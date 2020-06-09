Bon Appetit’s editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigned after a day-long racist debacle

I have a question for all of you at-home cooks and regular peeps: are all of you just secretly spending hours watching Bon Appetit and New York Times-associated chef videos? I’m asking because I’m shocked by the general public’s knowledge of people like Alison Roman and Sohla El-Waylly. To me, the people on Food Network and The Cooking Channel are super-famous, for sure, but chefs for hoity-toity food publications are famous too? Anyway, Alison Roman’s white nonsense was only the appetizer. Now we have the main course: over the course of a day, we learned that Bon Appetit’s editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport did “brownface” back in the day AND he doesn’t compensate his non-white employees for BA videos and he only pays white people properly. And then by the end of business Monday, Rapoport resigned. First, the “brownface” photo:
YIKES. Then on the heels of that, Sohla El-Waylly, “a chef and restaurateur who was hired last year as an assistant editor at Bon Appetit and has appeared in the BA Test Kitchen video series” called out Rapoport on her Instagram Stories, saying that only white BA employees are compensated for making BA Test Kitchen videos, and that she was hired to “assist” white people who had less experience than her:
After that, BA senior food editor Molly Baz posted on her social media: “Please let it be known that I stand with my family @bonappetitmag and do not support the behavior of our current editor in chief. I WILL NOT APPEAR IN ANY VIDEOS ON BON APPETIT UNTIL MY BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and People of Color] COLLEAGUES RECEIVE EQUAL PAY AND ARE FAIRLY COMPENSATED FOR THEIR APPEARANCES.”
A few hours later, Rapoport resigned from the EIC position after ten years at Bon Appetit. He admitted to having a “blind spot” when it comes to inclusion. Which is utterly bizarre to me that FOOD PEOPLE – professional food writers and professional chefs – could have such blind spots, especially given that so many chefs are merely putting “their own spin” on other cultures’ food.
The BA Youtube channel is really, really popular and has become bigger than the magazine itself. They have live events, merch … it’s a big deal. Sohla is forever dipping into other hosts’ videos to help them out with their technique so it’s shocking to read that she wasn’t being properly compensated.
Carla seems to have got lost in this backlash. She was in a position to make changes but apparently wasn’t receptive when issues regarding the representation of BIPOC were brought to her attention.
The Bon Appetit Youtube vids have literally been my lifeline in lockdown – I don’t even watch them for the recipes, really, I watch them to see the chefs hanging out and having fun. It’s like a real life Parks and Rec. They have a really big online fandom, and Sohla is absolutely a ‘fan favourite’. She’s a very prominent ‘cast member’ and is in a lot of the videos, which I understand make BA a TON of money. The BA ‘fandom’ were absolutely furious to learn she – and the other staff members of colour – were being treated so terribly. I’m glad that Rapoport resigned; hopefully Sohla and co get the back pay that they deserve.
Agree. I loved Sohla at Serious Eats and was so excited to see her move to BA – I’ve been wondering to myself for a few months when she was going to get her own show… This was truly so heart breaking to read that comments from her and Alex Lau. I was thinking though, this is Conde Nast… Should I really be surprised? Glad Rapoport resigned but exponentially disappointed in Carla and her lack of action from her position of power. I hope things change. I hope they make things right.
Always hated Rapo, he always took enjoyment out of “jokingly” putting down people in the videos. Glad he’s gone.
Yes, Sohla has been in so many videos and she should have had her own series by now. Brad, Claire, Carla, Chris and Molly all have their own thing. I’ve seen lots of comments with people expressing Sohla should have her own series for months and now we know who was in the way of that happening.
I just can’t believe she hasn’t been getting PAID for her appearances. The existence of the BA YouTube channel demonstrates that someone on the staff is social media savvy. Did they not notice that she is a favorite? That she does more interesting things? I love her content and now feel terrible that she isn’t being paid for her work. It just taints the whole channel for me.
I’m mystified. After the initial racist debacle, I looked up an Allison Roman recipe. It was an underspiced vegetarian stew. Bland and boring. I’ll stick with Chetna Makan, thanks.
Ahhh. I don’t watch any Food Network shows – I actually LOATHE that kind of thing. But I’ll watch hours of people cooking on youtube. I hate watching the over sanitized boring basic ass personalities on food network – I’d rather watch people who are either doing something weird / interesting or who are just less well known or quirkier or whatever. I have always found that the food network (very much like HGTV in a way) is targeted towards the minivan majority Karen types, or at least that’s what it seemed when I had cable. I want to watch those shows just as much as I want to watch some religious lady slap shiplap on every goddamn house they renovate. It is SO boring.
I’ve watched some Bon Appetit over the last few years. More Claire and Brad videos than the others, though, and some Matty Matheson ones talking about lobster rolls and burgers. We actually seriously upped our burger game by watching this channel. I used to love “You Suck at Cooking” because it’s so silly. We watch Julian Solomita cook stuff too – and neither me nor my husband are vegans, but he’s so SOOTHING to watch. I think we’re just both in love with him at this point ahah.
I don’t know if it’s my monitor, or what. But I wouldn’t have ever looked at that photo and thought “brown face”. It looks like a poor quality photo and he looks badly sunburned – which is what I initially thought before reading the story. I just figured it was a really bad vacation photo – he’s naturally a lot deeper toned than I am, so I guess I just assumed it was the result of too much sun. But knowing what’s up with this – I’m really glad that so many people stood their ground. And I really appreciate Molly putting her comments out there as well, because I’m sure they didn’t want to lose some of their talent over this. And at the end of the day – their bottom line is what is going to make things change, sadly. If they think that someone will walk or that they will go to another channel or whatever, I think it puts some fear into the bosses. But it SHOULDN’T take that much to get them to understand.
I agree. I think without context I wouldn’t have guessed it was a brown face photo. It looks like the photo is overexposed, not makeup.
Erinn I didn’t see makeup either. Looks like his nose is sunburnt though. If he wore those clothes to a costume party and not as just normal clothes maybe that’s the issue? But I’ve never heard of him before so I don’t know his vibe.
I always got weird vibes about Rapoport. Something about him just always felt off. Good job, gut, you strike again.
This! Always got a bad vibe from him as well.
“He admitted to having a “blind spot” when it comes to inclusion. ”
I laughed my head off at this statement. White people will never cease to amaze me. What a jerk.
The whole pay/ seniority discrimination issue is a horrible deal and I’m happy to see someone called him out on this.
The dressing up thing… not sure. I’m not American so maybe less sensitive to this, but not sure I would even care I saw a non-Latin/ Hispanic person dressed as a bull fighter or a mariachi or a reggaeton singer.
The BA YouTube videos are enormously popular. Probably more successful than the magazine at this point. Dan Olson (Folding Ideas) did a video essay on the topic of YouTube cooking videos that discusses them and the issues related to cooking videos in general.
To answer the question, no, I don’t watch any cooking shows, nor do I watch any HGTV type shows, either. But, way more importantly, what is it with White people doing blackface or brownface? It was wrong when Al Jolson and vaudeville performers did it 100+ years ago and it should be even more wrong now, when we have supposedly evolved. And it’s not only mouth-breathing KKK’ers doing it! At least some of them are getting caught and paying a price, minimal though it be.
Same thing happened with Refinery 29, it just goes to show how rampant this behavior is and it depends on the secrecy of both the victim and the victimizer.