few weeks, as part of a rainy-day gossip fund only to be used when the royal sh-t hit the fan. And that’s what the Tatler cover story has done: made the Cambridges look weak, selfish, petty, angry and lazy. So isn’t it just perfect that one of the Daily Mail’s top stories is about who is paying for Harry and Meghan’s security costs?
Friends of the Sussexes have hit back at claims that Prince Charles is footing the bill for Harry and Meghan’s security costs in Los Angeles. They instead allege that the couple are being protected by a private security team already in place at Tyler Perry’s mansion in Los Angeles. An insider told the Daily Mail earlier this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could only afford to start paying off their £2.4million bill for Frogmore Cottage after Prince Charles had agreed to foot their astronomical security costs in the US.
A friend of the couple has now claimed that the Sussexes will pay for any security measures out of their own pocket in the future. Meghan and Harry have told their friends that any security team they do hire, they will pay for themselves, the source told The Daily Beast, suggesting that the couple had yet to secure their own permanent security team.
Instead, it’s been claimed the couple and their young son are living under the protection of security already in place at the $18 million mansion. According to the anonymous source, the couple are not ‘asking for any special treatment’ with regard to their security situation, and ‘have not received any’.
The source also said the Sussexes have experienced ‘unimaginable’ levels of intrusion from the press while living in the Beverly Hills mansion during the coronavirus pandemic, including paparazzi-operated drones illegally flying within 20 feet of their house to snap photographs. At least five such incidents have been reported to the LAPD.
“The source also said the Sussexes have experienced ‘unimaginable’ levels of intrusion from the press…” Yes, from the Daily Mail, the same outlet which hired a drone-paparazzo to take photos of the exterior of Tyler Perry’s home. And if you believe a real “friend of the Sussexes” would sit down with the Daily Mail to spill the tea at THIS POINT, well… bless your heart. This is Willileaks trying desperately to change the subject back to a conversation about the Sussexes. “Hey, I heard that Tyler Perry’s security team is protecting H&M.” DM: “OH REALLY, we’ll go with that!”
Lol that is not at all interesting enough to deflect from the Tatler article.
Yeah DM knows that the one thing people get outraged about is money so this is just “Don’t look at Kate! Look at the grifting Sussexes! Distraction!”
As for finances we don’t really know what they have is liquid and what isn’t. We also don’t know the full extent of the investments they may have made. We say they’re worth $40 million due to Diana money. That could be true, it could not. The point is we don’t know. We can give intelligent guesses but at the end of that day, they’re just guesses.
Imho they, like the rest of the rf, are investment rich but cash poor.
The Sussexes’ security costs are seriously 2020’s “but her emails!”
I’m not sure I buy that William leaked their location, tbh. He surely knows of the unhinged people who would love nothing more than to stalk H&M, perhaps putting their lives (and Archie’s) at risk. I’m sure he’s also aware of the death threats. I don’t think even he’d be willing to endanger them to that degree.
It’s not the first time Will’s been accused of leaking the Sussexes’ location. He allegedly did so as well when they were in Canada to deflect from articles poking at signs Will & Kate’s marriage was in trouble. Dan Wootton had the exclusive. Dan Wootton has a source (he’s apparently dating Will’s press secretary) in Will & Kate’s KP office. It all links back to him.
He was willing to endanger them in Canada. I fully believe he’d endanger them now.
Lol. Charles is paying for their security. Hence why they have to have their one year review with BP. But the DM counts on their readers being the racist idiots they are to believe this.
Yeah, the Sussexes were upfront with the fact that Charles would be supporting them until they could be financially independent. I don’t think they would have mentioned it if they were capable of becoming totally independent in only a couple of months. That being said, if Tyler Perry just has security there 24/7 and is paying for them anyway then I could see them not having their own security. They likely aren’t leaving the house much right now and it means that they don’t have RPO’s flying back and forth during a pandemic. From my understanding, the RPO’s had 2 weeks on and 2 weeks off schedules.
and Charles should pay for their security. They need security because of who Harry is and who Charles is and who Harry’s grandmother is. And they need security because the palace let the tabloid press spend years spewing hate at them.
That said, I can also see them using a team Tyler Perry might already have in place for the time being – they aren’t really going anywhere, and I’m sure TP does have security at his mansion, so it probably is just easiest to use the team already there, since their biggest security concerns right now are probably people trying to physically access their house/property. When they start doing public events and such again, their needs will be different.
Bring me more news of how Kate is being worked to death and is upset. That is real news.
I hate daily fail
I dont know if DM is stupid or what, but this does make RF look bad again. Harry is still, as they say, in their line of succession, in a position that I could argue, not dissimilar to Prince Pedo, as in he is not a working royal, but a member of the RF.
This should not have been in question- period. If you are in line of sucession, the RF has to foot this bill. If you are working royal, then the taxpayer has to foot the bill.
Harry did not ask to be born in this family, He might have quit this firm but he is still a Windsor. If neither the Queen nor Charles are paying the bill, shame on them!
and yes, Harry is worth 30 million or so, but he is already paying rent and renovations costs back and Charles and the Queen are multimillionaires and billionaire respectively.
Meanwhile, Prince Pedo gets the protection, gets to keep his house, gets even to use his royal name to hang out with minor trafficked girls and other rich pedophiles without any consequences.
For what i understood, DM wants us to believe they are using the security already in place in the gated community and by Tyler Perry’s house. I think this might suffice for the pandemic as they do not go out much, but once they return to their routine, they need to revisit this…
So yes, I find hard to believe anyway. Charles are a lot of things, but I hope not as tight pursued and out of touch.
After how many insulting articles about them still being dependent on daddy, taxpayers are paying for security, security is 20 million, 50 million, 4 million waaah waaaah . Rebecca English literally did an article 2 days ago about how Charles is paying for security. These idiots at daily mail made Donald trump tweet about their security and activated the racists who were not even aware they had moved to America, it actually turns out that they don’t even know? I’m shocked not.
I doubt Tyler is doing more than letting his stay in his home. Even if he was paying for their security, the taxpayers aren’t and Charles is not, so what is the problem? No one is buying these drone shots expect the BM cause they’re illegal and no publication is desperate enough for news to publish them. Sounds like the BT are trying to set up a problem just so they can say there is one. The Sussexes are not coming back.
Um- so what? If Perry is helping out with security, good for him. It’s his money and his choice how to spend it. Maybe he even offered to cover it while they stay at his place.
But also- I was under the impression that security was standard in certain areas of Hollywood, like living in a gated community. Is that not the case here?
I think that is the case. The security are in-place at Perry’s house regardless of who stays there.
First, this is clearly a deflection article, and a pathetic one at that. Second, like you said Kaiser, no “source” close to them would speak to the RR specially not to the Daily Mail.
And if at all true that their security is being paid for by Tyler Perry, and they’re living in his “$18mil” (used to be $15mil but w.e) mansion, WHO CARES!? They’re FREE! Lol. They’re allowed to take money and help from whoever they want! And none of it it’s from taxpayers so, if someone’s mad about that, stay mad.
Also it just sounds like Tyler Perry has security for his house, which all rich-people do, maybe it increased now cause there are people in it, but i doubt it’s by much more than normal.
Anyways, it’s the Daily Mail, they’re just throwing shady stuff at the wall to see what sticks and what deflects from W&K and probably Andrew’s mess as well.
IF they are staying at Perry’s house, then yes there is a security team there paid for by Perry – Because with houses like that and the celebrities that own them, there is around the clock security whether someone is there or not. Someone took that assumption and ran with it.
Wait, so Tyler didn’t fire his security people while he was out of town? They were looking after his empty house, and kept looking after it after it was occupied? This is shocking how?
Ha right? Of course someone with this high profile would have people observing/patrolling his home and property 24/7, regardless of whether he is in the home or not!
Man this Tyler Perry is wonderful. And he’s doing this while H&M are paying back UK taxpayer– can this couple get any more likeable. They are amazing, they have left the RF in the dust, they are making W&K look petty and even more unpopular, this is karma. I knew Meghan was capable of this, she won my respect during the SA tour, when the rest of us would have resented W&K using her as a stepping stone to look more kingly in the eyes of the world she never called them out once, not even slightly passive aggressively but instead only showed gratitude, I think I’m going to tear up. Truly in awe of this woman, Harry and Archie are lucky to have her.
Yep. Harry and Meghan are truly blessed. It must annoy certain people to no avail, that they have such powerful and influential friends who rally around them. Tyler, Oprah, Gayle, Jessica Mulroney, Michelle and Barack etc…eat your hearts out haters!
I don’t even care who’s paying for what. At least the tabloids can no longer make a fuss about taxpayer funds. If it’s Tyler, God bless him…
If daily mail always publishes bs why keep using it as a source for articles on celebitchy?
The Daily Malice going back to their old faithful method of using Harry, Meghan and the subject of money to rile up its broke, racist readers to deflect from Queen Catherine’s pitiful puff-piece-gone-wrong.
Nothing to see here, except yet more proof that tax payers money was never the reason for all the hate. I hope the Sussexes stay silent and don’t answer to this bait.
My guess, which is just as reliable as the DM, There is no way Charles isn’t paying for security cost when asked. The royal family would never recover from an assignation of Harry, Archie or Meghan, after they ran them OUT of the country. It would end them. For practical purposes they may not need security at the moment given their living situation, but Chuck will be footing that bill if needed. They are impressive as heck if they are already setting up their own security for some point later. I also suspect Charles is paying off those renovations too. Maybe in lieu of other bills or swapping funds from one account to another to keep Will’s nose out of it. Just in a way to keep everyone happy. Harry has too much knowledge of where the GOOD dirt is buried to not help them for them to not help with bills while they get set up.