DM: The Sussexes’ security is probably being paid for by Tyler Perry

For a while now, I’ve believed that Prince William – aka Willileaks – has been dropping big pieces of information about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their exit from the royal family. I still suspect that William leaked the Sussexes’ move to LA, because that leak came just after Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis, and both William and Harry were in touch with Charles. William likely would have learned in those phone calls about Harry’s location. So he leaked it. William wanted the “why won’t Harry abandon his wife and come back” headlines. He also wanted the “Hollywood Harry” narrative to start taking shape. My point here: Willileaks must have been sitting on this one for a few weeks, as part of a rainy-day gossip fund only to be used when the royal sh-t hit the fan. And that’s what the Tatler cover story has done: made the Cambridges look weak, selfish, petty, angry and lazy. So isn’t it just perfect that one of the Daily Mail’s top stories is about who is paying for Harry and Meghan’s security costs?

Friends of the Sussexes have hit back at claims that Prince Charles is footing the bill for Harry and Meghan’s security costs in Los Angeles. They instead allege that the couple are being protected by a private security team already in place at Tyler Perry’s mansion in Los Angeles. An insider told the Daily Mail earlier this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could only afford to start paying off their £2.4million bill for Frogmore Cottage after Prince Charles had agreed to foot their astronomical security costs in the US. A friend of the couple has now claimed that the Sussexes will pay for any security measures out of their own pocket in the future. Meghan and Harry have told their friends that any security team they do hire, they will pay for themselves, the source told The Daily Beast, suggesting that the couple had yet to secure their own permanent security team. Instead, it’s been claimed the couple and their young son are living under the protection of security already in place at the $18 million mansion. According to the anonymous source, the couple are not ‘asking for any special treatment’ with regard to their security situation, and ‘have not received any’. The source also said the Sussexes have experienced ‘unimaginable’ levels of intrusion from the press while living in the Beverly Hills mansion during the coronavirus pandemic, including paparazzi-operated drones illegally flying within 20 feet of their house to snap photographs. At least five such incidents have been reported to the LAPD.

“The source also said the Sussexes have experienced ‘unimaginable’ levels of intrusion from the press…” Yes, from the Daily Mail, the same outlet which hired a drone-paparazzo to take photos of the exterior of Tyler Perry’s home. And if you believe a real “friend of the Sussexes” would sit down with the Daily Mail to spill the tea at THIS POINT, well… bless your heart. This is Willileaks trying desperately to change the subject back to a conversation about the Sussexes. “Hey, I heard that Tyler Perry’s security team is protecting H&M.” DM: “OH REALLY, we’ll go with that!”