Kellyanne Conway: If you can wait in line for cupcakes, you can wait in line to vote

I’m loath to give any attention to Kellyanne Conway, who is still, somehow, a senior advisor to Donald Trump. I guess a person can survive that toxic stew for years if they simply make a Faustian bargain to give up their soul and their hairdresser. There’s been increased chatter for weeks about how the Trump administration will openly seek to suppress the vote in this year’s election. The chatter has only increased with Trump’s falling poll numbers – I mean, Georgia is in play this year. Many “red states” will be in play. So instead of, you know, trying to be a functional administration, the Trumpers are just going to openly suppress the vote and equate mail-in voting with voter fraud. According to Kellyanne Conway, people *love* to wait in line for hours to vote anyway:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday defended President Trump’s attack on mail-in voting by likening the task of standing in line at a cupcake shop to waiting in line to vote at the polls. “People very proudly show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters on the White House lawn. “They really are, I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake. So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.” Trump has insisted, without evidence, on Twitter that there is “no way” mail-in voting will be “anything less than substantially fraudulent.” The social media giant fact-checked his misleading claim with a label reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”

[From The Daily Beast]

True story, Georgetown Cupcakes is doing delivery-only during the pandemic/lockdown. So people aren’t waiting in line for hours for cupcakes. And even if people do wait in line for cupcakes, CUPCAKES ARE NOT VOTING RIGHTS. There’s literally nothing wrong with voting by mail, especially since we’re likely to still be in the middle of a global pandemic on Election Day. 100,000 dead, remember them, Kellyanne?

Kellyanne: If you can stand in line for a cupcake, you can stand in line to vote pic.twitter.com/iTEvPZjNu7 — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) May 27, 2020