Kellyanne Conway: If you can wait in line for cupcakes, you can wait in line to vote

I’m loath to give any attention to Kellyanne Conway, who is still, somehow, a senior advisor to Donald Trump. I guess a person can survive that toxic stew for years if they simply make a Faustian bargain to give up their soul and their hairdresser. There’s been increased chatter for weeks about how the Trump administration will openly seek to suppress the vote in this year’s election. The chatter has only increased with Trump’s falling poll numbers – I mean, Georgia is in play this year. Many “red states” will be in play. So instead of, you know, trying to be a functional administration, the Trumpers are just going to openly suppress the vote and equate mail-in voting with voter fraud. According to Kellyanne Conway, people *love* to wait in line for hours to vote anyway:
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday defended President Trump’s attack on mail-in voting by likening the task of standing in line at a cupcake shop to waiting in line to vote at the polls. “People very proudly show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters on the White House lawn. “They really are, I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake. So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.” Trump has insisted, without evidence, on Twitter that there is “no way” mail-in voting will be “anything less than substantially fraudulent.” The social media giant fact-checked his misleading claim with a label reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”
True story, Georgetown Cupcakes is doing delivery-only during the pandemic/lockdown. So people aren’t waiting in line for hours for cupcakes. And even if people do wait in line for cupcakes, CUPCAKES ARE NOT VOTING RIGHTS. There’s literally nothing wrong with voting by mail, especially since we’re likely to still be in the middle of a global pandemic on Election Day. 100,000 dead, remember them, Kellyanne?
When he says it’ll be fraudulent that means the republicans are going to commit fraud in his behalf right? Isn’t that the way these things work? He signals it then it happens?
It’s about being exposed to the virus while you’re waiting, ugh
Read yesterday that Trump could have voted early in Florida for the primary. He was at his club which is right across from a library where early voting took place but golfing was more important. From what I read, the polls opened at 10 and that was the time he went out on the links. I’m sure they would have let him go to the head of the line to vote. Hypocrisy at it’s best. Al’s the new press sect apparently voted by mail 11 times in the last 10 years. Anyway, you know the outcome of when you stand in line for a cupcake!
“Trump voted by mail during New York’s mayoral election in 2017, cast an absentee ballot during the state’s midterm election the following year, and again used a vote-by-mail ballot in Florida’s primary election in 2020.
“In 2017, Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their daughter, Ivanka Trump, all cast absentee votes during New York’s mayoral race. These votes made headlines at the time because it was reported that Melania and Ivanka filled out their ballots incorrectly (and therefore were invalid) while the president listed the wrong birth date…” (from Snopes)
But I’m not waiting in line for cupcakes…?
Right?
These false analogies. I can’t with all this fallacious logic. Cupcakes and voting aren’t the same.
I can’t properly get cupcakes through the mail. I can properly vote.
There are less people in line for cupcakes than for voting, so less exposure.
Getting cupcakes is faster than voting, so less exposure.
Cupcakes aren’t generally set up for mailing, but absentee ballots are already a system.
Those most vulnerable aren’t standing in line for cupcakes, but if not allowed mail in votes, might stand in line for voting.
This sh– is so obvious. They have voting machines rigged, which is why they don’t want widespread mail in voting.
I say again, if mail in voting is good enough to be the only option for overseas military putting their lives at risk for the US, then it’s good enough for everyone else. Everyone.
Who T-F is waiting in line for cupcakes right now?
I am immunocompromised. It stems from a chronic lung condition. I nearly died from the flu a handful of years ago. My physicians have all cautioned me to quarantine until there is either a proven therapeutic or vaccine. I haven’t left the house since early February. My husband has isolated himself, too, since he’s my primary caregiver. He works from home. All that being said, I will absolutely vote by mail in November. I have every right to have my voice heard during these trying times. I’m no less important than the person who waits in line. Kellyanne needs to wrap her head around that.
Whatever, Skeletor.
Seriously, I’ve been absantee voting for years in Florida. It’s so convenient and it makes sure I vote. I hate to think about it, but I may not have voted if I’d had to go in person. I always check to see if my ballot has been received after I vote, so I know it’s really there.
… “Let them eat cake.”
This makes me seriously afraid to stand in line to vote, are the machines rigged?
I’m in California and my governor helpfully has been sending out mail in ballots the last two elections automatically, so I guess I’ll be voting by mail this time.
I would risk waiting in line to vote the orange sh*tstain out of office, but I want my vote to count. So mail it is
I’ve had the Corona virus so I should be safer in theory, but we don’t know for sure our immunity.
OMG that picture. Kaiser’s picture game remains unmatched, I wouldn’t want to be on her bad side.
This picture does really reflect who Conway is though.